انهار نقيب المهن الموسيقية الفنان مصطفى كامل، بالبكاء على الهواء خلال مداخلة هاتفية ببرنامج «الحكاية»، الذي يقدمه الإعلامي عمرو أديب، وذلك أثناء حديثه عن الحالة الصحية للفنان هاني شاكر.

توقف القلب

وأوضح كامل بأن الحالة الخاصة بالفنان هاني شاكر بدأت بنزيف شديد استدعى نقله بشكل عاجل للمستشفى، مع إعطائه صفائح دموية بكثافة لوقف النزيف واستقرار حالته مؤقتًا، مشيراً إلى تعرضه لتوقف مفاجئ في عضلة القلب مرة واحدة، وتم إنعاشه طبيًا بنجاح، مع استمرار المتابعة الدقيقة للحالة.

استئصال القولون

وتابع كامل: «تم اتخاذ قرار بإجراء عملية استئصال كامل للقولون»، واصفًا العملية بالصعبة جدا، لكنها نجحت في النهاية.

وأكد بأن هاني شاكر لم يدخل في غيبوبة كما تردد، ولكن من شدة العملية الجراحية التي أجراها كان يتناول مسكنات وأدوية منومة، لافتاً إلى أن شاكرخرج من العملية بسلام وسط حالة من الاطمئنان الطبي.

وأشار إلى أن الوضع الحالي يتمثل في ضيق التنفس وضعف في عضلة القلب، ويخضع لمتابعة دقيقة.

واختتم برسالة مؤثرة طالب فيها بعدم تحويل الحالة الإنسانية إلى تريند، مؤكدًا أن الفنان راقٍ ولا يستحق حملات الصفحات الوهمية ضده.