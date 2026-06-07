The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority confirmed the inaccuracy of what is being circulated on social media regarding the closure of Qatar's airspace or the suspension of flights.

The authority clarified in a statement today that the content of the current Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) aims to establish alternative flight paths to ensure the continuation of air navigation services at the highest levels of safety and efficiency, given the current circumstances, and in accordance with established international standards and practices.

The authority urged everyone to obtain information only from official sources and to avoid spreading rumors or sharing unverified information.