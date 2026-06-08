على مقطع من أغنية «راجع» للفنان الكويتي عبدالكريم عبدالقادر، شارك الفنان براء عالم متابعيه بصورة ظهر فيها واقفاً إلى جانب السيارة التي استخدمها خلال أحداث مسلسل «شارع الأعشى»، الذي جسّد فيه شخصية «سعد»، ما أثار تفاعلاً واسعاً على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بعدما توقع عدد من المتابعين أنها قد تحمل تلميحاً إلى اقتراب بدء تصوير الموسم الثالث من مسلسل «شارع الأعشى»، خصوصاً مع ارتباط السيارة والشخصية بأحداث العمل.
مفاجأة الجمهور
وفاجأ الفنان براء عالم الجمهور بعودته في الموسم الثاني من مسلسل «شارع الأعشى»، وذلك بعد أن أوحت أحداث الموسم الأول بوفاة الشخصية التي يجسدها.
فبعد ظهور «سعد» في الموسم الأول، ومضي نحو 20 حلقة من العمل، انتهى مساره الدرامي بانضمامه إلى جماعة متطرفة، ومشاركته في إحدى العمليات، ما دفع الجمهور إلى الاعتقاد بوفاته، إلا أن الموسم الثاني حمل مفاجأة كبيرة بعودته مجدداً، واتضح أنه لا يزال على قيد الحياة.
وحظيت شخصية «سعد» بتعاطف وتفاعل كبيرين من الجمهور خلال الموسم الأول، بسبب قصة الحب التي جمعته بابنة جيرانه «عواطف»، والتي شكّلت أحد أبرز الخطوط الدرامية في العمل.
كما نجح براء عالم، الذي أدى دور «سعد»، والفنانة آلاء سالم، التي جسدت شخصية «عواطف»، في تكوين ثنائي لافت حظي بإعجاب المشاهدين خلال الموسم الرمضاني، وأصبح من أكثر الثنائيات التي تفاعل معها الجمهور في مسلسل «شارع الأعشى».
الصورة التي نشرها براء عالم في حسابه على سناب شات.
جزء ثالث
وأعلن صناع العمل في وقتٍ سابق تقديم جزء ثالث من مسلسل «شارع الأعشى»، مع إجراء عدد من التغييرات على مستوى الشخصيات، من بينها رحيل بعض الشخصيات وإضافة شخصيات جديدة إلى الأحداث.
والعمل مستوحى من رواية «غراميات شارع الأعشى» للكاتبة الروائية بدرية البشر، ومن إخراج أحمد كاتيكسيز.
وعُرض الموسم الأول من المسلسل عبر قناة MBC1 خلال شهر رمضان 2025، فيما عُرض الموسم الثاني خلال الموسم الرمضاني لعام 2026 مع انضمام شخصيات جديدة إلى الأحداث.
وتولت نوكهت بيكاكتشي كتابة السيناريو، بينما كتبت أوزلم يوسيل الحوارات، وعملت الكاتبة منال العويبيل على تطوير نصوص الحلقات والحوارات.
والمسلسل من تأليف بدرية البشر، ومن بطولة: تركي اليوسف، إلهام علي، خالد صقر، عائشة كاي، ريم الحبيب، بدر محسن، عهود السامر، براء عالم، آلاء سالم، طرفة الشريف، لمى عبدالوهاب، مها الغزال، أميرة الشريف، نايف البحر، عبدالرحمن نافع، إلى جانب عدد من الفنانين الآخرين. كما انضم إلى الموسم الثاني عدد من النجوم، من بينهم: مهند الحمدي، وناصر الدوسري.
In a clip from the song "Raja" by Kuwaiti artist Abdul Karim Abdul Qadir, artist Bara Alam shared a photo with his followers showing him standing next to the car he used during the events of the series "Shari' Al-A'sha," in which he portrayed the character "Saad." This sparked widespread interaction on social media as many followers speculated that it might hint at the upcoming filming of the third season of "Shari' Al-A'sha," especially with the connection between the car and the character to the events of the show.
Audience Surprise
Artist Bara Alam surprised the audience with his return in the second season of "Shari' Al-A'sha," after the events of the first season suggested the death of the character he portrays.
After the appearance of "Saad" in the first season, and about 20 episodes into the show, his dramatic arc ended with his joining a radical group and participating in one of their operations, leading the audience to believe he had died. However, the second season brought a significant surprise with his return, revealing that he was still alive.
The character "Saad" garnered significant sympathy and interaction from the audience during the first season, due to the love story he shared with his neighbor's daughter "Awatef," which formed one of the most prominent dramatic lines in the show.
Bara Alam, who played the role of "Saad," and actress Alaa Salem, who portrayed "Awatef," successfully created a striking duo that impressed viewers during the Ramadan season, becoming one of the most engaging pairs in "Shari' Al-A'sha."
الصورة التي نشرها براء عالم في حسابه على سناب شات.
Third Part
The creators of the show previously announced the production of a third part of "Shari' Al-A'sha," with several changes to the characters, including the departure of some characters and the addition of new ones to the storyline.
The series is inspired by the novel "Gharamiat Shari' Al-A'sha" by author Badriya Al-Bashar, and directed by Ahmed Katiksez.
The first season of the series aired on MBC1 during Ramadan 2025, while the second season was broadcast during the Ramadan season of 2026, with new characters joining the events.
Nouhkt Bekakci wrote the screenplay, while Ozlem Youssel wrote the dialogues, and writer Manal Al-Owaibil worked on developing the episode scripts and dialogues.
The series is authored by Badriya Al-Bashar, and stars: Turki Al-Yusuf, Ilham Ali, Khaled Saqr, Aisha Kai, Reem Al-Habib, Badr Mohsen, Ahood Al-Samer, Bara Alam, Alaa Salem, Tarfa Al-Sharif, Lama Abdul Wahab, Maha Al-Ghazal, Amira Al-Sharif, Naif Al-Bahr, Abdul Rahman Nafeh, along with several other artists. Additionally, several stars joined the second season, including: Muhannad Al-Hamdi and Nasser Al-Dosari.