The captain of the musical professions, artist Mustafa Kamel, broke down in tears live on air during a phone call to the program "Al-Hekaya," hosted by media personality Amr Adib, while discussing the health condition of artist Hani Shakir.

Cardiac Arrest

Kamel explained that Hani Shakir's condition began with severe bleeding that required his urgent transfer to the hospital, where he was given blood plates in abundance to stop the bleeding and temporarily stabilize his condition, noting that he experienced a sudden cardiac arrest once, and was successfully resuscitated, with ongoing close monitoring of his condition.

Colon Resection

Kamel continued: "A decision was made to perform a complete colon resection," describing the surgery as very difficult, but it ultimately succeeded.

He confirmed that Hani Shakir did not enter a coma as rumored, but due to the severity of the surgery he underwent, he was taking painkillers and sedatives, pointing out that Shakir came out of the surgery safely amidst a state of medical reassurance.

He indicated that the current situation involves shortness of breath and weakness in the heart muscle, and he is undergoing close monitoring.

Kamel concluded with an emotional message urging not to turn the humanitarian situation into a trend, emphasizing that the artist is dignified and does not deserve campaigns from fake pages against him.