In a clip from the song "Raja" by Kuwaiti artist Abdul Karim Abdul Qadir, artist Bara Alam shared a photo with his followers showing him standing next to the car he used during the events of the series "Shari' Al-A'sha," in which he portrayed the character "Saad." This sparked widespread interaction on social media as many followers speculated that it might hint at the upcoming filming of the third season of "Shari' Al-A'sha," especially with the connection between the car and the character to the events of the show.

Audience Surprise

Artist Bara Alam surprised the audience with his return in the second season of "Shari' Al-A'sha," after the events of the first season suggested the death of the character he portrays.

After the appearance of "Saad" in the first season, and about 20 episodes into the show, his dramatic arc ended with his joining a radical group and participating in one of their operations, leading the audience to believe he had died. However, the second season brought a significant surprise with his return, revealing that he was still alive.

The character "Saad" garnered significant sympathy and interaction from the audience during the first season, due to the love story he shared with his neighbor's daughter "Awatef," which formed one of the most prominent dramatic lines in the show.

Bara Alam, who played the role of "Saad," and actress Alaa Salem, who portrayed "Awatef," successfully created a striking duo that impressed viewers during the Ramadan season, becoming one of the most engaging pairs in "Shari' Al-A'sha."

الصورة التي نشرها براء عالم في حسابه على سناب شات.

Third Part

The creators of the show previously announced the production of a third part of "Shari' Al-A'sha," with several changes to the characters, including the departure of some characters and the addition of new ones to the storyline.

The series is inspired by the novel "Gharamiat Shari' Al-A'sha" by author Badriya Al-Bashar, and directed by Ahmed Katiksez.

The first season of the series aired on MBC1 during Ramadan 2025, while the second season was broadcast during the Ramadan season of 2026, with new characters joining the events.

Nouhkt Bekakci wrote the screenplay, while Ozlem Youssel wrote the dialogues, and writer Manal Al-Owaibil worked on developing the episode scripts and dialogues.

The series is authored by Badriya Al-Bashar, and stars: Turki Al-Yusuf, Ilham Ali, Khaled Saqr, Aisha Kai, Reem Al-Habib, Badr Mohsen, Ahood Al-Samer, Bara Alam, Alaa Salem, Tarfa Al-Sharif, Lama Abdul Wahab, Maha Al-Ghazal, Amira Al-Sharif, Naif Al-Bahr, Abdul Rahman Nafeh, along with several other artists. Additionally, several stars joined the second season, including: Muhannad Al-Hamdi and Nasser Al-Dosari.