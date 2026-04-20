The Qatari Al-Ahli Club qualified for the semifinals after defeating Jordan's Al-Hussein 3-1 at Za'abeel Stadium in Dubai, in the quarterfinals of the Western Zone of the AFC Champions League 2025-2026.



Eric Esposito (2), Julian Draxler (65), and Michel Flap (90+7) scored the goals for Al-Ahli, while Youssef Qashi (21) scored for Al-Hussein.



The Qatari Al-Ahli team entered the match with great strength, successfully opening the scoring in the second minute when Julian Draxler delivered a high cross from the left side into the penalty area, reaching Eric Esposito, who headed it directly to the right of goalkeeper Yazeed Abu Layla into the net.



After that, Al-Hussein managed to equalize following a cross from Abu Jalboush from the right side towards the near post, which Ashley Kofi headed towards the far corner, but his shot rebounded off the bottom of the post before returning to Youssef Qashi, who followed it up with his right foot into the net (21).



Al-Ahli succeeded in scoring their second goal in the 65th minute after the German star Julian Draxler sent a corner kick from the left side directly towards the goal, deceiving the goalkeeper and the Al-Hussein defense to cross the goal line.



In the added time, the referee awarded a penalty to Qatari Al-Ahli after their substitute player Suhaib Janan was fouled inside the penalty area. Flap took the penalty and skillfully shot it towards the right corner of the goal (90+7), after which the referee blew the final whistle, ending the match with Al-Ahli winning three goals to one.



With this result, Qatari Al-Ahli qualified to face the national representative team Al-Nassr in the semifinals of the AFC Champions League 2 next Wednesday, April 22, with the winner hosting the final at their home ground in front of their fans against Japan's Gamba Osaka, who secured their place in the final from the Eastern Zone after defeating Bangkok United of Thailand 3-1 on aggregate over two legs.