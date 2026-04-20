Lebanese President Joseph Aoun confirmed that negotiations with Israel aim to stop hostilities, end the occupation, and deploy the army to the internationally recognized borders.



Aoun stated in a post on the presidency's website today (Monday) that the negotiations with Israel will be handled by a delegation headed by Simon Karam, adding that no one else will participate in this mission.



He reported that U.S. President Donald Trump expressed full understanding and responsiveness to the Lebanese demand during a call with him last week, and intervened with Israel to halt the fire and prepare to launch a negotiation track that ends the abnormal situation and restores the authority and sovereignty of the state over all its territory, especially in the south.



The Lebanese president pointed out that communications will continue with the U.S. administration to maintain the ceasefire and begin negotiations with the Israeli side.



He reiterated that the upcoming negotiations are separate from any other negotiations, considering that the country faces two options: either the continuation of the war with all its humanitarian, social, economic, and sovereign repercussions, or negotiation, and the state has chosen negotiation.



Trump announced last Thursday that the Lebanese president and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu agreed to a ceasefire for ten days, noting that this agreement "will include Hezbollah." He also mentioned talks that will be held later between the two sides.



For its part, Hezbollah confirmed its commitment to the temporary truce as long as Israeli forces comply, but condemned direct negotiations with Israel under fire and before its withdrawal from Lebanese territory. It vowed that any commitments or agreements would not bind it as long as they did not have popular consensus in the country.



It is worth noting that Lebanon has been embroiled since March 2 in the conflict that erupted between Iran on one side and Israel and America on the other, following Hezbollah's launch of rockets towards Israel in retaliation for the assassination of former Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, prompting Israel to respond with intense and extensive airstrikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut and other areas in the capital, as well as in the south and the Bekaa region in eastern Lebanon.