Inside some of the most sensitive files in the United States, what resembles a "human void" has begun to raise concerns: scientists, military personnel, and contractors working on nuclear and space projects are disappearing or dying under circumstances that do not seem connected, but their accumulation over a short period has turned the story into an open file at the highest level.

Since 2023, media reports have mentioned more than 10 cases involving individuals linked to highly classified laboratories and research, some of which are part of nuclear programs, while others are associated with the American space agency. Some have vanished suddenly, others have been found dead without clear details, while other files remain without a complete official explanation.

The issue has moved from the realm of "individual incidents" to a political level after the White House got involved, announcing the opening of an official investigation to understand what is happening within this unusual series of consecutive events.

Quickly, President Donald Trump commented on the file, describing it as dangerous, indicating that there is an attempt to uncover the truth behind these cases in a short period, amid rising media and security pressure regarding the nature of what is happening within this sensitive system.

Reports indicate that the cases do not share similar details: some involve disappearances during work or daily life, while others involve mysterious deaths without precise cause announcements, which has increased the ambiguity rather than reducing it.

Conversely, experts warn against jumping to unsupported conclusions, emphasizing that the absence of a unified pattern makes linking the cases scientifically unresolved so far, despite the sensitivity of the locations where some of the victims worked.

However, what makes the case more intriguing is the context: names associated with advanced technologies, defense and space files, and partial silence regarding the details, all of which have created a wide state of anticipation within the American media, opening the door to a single unanswered question: Is it a series of coincidences or something bigger that has yet to emerge?