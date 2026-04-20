تأهل نادي الأهلي القطري إلى الدور قبل النهائي بعد فوزه على الحسين الأردني 3-1 على استاد زعبيل في دبي، ضمن ربع نهائي منطقة الغرب في دوري أبطال آسيا الثاني 2025-2026.
وسجل اريك اسبوزيتو (2) وجوليان دراكسلر (65) وميشيل فلاب (90+7) أهداف الأهلي، في حين أحرز يوسف قشي (21) هدف الحسين.
دخل فريق الأهلي القطري مجريات اللقاء بكل قوة لينجح في افتتاح التسجيل عند الدقيقة الثانية حينما عكس جوليان دراكسلر كرة عرضية عالية من الجهة اليسرى داخل منطقة الجزاء وصلت أمام إريك إسبوزيتو الذي حوّلها برأسه مباشرة على يمين الحارس يزيد أبو ليلى في المرمى.
بعد ذلك، نجح فريق الحسين في تعديل النتيجة إثر كرة عرضية عكسها أبوجلبوش من الجانب الأيمن نحو القائم القريب حوّلها أشلي كوفي برأسه اتجاه الزاوية البعيدة لكن كرته ارتدت من أسفل القائم قبل أن تعود أمام يوسف قشي الذي تابعها مباشرة بيمناه داخل الشباك (21).
ونجح الأهلي في تسجيل هدف التقدم الثاني في الدقيقة (65) بعد أن أرسل النجم الألماني جوليان دراكسلر كرة من ركلة ركنية من الجهة اليسرى نحو المرمى مباشرة خادعت حارس ودفاع الحسين لتتجاوز خط المرمى.
وفي الوقت المحتسب بدل الضائع احتسب حكم اللقاء ضربة جزاء للأهلي القطري إثر تعرض لاعبه البديل صهيب جانان للعرقلة داخل منطقة العمليات، انبرى على تنفيذها فلاب الذي سددها مُتقنة نحو الزاوية اليمنى في المرمى (90+7)، ليُطلق بعد ذلك حكم المباراة صافرة نهاية هذه المواجهة بفوز الأهلي بثلاثة أهداف لهدف.
وبهذه النتيجة، تأهل الأهلي القطري لملاقاة ممثل الوطن فريق النصر في نصف نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا 2 يوم الأربعاء المقبل 22 أبريل، على أن يستضيف الفائز منهما النهائي على ملعبه وبين جماهيره أمام فريق غامبا أوساكا الياباني الذي حصل على بطاقة التأهل للمباراة النهائية عن منطقة الشرق، بعدما تفوق في الدور قبل النهائي على بانكوك يونايتد التايلندي بواقع 3-1 في مجموع مباراتي الذهاب والإياب.
The Qatari Al-Ahli Club qualified for the semifinals after defeating Jordan's Al-Hussein 3-1 at Za'abeel Stadium in Dubai, in the quarterfinals of the Western Zone of the AFC Champions League 2025-2026.
Eric Esposito (2), Julian Draxler (65), and Michel Flap (90+7) scored the goals for Al-Ahli, while Youssef Qashi (21) scored for Al-Hussein.
The Qatari Al-Ahli team entered the match with great strength, successfully opening the scoring in the second minute when Julian Draxler delivered a high cross from the left side into the penalty area, reaching Eric Esposito, who headed it directly to the right of goalkeeper Yazeed Abu Layla into the net.
After that, Al-Hussein managed to equalize following a cross from Abu Jalboush from the right side towards the near post, which Ashley Kofi headed towards the far corner, but his shot rebounded off the bottom of the post before returning to Youssef Qashi, who followed it up with his right foot into the net (21).
Al-Ahli succeeded in scoring their second goal in the 65th minute after the German star Julian Draxler sent a corner kick from the left side directly towards the goal, deceiving the goalkeeper and the Al-Hussein defense to cross the goal line.
In the added time, the referee awarded a penalty to Qatari Al-Ahli after their substitute player Suhaib Janan was fouled inside the penalty area. Flap took the penalty and skillfully shot it towards the right corner of the goal (90+7), after which the referee blew the final whistle, ending the match with Al-Ahli winning three goals to one.
With this result, Qatari Al-Ahli qualified to face the national representative team Al-Nassr in the semifinals of the AFC Champions League 2 next Wednesday, April 22, with the winner hosting the final at their home ground in front of their fans against Japan's Gamba Osaka, who secured their place in the final from the Eastern Zone after defeating Bangkok United of Thailand 3-1 on aggregate over two legs.