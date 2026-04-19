طرحت هيئة الغذاء والدواء مسودة لتعديل آلية توطين وظائف العاملين في مجال الدعاية والتعريف بالمستحضرات الصيدلانية والعشبية، وإلزام المنشآت الصيدلية بتوطين جميع الوظائف المرتبطة بهذا المجال بمختلف مستوياتها ومسمياتها، بما في ذلك الوظائف الإشرافية.

وأوضحت أن نطاق الآلية يشمل جميع العاملين الذين يمارسون مهام التعريف العلمي بالمستحضرات الصيدلانية والعشبية، مثل تقديم المعلومات الدوائية المعتمدة للممارسين الصحيين، وتنفيذ العروض العلمية والتوعوية، ودعم اتخاذ القرار العلاجي المبني على الأدلة، إضافة إلى الإسهام في تسجيل المستحضرات وإدراجها في القوائم العلاجية، وضمان جاهزيتها للاستخدام داخل المنشآت الصحية.

ومن المهام أيضاً إعداد وتنفيذ الخطط العلمية والاستراتيجية التسويقية، ورصد السوق الدوائي وتحليل الاحتياج العلاجي، وتوفير الدعم الفني والبيانات السريرية، إلى جانب تنظيم الفعاليات والمؤتمرات العلمية، وتقديم محتوى علمي معتمد، مع الالتزام بالأنظمة والتعليمات والمدونة السعودية لأخلاقيات تسويق المستحضرات الصيدلانية.

وبيّنت الهيئة أن المستوى الإشرافي يشمل مهام التخطيط والإشراف والقيادة لأنشطة الدعاية العلمية، بما يضمن الاستخدام الرشيد للمستحضرات ويعزز مأمونيتها، إضافة إلى الإشراف على الفرق والبرامج العلمية، ومتابعة الدراسات السريرية والاقتصاد الدوائي، وتطوير استراتيجيات وصول المستحضرات للجهات الصحية، وبناء العلاقات المهنية، والإشراف على متطلبات تسجيل الأدوية والتنسيق مع أنشطة التيقظ والسلامة الدوائية.

وعن آلية التطبيق، شددت المسودة على أن أي وظيفة غير إشرافية شاغرة في هذا المجال يجب أن يشغلها صيدلي سعودي مرخص، مع اشتراط أن يكون جميع الممارسين في هذا المجال من السعوديين المرخصين. كما أكدت ضرورة تعديل المسميات الوظيفية بما يتوافق مع الجهات المختصة.

نسب التوطين في الإشراف

نصت المسودة على توطين الوظائف غير الإشرافية بنسبة 100%، فيما يتم توطين الوظائف الإشرافية تدريجياً ليصل إلى 40% بنهاية 2027، و80% بنهاية 2028، وصولاً إلى 100% بحلول منتصف 2029.

وأشارت الهيئة إلى أن العاملين غير المرخصين سيخضعون للعقوبات المنصوص عليها في نظام مزاولة المهن الصحية، كما ستُعاقب المنشآت غير الملتزمة وفق نظام المستحضرات الصيدلانية والعشبية، في إطار جهود رفع كفاءة القطاع وتعزيز الامتثال وتحقيق مستهدفات التوطين.