The European Commission has approved the disbursement of the second installment of the second tranche of the total financial support package allocated to Egypt, amounting to 1.5 billion euros, in a new step that reflects the continued European support for Cairo's efforts to achieve economic stability and enhance the path of reform and development.

This decision comes as a continuation of the European financial support program allocated to Egypt, which has a total value of 5 billion euros, within the framework of the strategic and comprehensive partnership between Egypt and the European Union.

Egypt had received the first installment of the second tranche in January 2026, valued at 1 billion euros, while the first tranche of 1 billion euros was disbursed during the year 2024.

Thus, the total amount disbursed from the package, according to Egyptian data, reaches 3.5 billion euros, with the continuation of the remaining stages of support planned under the program.

Egypt confirmed that the European decision comes within the framework of the strategic and comprehensive partnership between Cairo and the European Union, which was established in March 2024, considering that the transfer of the new payment reflects the depth of relations between the two sides and the progress being witnessed in various areas of cooperation.

Cairo sees that European support represents a signal of the importance of the Egyptian-European partnership in supporting the state's efforts to achieve economic stability and promote sustainable development, alongside enhancing cooperation in political, economic, and security files.

The decision also reflects, according to the Egyptian perspective, European confidence in Egypt's role in supporting regional security and stability, as it is a pivotal country in the Middle East, the southern Mediterranean, and the African continent.

The new payment comes after intensive Egyptian communications with European Union institutions at various levels, aimed at securing the necessary support to implement the axes of the strategic and comprehensive partnership between the two sides.

These communications focus on enhancing cooperation in priority areas, achieving the common interests of Egypt and the European Union, and supporting Cairo's efforts to face economic challenges and enhance its capacity to achieve growth and development.

The European aid comes as part of a broader path to deepen Egyptian-European relations, after elevating the level of partnership between the two sides to a strategic and comprehensive partnership in 2024. This partnership includes multiple areas, including political relations, economic stability, trade and investment, migration and mobility, security, and human capital development.

The total European financial support is part of the economic support mechanisms for Egypt, as some components of European aid are linked to the economic reform program and external financing needs, and the disbursement processes are subject to conditions and procedures related to the implementation of agreed commitments. The European decisions governing the aid indicate that the funding aims to support economic stability and meet balance of payments needs, with the possibility that some of its components may take the form of long-term loans.

The transfer of the new payment, from Cairo's perspective, represents additional support for the Egyptian economy at a time when the state continues to implement an economic reform program and enhance foreign currency resources, while the partnership with the European Union seeks to expand cooperation in the fields of investment, trade, energy, infrastructure, and development.