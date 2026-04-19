The Food and Drug Authority has proposed a draft to amend the mechanism for localizing jobs for those working in the field of pharmaceutical and herbal product promotion and awareness, requiring pharmaceutical establishments to localize all jobs related to this field at various levels and titles, including supervisory positions.

It clarified that the scope of the mechanism includes all workers who perform scientific promotion tasks for pharmaceutical and herbal products, such as providing approved drug information to healthcare practitioners, conducting scientific and awareness presentations, supporting evidence-based therapeutic decision-making, in addition to contributing to the registration of products and their inclusion in therapeutic lists, and ensuring their readiness for use within healthcare establishments.

Other tasks also include preparing and implementing scientific and marketing strategic plans, monitoring the pharmaceutical market and analyzing therapeutic needs, providing technical support and clinical data, as well as organizing scientific events and conferences, and providing approved scientific content, while adhering to regulations, instructions, and the Saudi Code of Ethics for Marketing Pharmaceutical Products.

The authority indicated that the supervisory level includes planning, supervising, and leading scientific promotion activities to ensure the rational use of products and enhance their safety, in addition to supervising teams and scientific programs, monitoring clinical studies and pharmaceutical economics, developing strategies for product access to health entities, building professional relationships, and overseeing the requirements for drug registration and coordinating with pharmacovigilance and drug safety activities.

Regarding the application mechanism, the draft emphasized that any non-supervisory vacant position in this field must be filled by a licensed Saudi pharmacist, with the condition that all practitioners in this field are licensed Saudis. It also confirmed the necessity of modifying job titles to align with the relevant authorities.

Localization Ratios in Supervision

The draft stipulated that non-supervisory jobs should be localized at a rate of 100%, while supervisory jobs will be gradually localized to reach 40% by the end of 2027, 80% by the end of 2028, and 100% by mid-2029.

The authority pointed out that unlicensed workers will be subject to the penalties stipulated in the Health Professions Practice Law, and establishments that do not comply will be penalized according to the Pharmaceutical and Herbal Products Law, as part of efforts to enhance the efficiency of the sector, promote compliance, and achieve localization targets.