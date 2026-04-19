بدأ اليوم (الأحد) تنفيذ قرار إخلاء معارض السيارات والورش والتشاليح ومواقع السكراب في حي الجوهرة جنوب جدة، وذلك بعد إنذار نهائي أصدرته أمانة محافظة جدة يلزم الملاك وشاغلي المواقع بالإخلاء أو تعديل استخدامات الأراضي وفق التوجيهات التنظيمية المعتمدة.

تسارع للانتقال إلى «مدينة السيارات»

كشفت مصادر لـ«عكاظ» أن عدداً كبيراً من الملاك بادروا إلى نقل أنشطتهم إلى «مدينة السيارات» في الخمرة جنوب جدة، تفادياً للإجراءات النظامية، وامتثالاً لمتطلبات التنظيم الجديدة التي تستهدف إعادة ترتيب استخدامات الأراضي في المنطقة.
إخلاء «معارض جنوب جدة» يبدأ.. نقل الأنشطة من «الجوهرة» إلى «الخمرة» امتثالاً لإنذار الإزالة

تطوير المحور وتحسين المشهد الحضري

وجاء قرار الإخلاء - بحسب أمانة جدة-استناداً إلى التوجيهات الهادفة إلى تنظيم وتطوير محور الأمير محمد بن سلمان والمواقع المحاذية له، بما يعزز جودة المشهد الحضري ويرتقي بالبيئة العمرانية في جنوب جدة.

وأكدت الأمانة في إنذارها أن على جميع الملاك وشاغلي المواقع ضمن النطاق: تغيير نوع استخدام الأراضي وفق التوجيهات التنظيمية المعتمدة، وإزالة كافة عناصر التشوه البصري بشكل عاجل، وإخلاء المواقع ومعالجة أوضاعها بما يتوافق مع الاستخدام الجديد.

إجراءات صارمة للمخالفين

وشددت الأمانة على أنه في حال عدم الالتزام، سيتم اتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية اللازمة، بما في ذلك إزالة المخالفات ميدانياً، مع إخلاء مسؤوليتها عن أي تلفيات أو خسائر قد تلحق بالممتلكات نتيجة أعمال الإزالة والتنظيم.

بدء التنفيذ الفعلي

وبدأ تنفيذ الإخلاء اعتباراً من اليوم (الأحد)، في خطوة تعكس تسارع وتيرة إعادة تنظيم المناطق العشوائية والأنشطة غير المتوافقة مع المخطط الحضري الجديد في جدة.