The area between Riyadh Al-Khubra and Al-Qurayn in the Al-Qassim region witnessed a severe weather disturbance this afternoon, Sunday, accompanied by a strong thunderstorm cloud, resulting in violent downdraft winds that suddenly hit the area, leading to a sharp decline in horizontal visibility and causing several heavy trucks to overturn due to the intensity of the winds accompanying the thunderstorm.

For his part, Dr. Abdullah Al-Masnad, a former climate professor at Qassim University, confirmed that the downdraft winds caused some trucks to overturn on the Qassim - Medina road, pointing out that during the cumulus cloud season in April, the phenomenon of downdraft winds emerges as one of the most dangerous weather surprises.

He added that their speed can reach 80–120 km/h, and may exceed 150 km/h in severe cases, which is enough to uproot tents, overturn caravans, flip trucks, and displace signs and any light or unsecured objects.

Al-Masnad explained that they arise from the descent of cold, heavy air from the heart of the cumulus cloud from heights that may exceed 3–10 km, rushing towards the ground and then spreading horizontally violently in all directions, forming a shock front of dust and winds. He added that the reason for their speed is a sudden cooling inside the cloud due to the evaporation of raindrops and the melting of hail, which increases the density of the air and accelerates its fall like an air explosion towards the surface.

He indicated that when they reach the ground, they spread radially and not in one direction, making them unexpectedly variable. He advised that upon seeing a dust front or a dark horizontal cloud advancing rapidly with dust or a sudden chill underneath, one should evacuate the camp immediately, or the caravan, secure belongings, and stay away from signs or tall and exposed vehicles.