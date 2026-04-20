The head coach of the Al Ahli youth team, Paulo Sousa, confirmed his team's readiness to face the Japanese team Matsumoto Yamaga in the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League tomorrow at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah. This came during a press conference held today, where he explained that Matsumoto Yamaga is strong and fast and adapts to any system, noting that their ideas are different from all opponents, and that they have a great understanding of the style of play and high tactical execution, with their strength in counterattacks.



He pointed out that they will face a strong opponent that will create many challenges, drawing attention to the fact that Matsumoto plays with a different system and possesses both individual and collective efficiency, confirming that they are working to be present at this stage, are proud to represent the club, and look forward to continuing and going as far as possible.



For his part, Al Ahli player Hamad Al-Maqbali confirmed that the organization of the tournament is exceptional, expressing his gratitude to the Saudi fans, noting that the team has reached this stage through great efforts and is looking to win the title.



On the other hand, the head coach of the Japanese team Matsumoto Yamaga, Go Koroda, confirmed that his team has benefited from the advantage of timing and rest, expecting the match to be difficult and that both teams will perform at a high level, indicating that they will face a team that possesses speed and are looking to exploit opportunities and implement what they have trained for.



For his part, Matsumoto player Henry explained that the atmosphere in Jeddah is positive, expressing his excitement for the match, confirming that their goal is not just to participate, but to reach the final and win the title.