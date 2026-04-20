أكد الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون، أن التفاوض مع إسرائيل يهدف إلى وقف الأعمال العدائية، وإنهاء الاحتلال، ونشر الجيش حتى الحدود المعترف بها دولياً.


وقال عون في منشور على موقع الرئاسة، اليوم (الإثنين)، إن المفاوضات مع إسرائيل سيتولاها وفد يرأسه سيمون كرم، مضيفاً أن أي أحد آخر لن يشارك في هذه المهمة.


وأفاد بأن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أبدى خلال الاتصال معه، الأسبوع الماضي، كل تفهم وتجاوب مع المطلب اللبناني، وتدخل لدى إسرائيل لوقف إطلاق النار والتحضير لإطلاق مسار تفاوضي ينهي الوضع الشاذ ويعيد سلطة الدولة وسيادتها على كامل أراضيها، وفي مقدمتها الجنوب.


ولفت الرئيس اللبناني إلى أن الاتصالات ستتواصل مع الإدارة الأمريكية للمحافظة على وقف إطلاق النار وبدء المفاوضات مع الجانب الإسرائيلي.


وجدد التأكيد على أن المفاوضات القادمة منفصلة عن أي مفاوضات أخرى، معتبرا أن البلد أمام خيارين، إما استمرار الحرب مع ما تحمل من تداعيات إنسانية واجتماعية واقتصادية وسيادية، أو التفاوض، وقد اختارت الدولة التفاوض.


وكان ترمب أعلن، الخميس الماضي، أن الرئيس اللبناني ورئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي نتنياهو، وافقا على وقف لإطلاق النار لمدة عشرة أيام، مشيراً إلى أن هذا الاتفاق «سيشمل حزب الله». وتطرق إلى محادثات ستعقد لاحقاً بين الجانبين.


من جانبه، أكد حزب الله التزامه بالهدنة المؤقتة طالما التزمت القوات الإسرائيلية، إلا أنه أدان التفاوض المباشر مع إسرائيل تحت النار وقبل انسحابها من الأراضي اللبنانية. وتوعد بأن أي تعهدات أو اتفاقيات لن تلزمه طالما لم تحظ بإجماع شعبي في البلاد.


يذكر أن لبنان تورط منذ الثاني من مارس في الصراع الذي تفجر بين إيران من جهة، وإسرائيل وأمريكا من جهة أخرى، إثر إطلاق حزب الله صواريخ نحو إسرائيل، انتقاماً لاغتيال المرشد الإيراني السابق علي خامنئي، لترد إسرائيل بغارات عنيفة وموسعة على الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت ومناطق أخرى في العاصمة، فضلاً عن الجنوب والبقاع شرقي البلاد.