أعلن البنك السعودي الأول انضمامه إلى مبادرة الشراكة من أجل المحاسبة المالية للكربون، مما يعزز مكانته كأحد المؤسسات المالية الأكثر تقدماً في المملكة العربية السعودية في دعم التحول نحو اقتصاد مستدام منخفض الكربون. ويمثل هذا الانضمام محطة مهمة في مسيرة البنك في مجال الاستدامة، ويعكس التزامه بممارسات مصرفية مسؤولة تتماشى مع رؤية السعودية 2030 ومبادرة السعودية الخضراء.
وتُعد الشراكة من أجل المحاسبة المالية للكربون مبادرة عالمية تضم مؤسسات مالية تهدف إلى تمكين القياس والإدارة والإفصاح الموحد لانبعاثات الغازات الدفيئة المرتبطة بمحافظ التمويل والاستثمار. لتمتد هذه المبادرة مع أكثر من 700 مؤسسة عبر ست قارات تشمل أمريكا الشمالية وأمريكا اللاتينية وأوروبا وأفريقيا وآسيا والمحيط الهادئ، وتُعزز من حضور «الأول» ضمن نخبة المؤسسات المالية العالمية الأكثر وعياً بالقضايا المناخية.
ويعكس هذا الانضمام التزام «الأول» بمواجهة التغير المناخي ضمن تركيزه الاستراتيجي على الاستدامة. ومن خلال هذه العضوية، سيتمكن البنك من الوصول إلى منهجية معترف بها دولياً تدعم تقييم الانبعاثات الممولة عبر المحافظ ذات الصلة، وتعزز نهجه الداخلي في التحليل واتخاذ القرارات المرتبطة بالمناخ.
ويمثل خطوة إضافية ضمن مستهدفاته في مجال الاستدامة، كما يدعم مواصلة دمج الاعتبارات المناخية في الأنشطة المصرفية بما يتماشى مع ممارسات القطاع المتطورة والأولويات المؤسسية.
وعلقت فاتن أبا الخيل، الرئيس التنفيذي للحوكمة وشؤون الشركة في «الأول»: «يؤكد انضمام «الأول» إلى الشراكة من أجل المحاسبة المالية للكربون التزامنا بتعزيز دمج الاعتبارات المناخية في القرارات المصرفية. ومن خلال قياس الانبعاثات الممولة، سنكون في موقع أفضل لتقييم مستوى التعرض للمخاطر المناخية على مستوى المحافظ، ودعم عملائنا في خططهم الانتقالية، والإسهام بشكل فاعل في تحقيق طموحات المملكة للوصول إلى الحياد الصفري للانبعاثات. وتمثل هذه الخطوة محطة مهمة نحو بناء عمل مناخي موثوق وقائم على البيانات في القطاع المالي».
ويأتي انضمام «الأول» إلى المبادرة امتداداً لمستهدفاته الأوسع في مجالي المناخ والممارسات البيئية والاجتماعية والحوكمة المؤسسية، بما يشمل جهوده لدمج الاعتبارات المرتبطة بالمناخ في العمليات المصرفية ذات الصلة، وتحليل المحافظ، والتفاعل مع العملاء. كما لعب البنك دوراً رئيسياً في أسواق رأس المال المستدامة في المملكة، من خلال إصدار صكوك خضراء وسندات خضراء في عام 2025.
The Saudi First Bank announced its joining the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials initiative, enhancing its position as one of the most advanced financial institutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in supporting the transition to a sustainable low-carbon economy. This membership represents an important milestone in the bank's journey in the field of sustainability and reflects its commitment to responsible banking practices that align with Saudi Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative.
The Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials is a global initiative that includes financial institutions aiming to enable the measurement, management, and standardized disclosure of greenhouse gas emissions associated with financing and investment portfolios. This initiative extends to over 700 institutions across six continents, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Pacific, and enhances the presence of "First" among the elite global financial institutions most aware of climate issues.
This membership reflects "First's" commitment to addressing climate change within its strategic focus on sustainability. Through this membership, the bank will gain access to an internationally recognized methodology that supports the assessment of financed emissions across relevant portfolios and enhances its internal approach to climate-related analysis and decision-making.
This represents an additional step within its sustainability targets and supports the continued integration of climate considerations into banking activities in line with evolving sector practices and institutional priorities.
Faten Abalkhail, CEO of Governance and Corporate Affairs at "First," commented: "The joining of 'First' to the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials confirms our commitment to enhancing the integration of climate considerations into banking decisions. By measuring financed emissions, we will be better positioned to assess the level of exposure to climate risks at the portfolio level, support our clients in their transition plans, and actively contribute to achieving the Kingdom's ambitions for reaching net-zero emissions. This step represents an important milestone towards building a reliable, data-driven climate action in the financial sector."
The joining of "First" to the initiative extends its broader targets in the fields of climate and environmental, social, and corporate governance practices, including its efforts to integrate climate-related considerations into relevant banking operations, portfolio analysis, and client engagement. The bank has also played a key role in sustainable capital markets in the Kingdom, through the issuance of green sukuk and green bonds in 2025.