شهدت منطقة بين رياض الخبراء والقرين في منطقة القصيم، ظهر اليوم الأحد، حالة جوية شديدة الاضطراب رافقتها سحابة رعدية قوية، نتج عنها هبوب رياح هابطة عنيفة ضربت المنطقة بشكل مفاجئ، وأدت إلى تدن حاد في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وتسببت في انقلاب عدد من الشاحنات الثقيلة بفعل شدة الرياح المصاحبة للعاصفة الرعدية.
بدوره، أكد أستاذ المناخ بجامعة القصيم سابقا الدكتور عبدالله المسند أن الرياح الهابطة تسببت في انقلاب بعض شاحنات على طريق القصيم. - المدينة، مشيراً إلى أنه خلال موسم السحب الركامية في أبريل، تبرز ظاهرة الرياح الهابطة كأحد أخطر مفاجآت الطقس.
وأضاف قد تصل سرعتها إلى 80–120 كم/س، وقد تتجاوز 150 كم/س في الحالات الشديدة، وهي كفيلة باقتلاع الخيام، قلب الكرفانات، قلب الشاحنات، واقتلاع اللوحات وكل جسم خفيف أو غير مثبت.
وأوضح المسند أنها تنشأ من هبوط هواء بارد وثقيل من قلب السحابة الركامية من ارتفاعات قد تتجاوز 3–10 كم، يندفع نحو الأرض ثم ينتشر أفقياً بعنف في جميع الاتجاهات، مكوناً جبهة صادمة من الغبار والرياح، مضيفاً أن سبب سرعتها هو تبريد مفاجئ داخل السحابة نتيجة تبخر قطرات المطر وذوبان البرد، ما يزيد كثافة الهواء ويُسرّع سقوطه كانفجار هوائي نحو السطح.
وبين أنه عند وصولها للأرض تنتشر شعاعياً وليس في اتجاه واحد، لذا تكون مباغتة متقلبة. ونصح عند رؤية جبهة غبار أو سحابة أفقية داكنة تتقدم بسرعة وبأسفلها غبار أو برودة مفاجئة، أخلِ المخيم فوراً، أو الكرفان، ثبّت المقتنيات، وابتعد عن اللوحات أو المركبات العالية والمكشوفة.
The area between Riyadh Al-Khubra and Al-Qurayn in the Al-Qassim region witnessed a severe weather disturbance this afternoon, Sunday, accompanied by a strong thunderstorm cloud, resulting in violent downdraft winds that suddenly hit the area, leading to a sharp decline in horizontal visibility and causing several heavy trucks to overturn due to the intensity of the winds accompanying the thunderstorm.
For his part, Dr. Abdullah Al-Masnad, a former climate professor at Qassim University, confirmed that the downdraft winds caused some trucks to overturn on the Qassim - Medina road, pointing out that during the cumulus cloud season in April, the phenomenon of downdraft winds emerges as one of the most dangerous weather surprises.
He added that their speed can reach 80–120 km/h, and may exceed 150 km/h in severe cases, which is enough to uproot tents, overturn caravans, flip trucks, and displace signs and any light or unsecured objects.
Al-Masnad explained that they arise from the descent of cold, heavy air from the heart of the cumulus cloud from heights that may exceed 3–10 km, rushing towards the ground and then spreading horizontally violently in all directions, forming a shock front of dust and winds. He added that the reason for their speed is a sudden cooling inside the cloud due to the evaporation of raindrops and the melting of hail, which increases the density of the air and accelerates its fall like an air explosion towards the surface.
He indicated that when they reach the ground, they spread radially and not in one direction, making them unexpectedly variable. He advised that upon seeing a dust front or a dark horizontal cloud advancing rapidly with dust or a sudden chill underneath, one should evacuate the camp immediately, or the caravan, secure belongings, and stay away from signs or tall and exposed vehicles.