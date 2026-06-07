أكدت الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني القطرية عدم صحة ما يُتداوَل عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي بشأن إغلاق المجال الجوي لدولة قطر أو تعليق الرحلات الجوية.
وأوضحت الهيئة في بيان لها اليوم، أن مضمون الإشعار الملاحي (NOTAM) المعمول به يهدف إلى تحديد مسارات جوية بديلة لضمان استمرار خدمات الملاحة الجوية بأعلى مستويات السلامة والكفاءة، في ظل الأوضاع الراهنة، ووفقاً للمعايير والممارسات الدولية المعتمدة.
وأهابت الهيئة بالجميع استقاء المعلومات من مصادرها الرسمية فقط، وتجنب تداول الشائعات أو نشر المعلومات غير الموثوقة.
The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority confirmed the inaccuracy of what is being circulated on social media regarding the closure of Qatar's airspace or the suspension of flights.
The authority clarified in a statement today that the content of the current Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) aims to establish alternative flight paths to ensure the continuation of air navigation services at the highest levels of safety and efficiency, given the current circumstances, and in accordance with established international standards and practices.
The authority urged everyone to obtain information only from official sources and to avoid spreading rumors or sharing unverified information.