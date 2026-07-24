أقرت المفوضية الأوروبية تحويل القسط الثاني من الشريحة الثانية ضمن حزمة الدعم المالي الكلي المخصصة لمصر، بقيمة 1.5 مليار يورو، في خطوة جديدة تعكس استمرار الدعم الأوروبي لجهود القاهرة في تحقيق الاستقرار الاقتصادي وتعزيز مسار الإصلاح والتنمية.

ويأتي القرار استكمالاً لبرنامج الدعم المالي الأوروبي المخصص لمصر، والبالغة قيمته الإجمالية 5 مليارات يورو، في إطار الشراكة الإستراتيجية والشاملة بين مصر والاتحاد الأوروبي.

وكانت مصر قد حصلت في يناير 2026 على القسط الأول من الشريحة الثانية بقيمة مليار يورو، فيما سبق صرف الشريحة الأولى بقيمة مليار يورو خلال عام 2024.

وبذلك، يصل إجمالي ما تم صرفه من الحزمة، وفقاً للبيانات المصرية، إلى 3.5 مليار يورو، مع استمرار استكمال باقي مراحل الدعم المقرر ضمن البرنامج.

وأكدت مصر أن القرار الأوروبي يأتي في إطار الشراكة الإستراتيجية والشاملة بين القاهرة والاتحاد الأوروبي، التي أُقرت في مارس 2024، معتبرة أن تحويل الدفعة الجديدة يعكس عمق العلاقات بين الجانبين والتقدم الذي تشهده مجالات التعاون المختلفة.

وترى القاهرة أن الدعم الأوروبي يمثل إشارة إلى أهمية الشراكة المصرية الأوروبية في دعم جهود الدولة لتحقيق الاستقرار الاقتصادي، ودفع مسار التنمية المستدامة، إلى جانب تعزيز التعاون في الملفات السياسية والاقتصادية والأمنية.

كما يعكس القرار، بحسب الرؤية المصرية، الثقة الأوروبية في دور مصر في دعم الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي، باعتبارها دولة محورية في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وجنوب المتوسط والقارة الأفريقية.

وتأتي الدفعة الجديدة بعد اتصالات مصرية مكثفة مع مؤسسات الاتحاد الأوروبي وعلى مختلف المستويات، بهدف تأمين الدعم اللازم لتنفيذ محاور الشراكة الإستراتيجية والشاملة بين الجانبين.

وتتركز هذه الاتصالات على تعزيز التعاون في المجالات ذات الأولوية، بما يحقق المصالح المشتركة لمصر والاتحاد الأوروبي، ويدعم جهود القاهرة في مواجهة التحديات الاقتصادية وتعزيز قدرتها على تحقيق النمو والتنمية.

وتأتي المساعدات الأوروبية في إطار مسار أوسع لتعميق العلاقات المصرية الأوروبية، بعد رفع مستوى الشراكة بين الجانبين إلى شراكة إستراتيجية وشاملة في عام 2024. وتشمل هذه الشراكة مجالات متعددة، من بينها العلاقات السياسية، والاستقرار الاقتصادي، والتجارة والاستثمار، والهجرة والتنقل، والأمن، وتنمية رأس المال البشري.

ويُعد الدعم المالي الكلي الأوروبي جزءاً من آليات المساندة الاقتصادية لمصر، إذ ترتبط بعض مكونات المساعدة الأوروبية ببرنامج الإصلاح الاقتصادي وبالحاجات التمويلية الخارجية، كما تخضع عمليات الصرف لشروط وإجراءات مرتبطة بتنفيذ الالتزامات المتفق عليها. وتشير القرارات الأوروبية المنظمة للمساعدة إلى أن التمويل يستهدف دعم الاستقرار الاقتصادي وتلبية حاجات ميزان المدفوعات، مع إمكانية أن تكون بعض مكوناته في صورة قروض طويلة الأجل.

ويمثل تحويل الدفعة الجديدة من وجهة نظر القاهرة دعماً إضافياً للاقتصاد المصري في وقت تواصل فيه الدولة تنفيذ برنامج إصلاحات اقتصادية وتعزيز موارد النقد الأجنبي، فيما تسعى الشراكة مع الاتحاد الأوروبي إلى توسيع التعاون في مجالات الاستثمار والتجارة والطاقة والبنية التحتية والتنمية.