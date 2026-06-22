توج البنك السعودي الأول، أحد البنوك الرائدة في المملكة، بجوائز وتكريمات عالمية وإقليمية ضمن جوائز المبتكرين لعام 2026 المقدمة من مجلة جلوبال فاينانس، في إنجازٍ جديد يؤكد ريادته في مجال الابتكار المالي.

‎وضمن الدورة الثالثة عشرة من جوائز المبتكرين التي تنظمها مجلة جلوبال فاينانس تكريماً للمؤسسات التي تواصل استكشاف آفاق جديدة وتطوير أدوات مبتكرة في القطاع المالي، فاز «الأول» بجائزة أفضل ابتكار مالي عالمي عن أول تجربة من نوعها عالمياً لإجراء اتفاقية إعادة الشراء الإسلامية المرمزة

(Tokenized Islamic Repo)، وهي عملية متوافقة مع أحكام الشريعة الإسلامية تم تنفيذها باستخدام تقنية سلاسل الكتل (البلوك تشين).

‎كما نال البنك جائزة أفضل ابتكار مالي في منطقة الشرق الأوسط عن منصة Xperiment، وهي منصة آمنة ومعزولة مخصصة للابتكار والتعاون في مجال التقنية المالية.

‎وبهذه المناسبة، صرّح سعيد عسيري، الرئيس التنفيذي لشؤون مصرفية الابتكار لدى «الأول»، قائلاً: «يعكس هذا التكريم من مجلة جلوبال فاينانس التزام «الأول» المستمر بالتركيز على الابتكار باعتباره محوراً أساسياً في إستراتيجيته. من تطوير حلول مالية متوافقة مع أحكام الشريعة الإسلامية، إلى تسهيل التعاون الآمن عبر منظومة التقنية المالية، نواصل العمل على ابتكار حلول تسهم في تعزيز الكفاءة والمرونة وتحقيق قيمة مستدامة لعملائنا والقطاع المالي بصورة أشمل، بما يدعم تسريع وتيرة الابتكار المالي في المملكة».

‎وتؤكد هذه الجوائز الدور الريادي الذي يضطلع به «الأول» في تطوير القطاع المصرفي من خلال التقنيات المتقدمة وإطلاق المنصات المبتكرة. وفي ظل التحول الرقمي المتسارع الذي يشهده قطاع الخدمات المالية، يواصل البنك تركيزه على تقديم حلول ذات أثر ملموس تدعم النمو المستدام وتعزز مكانة المملكة كمركز مالي عالمي.