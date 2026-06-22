The Saudi First Bank, one of the leading banks in the Kingdom, has been awarded global and regional accolades in the Innovators Awards for 2026 presented by Global Finance magazine, marking a new achievement that confirms its leadership in the field of financial innovation.

In the thirteenth edition of the Innovators Awards organized by Global Finance magazine to honor institutions that continue to explore new horizons and develop innovative tools in the financial sector, "First" won the award for Best Global Financial Innovation for the world's first experience of conducting a tokenized Islamic repurchase agreement

(Tokenized Islamic Repo), a process compliant with Islamic law implemented using blockchain technology.

The bank also received the award for Best Financial Innovation in the Middle East for the Xperiment platform, a secure and isolated platform dedicated to innovation and collaboration in the fintech sector.

On this occasion, Saeed Al-Asiri, CEO of Innovation Banking at "First," stated: "This recognition from Global Finance reflects 'First's' ongoing commitment to focusing on innovation as a core element of its strategy. From developing financial solutions compliant with Islamic law to facilitating secure collaboration across the fintech ecosystem, we continue to work on innovating solutions that contribute to enhancing efficiency and flexibility and achieving sustainable value for our clients and the financial sector at large, supporting the acceleration of financial innovation in the Kingdom."

These awards affirm the pioneering role that "First" plays in developing the banking sector through advanced technologies and launching innovative platforms. Amid the rapid digital transformation witnessed in the financial services sector, the bank continues to focus on providing impactful solutions that support sustainable growth and enhance the Kingdom's position as a global financial hub.