The Saudi First Bank announced its joining the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials initiative, enhancing its position as one of the most advanced financial institutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in supporting the transition to a sustainable low-carbon economy. This membership represents an important milestone in the bank's journey in the field of sustainability and reflects its commitment to responsible banking practices that align with Saudi Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative.

The Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials is a global initiative that includes financial institutions aiming to enable the measurement, management, and standardized disclosure of greenhouse gas emissions associated with financing and investment portfolios. This initiative extends to over 700 institutions across six continents, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Pacific, and enhances the presence of "First" among the elite global financial institutions most aware of climate issues.

This membership reflects "First's" commitment to addressing climate change within its strategic focus on sustainability. Through this membership, the bank will gain access to an internationally recognized methodology that supports the assessment of financed emissions across relevant portfolios and enhances its internal approach to climate-related analysis and decision-making.

This represents an additional step within its sustainability targets and supports the continued integration of climate considerations into banking activities in line with evolving sector practices and institutional priorities.

Faten Abalkhail, CEO of Governance and Corporate Affairs at "First," commented: "The joining of 'First' to the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials confirms our commitment to enhancing the integration of climate considerations into banking decisions. By measuring financed emissions, we will be better positioned to assess the level of exposure to climate risks at the portfolio level, support our clients in their transition plans, and actively contribute to achieving the Kingdom's ambitions for reaching net-zero emissions. This step represents an important milestone towards building a reliable, data-driven climate action in the financial sector."

The joining of "First" to the initiative extends its broader targets in the fields of climate and environmental, social, and corporate governance practices, including its efforts to integrate climate-related considerations into relevant banking operations, portfolio analysis, and client engagement. The bank has also played a key role in sustainable capital markets in the Kingdom, through the issuance of green sukuk and green bonds in 2025.