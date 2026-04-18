داخل أكثر الملفات حساسية في الولايات المتحدة، بدأ ما يشبه «الفراغ البشري» يثير القلق: علماء، وموظفون عسكريون، ومتعاقدون يعملون على مشاريع نووية وفضائية، يختفون أو يموتون في ظروف لا تبدو متصلة ببعضها، لكن تراكمها في فترة زمنية قصيرة جعل القصة تتحول إلى ملف مفتوح على أعلى مستوى.

منذ 2023، تتحدث تقارير إعلامية عن أكثر من 10 حالات تشمل شخصيات مرتبطة بمختبرات وأبحاث شديدة السرية، بعضها تابع لبرامج نووية، وأخرى لوكالة الفضاء الأمريكية. بعضهم اختفى فجأة، وآخرون وُجدوا متوفين دون تفاصيل واضحة، بينما بقيت ملفات أخرى بلا تفسير رسمي مكتمل.

وخرجت القضية من نطاق «الحوادث الفردية» إلى مستوى سياسي بعد أن دخل البيت الأبيض على الخط، معلناً فتح تحقيق رسمي لفهم ما يحدث داخل هذا المسار غير المألوف من الوقائع المتتابعة.

وسرعان ما علق الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب علّق على الملف واصفاً إياه بالخطير، مشيراً إلى أن هناك محاولة للوصول إلى حقيقة هذه الحالات خلال فترة قصيرة، في ظل ضغط إعلامي وأمني متصاعد حول طبيعة ما يجري داخل هذه المنظومة الحساسة.

وتشير التقارير المتداولة إلى أن الحالات لا تتشابه في تفاصيلها: فبعضها اختفاء أثناء العمل أو الحياة اليومية، وأخرى وفيات غامضة دون إعلان أسباب دقيقة، ما زاد من حالة الغموض بدل تقليصها.

وفي المقابل، يحّذر خبراء من القفز إلى استنتاجات غير مدعومة، مؤكدين أن غياب النمط الموحد يجعل ربط الحالات ببعضها أمراً غير محسوم علمياً حتى الآن، رغم حساسية المواقع التي يعمل بها بعض الضحايا.

لكن ما يجعل القضية أكثر إثارة هو السياق: أسماء مرتبطة بتقنيات متقدمة، وملفات دفاعية وفضائية، وصمت جزئي حول التفاصيل، كلها عناصر صنعت حالة ترقب واسعة داخل الإعلام الأمريكي، وفتحت الباب أمام سؤال واحد لم يُجب عنه بعد: هل هي سلسلة مصادفات أم شيء أكبر لم يظهر بعد؟