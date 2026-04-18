The young Saudi man Khalid Al-Shamrani from the Institute of Public Administration has won 21 awards and medals over the 6 years he spent studying abroad in the United Kingdom.

Al-Shamrani mentioned in an interview with "Okaz" that the latest award is the shield ranking, which is considered one of the highest and most important awards in the competition, as it is granted to the tool that has the most impact across all categories, not just a specific category. This means it is a comprehensive recognition of overall performance and global technological leadership.

Al-Shamrani added: Over the 6 years, I have received 21 international medals, with the FuSeBMC tool achieving 21 international medals in the global Test-Comp competition, including gold medals in major categories such as:

* Bug Finding

* Branch Coverage

* Overall

This reflects the continuity of excellence in the face of strong competition from major companies and universities worldwide. Regarding the number of vulnerabilities discovered and the most notable ones, he said: The number of discovered vulnerabilities reached 1486, and the tool specializes in detecting a wide range of vulnerabilities, the most prominent of which are:

* Buffer Overflow

* Null Pointer Dereference

* Integer Overflow

* Memory Safety Violations

* Complex logical errors that may not be detected by traditional testing.

The strength of the tool lies in its ability to reach deep and complex paths within the program that are difficult to access by other means.

He concluded his remarks by saying: This achievement represents for me the fruit of years of research, development, and continuous work, and it is evidence that Saudi competencies are capable of competing globally, and an opportunity to transform this scientific success into economic and technological value that serves the nation. For me personally, it is a greater responsibility to continue innovating and achieving a broader impact.