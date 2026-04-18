حصد الشاب السعودي خالد الشمراني من معهد الإدارة 21 جائزة وميدالية وذلك طوال 6 سنوات قضاها مبتعثاً في المملكة المتحدة.

وأشار الشمراني في حديثه، لـ«عكاظ»، إلى أن آخر الجوائز ترتيب الدرع، والذي يُعد من أعلى وأهم الجوائز في المسابقة، إذ يُمنح للأداة الأكثر تأثيراً على مستوى جميع الفئات، وليس فقط لفئة محددة. بمعنى أنه تتويج شامل للأداء العام والريادة التقنية عالمياً.

وأضاف الشمراني: حصلت خلال 6 سنوات على 21 ميدالية دولية، حققت أداة FuSeBMC 21 ميدالية دولية في المسابقة العالمية Test-Comp، منها ذهبيات في فئات رئيسية مثل:

* اكتشاف الثغرات (Bug Finding)

* تغطية الفروع (Branch Coverage)

* الترتيب العام (Overall)

وهذا يعكس استمرارية التفوق أمام منافسة قوية من كبرى الشركات والجامعات عالمياً. وعن عدد الثغرات المكتشفة وأبرزها، قال: بلغ عدد الثغرات المكتشفة 1486 ثغرة، والأداة متخصصة في اكتشاف مجموعة واسعة من الثغرات، أبرزها:

* Buffer Overflow (تجاوز سعة الذاكرة)

* Null Pointer Dereference

* Integer Overflow

* Memory Safety Violations

* أخطاء منطقية معقدة قد لا تُكتشف بالاختبارات التقليدية.

وتكمن قوة الأداة في قدرتها على الوصول إلى مسارات عميقة ومعقدة داخل البرنامج يصعب الوصول لها بطرق أخرى.

واختتم حديثه بقوله: يمثل هذا الإنجاز بالنسبة لي ثمرة سنوات من البحث والتطوير والعمل المستمر، ودليل على أن الكفاءات السعودية قادرة على المنافسة عالمياً، وفرصة لتحويل هذا النجاح العلمي إلى قيمة اقتصادية وتقنية تخدم الوطن، وبالنسبة لي شخصياً، هي مسؤولية أكبر للاستمرار في الابتكار وتحقيق تأثير أوسع.