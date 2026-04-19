شهدت منطقة بين رياض الخبراء والقرين في منطقة القصيم، ظهر اليوم الأحد، حالة جوية شديدة الاضطراب رافقتها سحابة رعدية قوية، نتج عنها هبوب رياح هابطة عنيفة ضربت المنطقة بشكل مفاجئ، وأدت إلى تدن حاد في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وتسببت في انقلاب عدد من الشاحنات الثقيلة بفعل شدة الرياح المصاحبة للعاصفة الرعدية.

بدوره، أكد أستاذ المناخ بجامعة القصيم سابقا الدكتور عبدالله المسند أن الرياح الهابطة تسببت في انقلاب بعض شاحنات على طريق القصيم. - المدينة، مشيراً إلى أنه خلال موسم السحب الركامية في أبريل، تبرز ظاهرة الرياح الهابطة كأحد أخطر مفاجآت الطقس.

‏وأضاف قد تصل سرعتها إلى 80–120 كم/س، وقد تتجاوز 150 كم/س في الحالات الشديدة، وهي كفيلة باقتلاع الخيام، قلب الكرفانات، قلب الشاحنات، واقتلاع اللوحات وكل جسم خفيف أو غير مثبت.

وأوضح المسند أنها تنشأ من هبوط هواء بارد وثقيل من قلب السحابة الركامية من ارتفاعات قد تتجاوز 3–10 كم، يندفع نحو الأرض ثم ينتشر أفقياً بعنف في جميع الاتجاهات، مكوناً جبهة صادمة من الغبار والرياح، مضيفاً أن سبب سرعتها هو تبريد مفاجئ داخل السحابة نتيجة تبخر قطرات المطر وذوبان البرد، ما يزيد كثافة الهواء ويُسرّع سقوطه كانفجار هوائي نحو السطح.

‏وبين أنه عند وصولها للأرض تنتشر شعاعياً وليس في اتجاه واحد، لذا تكون مباغتة متقلبة. ونصح عند رؤية جبهة غبار أو سحابة أفقية داكنة تتقدم بسرعة وبأسفلها غبار أو برودة مفاجئة، أخلِ المخيم فوراً، أو الكرفان، ثبّت المقتنيات، وابتعد عن اللوحات أو المركبات العالية والمكشوفة.