رغم اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، حذّر الجيش الإسرائيلي سكان أكثر من 70 بلدة جنوب لبنان من التحرك أو الاقتراب من المناطق القريبة من نهر الليطاني.

جنود إسرائيليون في جنوب لبنان.

جنود إسرائيليون في جنوب لبنان.

وأفاد المتحدث باسم الجيش الإسرائيلي أفيخاي أدرعي في منشور على «إكس»، اليوم الإثنين، بأن القوات الإسرائيلية لا تزال منتشرة في المنطقة خلال فترة وقف إطلاق النار؛ بسبب ما وصفه باستمرار نشاط حزب الله.


وطالب المدنيين اللبنانيين بعدم العودة إلى عدد من القرى الحدودية حتى إشعار آخر، لافتاً إلى المخاطر الأمنية.


وأعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي استهداف منصة صواريخ كانت جاهزة لإطلاق صلية صاروخية جنوبي لبنان. وقال إنه «شن ليلاً ضربة على منصة صواريخ محشوة وجاهزة للإطلاق»، مضيفاً أن المنصة «شكلت تهديداً مباشراً على الجنود والمدنيين الإسرائيليين». وأنه سيواصل العمل على إزالة أي تهديد ضد المدنيين والجنود الإسرائيليين.


وأقدم الجيش الإسرائيلي على تفجير عدد من المباني السكنية في بلدات شمع والناقورة والبياضة في قضاء صور. فيما استمر تحليق الطائرات الاستطلاعية والمسيّرة على علو منخفض فوق صور وقراها.


وفي أول عملية له منذ بدء سريان اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، أعلن حزب الله في بيان أنه فجّر عبوات ناسفة استهدفت رتلاً إسرائيلياً بين الطيبة ودير سريان ما أدى إلى تدمير 4 دبابات ميركافا.


وحذّر مسؤول أمني إسرائيلي في وقت سابق من احتمال انهيار وقف إطلاق النار مع حزب الله، مؤكداً أن لدى إسرائيل «خططاً ممتازة لمواصلة عمليات التصفية واستهداف منظومات الصواريخ».


ولفت إلى أن إسرائيل تبحث في الوقت ذاته بدائل لنزع السلاح في الجنوب اللبناني، تراوح بين قوة دولية ووحدات خاصة، وسط تقدير بأن الأمين العام لحزب الله نعيم قاسم يعمل تحت ضغط كبير، وفق ما نقل موقع «واللا».


وكان الجيش الإسرائيلي، أعلن السبت، أنه أقام «خطاً أصفر» فاصلاً في الجنوب اللبناني على غرار الخط الذي يفصل قواته عن المناطق التي تسيطر عليها حركة حماس في غزة.


وشدّد رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو بعيد إعلان وقف إطلاق النار على أن تل أبيب ستبقي قواتها في منطقة بعمق 10 كيلومترات في جنوب لبنان.