إخلاء «معارض جنوب جدة» يبدأ.. نقل الأنشطة من «الجوهرة» إلى «الخمرة» امتثالاً لإنذار الإزالة

Today (Sunday), the decision to evacuate car showrooms, workshops, junkyards, and scrap sites in the Al-Jawhara neighborhood south of Jeddah has been implemented, following a final warning issued by the Jeddah Municipality requiring owners and occupants of the sites to evacuate or modify land uses according to the approved regulatory directives.

Rush to Move to the "Car City"

Sources revealed to "Okaz" that a large number of owners have started to transfer their activities to the "Car City" in Al-Khamrah south of Jeddah, in order to avoid regulatory procedures and comply with the new organizational requirements aimed at reorganizing land uses in the area.



Developing the Axis and Improving the Urban Scene

The evacuation decision - according to the Jeddah Municipality - is based on directives aimed at organizing and developing the Prince Mohammed bin Salman axis and the adjacent sites, enhancing the quality of the urban scene and elevating the built environment in southern Jeddah.

The municipality confirmed in its warning that all owners and occupants within the scope must change the type of land use according to the approved regulatory directives, urgently remove all elements of visual distortion, evacuate the sites, and address their conditions in accordance with the new use.

Strict Measures for Violators

The municipality emphasized that in case of non-compliance, necessary legal measures will be taken, including the field removal of violations, with the municipality disclaiming any liability for any damages or losses that may occur to properties as a result of removal and organization activities.

Actual Implementation Begins

The evacuation has begun as of today (Sunday), in a step that reflects the accelerating pace of reorganizing informal areas and activities that do not comply with the new urban plan in Jeddah.