تأهل نادي الأهلي القطري إلى الدور قبل النهائي بعد فوزه على الحسين الأردني 3-1 على استاد زعبيل في دبي، ضمن ربع نهائي منطقة الغرب في دوري أبطال آسيا الثاني 2025-2026.


وسجل اريك اسبوزيتو (2) وجوليان دراكسلر (65) وميشيل فلاب (90+7) أهداف الأهلي، في حين أحرز يوسف قشي (21) هدف الحسين.


دخل فريق الأهلي القطري مجريات اللقاء بكل قوة لينجح في افتتاح التسجيل عند الدقيقة الثانية حينما عكس جوليان دراكسلر كرة عرضية عالية من الجهة اليسرى داخل منطقة الجزاء وصلت أمام إريك إسبوزيتو الذي حوّلها برأسه مباشرة على يمين الحارس يزيد أبو ليلى في المرمى.


بعد ذلك، نجح فريق الحسين في تعديل النتيجة إثر كرة عرضية عكسها أبوجلبوش من الجانب الأيمن نحو القائم القريب حوّلها أشلي كوفي برأسه اتجاه الزاوية البعيدة لكن كرته ارتدت من أسفل القائم قبل أن تعود أمام يوسف قشي الذي تابعها مباشرة بيمناه داخل الشباك (21).


ونجح الأهلي في تسجيل هدف التقدم الثاني في الدقيقة (65) بعد أن أرسل النجم الألماني جوليان دراكسلر كرة من ركلة ركنية من الجهة اليسرى نحو المرمى مباشرة خادعت حارس ودفاع الحسين لتتجاوز خط المرمى.


وفي الوقت المحتسب بدل الضائع احتسب حكم اللقاء ضربة جزاء للأهلي القطري إثر تعرض لاعبه البديل صهيب جانان للعرقلة داخل منطقة العمليات، انبرى على تنفيذها فلاب الذي سددها مُتقنة نحو الزاوية اليمنى في المرمى (90+7)، ليُطلق بعد ذلك حكم المباراة صافرة نهاية هذه المواجهة بفوز الأهلي بثلاثة أهداف لهدف.


وبهذه النتيجة، تأهل الأهلي القطري لملاقاة ممثل الوطن فريق النصر في نصف نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا 2 يوم الأربعاء المقبل 22 أبريل، على أن يستضيف الفائز منهما النهائي على ملعبه وبين جماهيره أمام فريق غامبا أوساكا الياباني الذي حصل على بطاقة التأهل للمباراة النهائية عن منطقة الشرق، بعدما تفوق في الدور قبل النهائي على بانكوك يونايتد التايلندي بواقع 3-1 في مجموع مباراتي الذهاب والإياب.