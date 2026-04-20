أكد المدير الفني لفريق شباب الأهلي الإماراتي باولو سوزا، جاهزية فريقه لمواجهة ماتشيدا الياباني، في نصف نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، يوم غدٍ، على ملعب مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية بجدة، جاء ذلك خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي عُقد، اليوم، إذ أوضح أن فريق ماتشيدا قوي وسريع ويتكيف مع أي نظام، مبيّناً أن أفكارهم مختلفة عن جميع الخصوم، وأن لديهم فهماً رائعاً لأسلوب اللعب وتنفيذاً تكتيكياً عالياً، مع تميزهم في المرتدات.


وأشار إلى أنهم سيواجهون خصماً قوياً سيخلق العديد من التحديات، لافتاً الانتباه إلى أن ماتشيدا يلعب بنظام مختلف، ويتمتع بكفاءة فردية وجماعية، مؤكداً أنهم يعملون على الوجود في هذه المرحلة، ويفتخرون بتمثيل النادي، ويتطلعون للمواصلة والذهاب إلى أبعد نقطة.


من جانبه، أكد لاعب فريق شباب الأهلي حمد المقبالي، أن تنظيم البطولة مميز، مقدماً شكره للجماهير السعودية، مشيراً إلى أن الفريق وصل إلى هذه المرحلة بجهود كبيرة، ويتطلع لتحقيق اللقب.


وفي المقابل، أكد المدير الفني لفريق ماتشيدا الياباني غو كورودا، أن فريقه استفاد من ميزة التوقيت والراحة، متوقعاً أن تكون المباراة صعبة، وأن يقدم الفريقان مستوى عالياً، مبيّناً أنهم سيواجهون فريقاً يتمتع بالسرعات، ويتطلعون لاستغلال الفرص وتطبيق ما تدربوا عليه.


بدوره، أوضح لاعب فريق ماتشيدا هنري، أن الأجواء في جدة إيجابية، معرباً عن حماسه لخوض المواجهة، مؤكداً أن هدفهم ليس المشاركة فقط، بل بلوغ النهائي وتحقيق اللقب.