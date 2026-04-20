Despite the ceasefire agreement, the Israeli army warned residents of more than 70 towns in southern Lebanon not to move or approach areas near the Litani River.

جنود إسرائيليون في جنوب لبنان.

The spokesperson for the Israeli army, Avichai Adraee, stated in a post on "X" today, Monday, that Israeli forces remain deployed in the area during the ceasefire period due to what he described as ongoing Hezbollah activity.



He urged Lebanese civilians not to return to several border villages until further notice, pointing out the security risks.



The Israeli army announced it targeted a rocket platform that was ready to launch a salvo in southern Lebanon. It stated that it "carried out a nighttime strike on a packed and ready-to-launch rocket platform," adding that the platform "posed a direct threat to Israeli soldiers and civilians." It will continue to work on eliminating any threats against Israeli civilians and soldiers.



The Israeli army also blew up several residential buildings in the towns of Shama, Naqoura, and Bayyada in the Tyre district. Meanwhile, reconnaissance and drone aircraft continued to fly at low altitudes over Tyre and its villages.



In its first operation since the ceasefire agreement came into effect, Hezbollah announced in a statement that it detonated explosive devices targeting an Israeli convoy between Taybeh and Deir Siryan, resulting in the destruction of 4 Merkava tanks.



An Israeli security official previously warned of the possibility of the ceasefire with Hezbollah collapsing, confirming that Israel has "excellent plans to continue targeted operations and to strike missile systems."



He noted that Israel is simultaneously exploring alternatives for disarmament in southern Lebanon, ranging from an international force to special units, amid an assessment that Hezbollah's Secretary-General Naim Qassem is operating under significant pressure, according to the "Walla" website.



The Israeli army announced on Saturday that it had established a "yellow line" separating it from areas controlled by Hamas in Gaza, similar to the line that separates its forces from those areas.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized shortly after the ceasefire announcement that Tel Aviv would keep its forces in an area 10 kilometers deep in southern Lebanon.