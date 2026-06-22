توج البنك السعودي الأول، أحد البنوك الرائدة في المملكة، بجوائز وتكريمات عالمية وإقليمية ضمن جوائز المبتكرين لعام 2026 المقدمة من مجلة جلوبال فاينانس، في إنجازٍ جديد يؤكد ريادته في مجال الابتكار المالي.
وضمن الدورة الثالثة عشرة من جوائز المبتكرين التي تنظمها مجلة جلوبال فاينانس تكريماً للمؤسسات التي تواصل استكشاف آفاق جديدة وتطوير أدوات مبتكرة في القطاع المالي، فاز «الأول» بجائزة أفضل ابتكار مالي عالمي عن أول تجربة من نوعها عالمياً لإجراء اتفاقية إعادة الشراء الإسلامية المرمزة
(Tokenized Islamic Repo)، وهي عملية متوافقة مع أحكام الشريعة الإسلامية تم تنفيذها باستخدام تقنية سلاسل الكتل (البلوك تشين).
كما نال البنك جائزة أفضل ابتكار مالي في منطقة الشرق الأوسط عن منصة Xperiment، وهي منصة آمنة ومعزولة مخصصة للابتكار والتعاون في مجال التقنية المالية.
وبهذه المناسبة، صرّح سعيد عسيري، الرئيس التنفيذي لشؤون مصرفية الابتكار لدى «الأول»، قائلاً: «يعكس هذا التكريم من مجلة جلوبال فاينانس التزام «الأول» المستمر بالتركيز على الابتكار باعتباره محوراً أساسياً في إستراتيجيته. من تطوير حلول مالية متوافقة مع أحكام الشريعة الإسلامية، إلى تسهيل التعاون الآمن عبر منظومة التقنية المالية، نواصل العمل على ابتكار حلول تسهم في تعزيز الكفاءة والمرونة وتحقيق قيمة مستدامة لعملائنا والقطاع المالي بصورة أشمل، بما يدعم تسريع وتيرة الابتكار المالي في المملكة».
وتؤكد هذه الجوائز الدور الريادي الذي يضطلع به «الأول» في تطوير القطاع المصرفي من خلال التقنيات المتقدمة وإطلاق المنصات المبتكرة. وفي ظل التحول الرقمي المتسارع الذي يشهده قطاع الخدمات المالية، يواصل البنك تركيزه على تقديم حلول ذات أثر ملموس تدعم النمو المستدام وتعزز مكانة المملكة كمركز مالي عالمي.
The Saudi First Bank, one of the leading banks in the Kingdom, has been awarded global and regional accolades in the Innovators Awards for 2026 presented by Global Finance magazine, marking a new achievement that confirms its leadership in the field of financial innovation.
In the thirteenth edition of the Innovators Awards organized by Global Finance magazine to honor institutions that continue to explore new horizons and develop innovative tools in the financial sector, "First" won the award for Best Global Financial Innovation for the world's first experience of conducting a tokenized Islamic repurchase agreement
(Tokenized Islamic Repo), a process compliant with Islamic law implemented using blockchain technology.
The bank also received the award for Best Financial Innovation in the Middle East for the Xperiment platform, a secure and isolated platform dedicated to innovation and collaboration in the fintech sector.
On this occasion, Saeed Al-Asiri, CEO of Innovation Banking at "First," stated: "This recognition from Global Finance reflects 'First's' ongoing commitment to focusing on innovation as a core element of its strategy. From developing financial solutions compliant with Islamic law to facilitating secure collaboration across the fintech ecosystem, we continue to work on innovating solutions that contribute to enhancing efficiency and flexibility and achieving sustainable value for our clients and the financial sector at large, supporting the acceleration of financial innovation in the Kingdom."
These awards affirm the pioneering role that "First" plays in developing the banking sector through advanced technologies and launching innovative platforms. Amid the rapid digital transformation witnessed in the financial services sector, the bank continues to focus on providing impactful solutions that support sustainable growth and enhance the Kingdom's position as a global financial hub.