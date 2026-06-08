على مقطع من أغنية «راجع» للفنان الكويتي عبدالكريم عبدالقادر، شارك الفنان براء عالم متابعيه بصورة ظهر فيها واقفاً إلى جانب السيارة التي استخدمها خلال أحداث مسلسل «شارع الأعشى»، الذي جسّد فيه شخصية «سعد»، ما أثار تفاعلاً واسعاً على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بعدما توقع عدد من المتابعين أنها قد تحمل تلميحاً إلى اقتراب بدء تصوير الموسم الثالث من مسلسل «شارع الأعشى»، خصوصاً مع ارتباط السيارة والشخصية بأحداث العمل.

مفاجأة الجمهور

وفاجأ الفنان براء عالم الجمهور بعودته في الموسم الثاني من مسلسل «شارع الأعشى»، وذلك بعد أن أوحت أحداث الموسم الأول بوفاة الشخصية التي يجسدها.

فبعد ظهور «سعد» في الموسم الأول، ومضي نحو 20 حلقة من العمل، انتهى مساره الدرامي بانضمامه إلى جماعة متطرفة، ومشاركته في إحدى العمليات، ما دفع الجمهور إلى الاعتقاد بوفاته، إلا أن الموسم الثاني حمل مفاجأة كبيرة بعودته مجدداً، واتضح أنه لا يزال على قيد الحياة.

وحظيت شخصية «سعد» بتعاطف وتفاعل كبيرين من الجمهور خلال الموسم الأول، بسبب قصة الحب التي جمعته بابنة جيرانه «عواطف»، والتي شكّلت أحد أبرز الخطوط الدرامية في العمل.

كما نجح براء عالم، الذي أدى دور «سعد»، والفنانة آلاء سالم، التي جسدت شخصية «عواطف»، في تكوين ثنائي لافت حظي بإعجاب المشاهدين خلال الموسم الرمضاني، وأصبح من أكثر الثنائيات التي تفاعل معها الجمهور في مسلسل «شارع الأعشى».

الصورة التي نشرها براء عالم في حسابه على سناب شات.

الصورة التي نشرها براء عالم في حسابه على سناب شات.

جزء ثالث

وأعلن صناع العمل في وقتٍ سابق تقديم جزء ثالث من مسلسل «شارع الأعشى»، مع إجراء عدد من التغييرات على مستوى الشخصيات، من بينها رحيل بعض الشخصيات وإضافة شخصيات جديدة إلى الأحداث.

والعمل مستوحى من رواية «غراميات شارع الأعشى» للكاتبة الروائية بدرية البشر، ومن إخراج أحمد كاتيكسيز.

وعُرض الموسم الأول من المسلسل عبر قناة MBC1 خلال شهر رمضان 2025، فيما عُرض الموسم الثاني خلال الموسم الرمضاني لعام 2026 مع انضمام شخصيات جديدة إلى الأحداث.

وتولت نوكهت بيكاكتشي كتابة السيناريو، بينما كتبت أوزلم يوسيل الحوارات، وعملت الكاتبة منال العويبيل على تطوير نصوص الحلقات والحوارات.

والمسلسل من تأليف بدرية البشر، ومن بطولة: تركي اليوسف، إلهام علي، خالد صقر، عائشة كاي، ريم الحبيب، بدر محسن، عهود السامر، براء عالم، آلاء سالم، طرفة الشريف، لمى عبدالوهاب، مها الغزال، أميرة الشريف، نايف البحر، عبدالرحمن نافع، إلى جانب عدد من الفنانين الآخرين. كما انضم إلى الموسم الثاني عدد من النجوم، من بينهم: مهند الحمدي، وناصر الدوسري.