أعلن البنك السعودي الأول انضمامه إلى مبادرة الشراكة من أجل المحاسبة المالية للكربون، مما يعزز مكانته كأحد المؤسسات المالية الأكثر تقدماً في المملكة العربية السعودية في دعم التحول نحو اقتصاد مستدام منخفض الكربون. ويمثل هذا الانضمام محطة مهمة في مسيرة البنك في مجال الاستدامة، ويعكس التزامه بممارسات مصرفية مسؤولة تتماشى مع رؤية السعودية 2030 ومبادرة السعودية الخضراء.

وتُعد الشراكة من أجل المحاسبة المالية للكربون مبادرة عالمية تضم مؤسسات مالية تهدف إلى تمكين القياس والإدارة والإفصاح الموحد لانبعاثات الغازات الدفيئة المرتبطة بمحافظ التمويل والاستثمار. لتمتد هذه المبادرة مع أكثر من 700 مؤسسة عبر ست قارات تشمل أمريكا الشمالية وأمريكا اللاتينية وأوروبا وأفريقيا وآسيا والمحيط الهادئ، وتُعزز من حضور «الأول» ضمن نخبة المؤسسات المالية العالمية الأكثر وعياً بالقضايا المناخية.

ويعكس هذا الانضمام التزام «الأول» بمواجهة التغير المناخي ضمن تركيزه الاستراتيجي على الاستدامة. ومن خلال هذه العضوية، سيتمكن البنك من الوصول إلى منهجية معترف بها دولياً تدعم تقييم الانبعاثات الممولة عبر المحافظ ذات الصلة، وتعزز نهجه الداخلي في التحليل واتخاذ القرارات المرتبطة بالمناخ.

ويمثل خطوة إضافية ضمن مستهدفاته في مجال الاستدامة، كما يدعم مواصلة دمج الاعتبارات المناخية في الأنشطة المصرفية بما يتماشى مع ممارسات القطاع المتطورة والأولويات المؤسسية.

وعلقت فاتن أبا الخيل، الرئيس التنفيذي للحوكمة وشؤون الشركة في «الأول»: «يؤكد انضمام «الأول» إلى الشراكة من أجل المحاسبة المالية للكربون التزامنا بتعزيز دمج الاعتبارات المناخية في القرارات المصرفية. ومن خلال قياس الانبعاثات الممولة، سنكون في موقع أفضل لتقييم مستوى التعرض للمخاطر المناخية على مستوى المحافظ، ودعم عملائنا في خططهم الانتقالية، والإسهام بشكل فاعل في تحقيق طموحات المملكة للوصول إلى الحياد الصفري للانبعاثات. وتمثل هذه الخطوة محطة مهمة نحو بناء عمل مناخي موثوق وقائم على البيانات في القطاع المالي».

ويأتي انضمام «الأول» إلى المبادرة امتداداً لمستهدفاته الأوسع في مجالي المناخ والممارسات البيئية والاجتماعية والحوكمة المؤسسية، بما يشمل جهوده لدمج الاعتبارات المرتبطة بالمناخ في العمليات المصرفية ذات الصلة، وتحليل المحافظ، والتفاعل مع العملاء. كما لعب البنك دوراً رئيسياً في أسواق رأس المال المستدامة في المملكة، من خلال إصدار صكوك خضراء وسندات خضراء في عام 2025.