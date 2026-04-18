The U.S. Central Command confirmed that the U.S. military has completed the process of transferring all major bases in the country to the relevant Syrian authorities, in a move described as pivotal in rearranging the military presence in the region.

A spokesperson for the command clarified that U.S. forces continue to support counterterrorism efforts through local partners, ensuring ongoing pressure on extremist organizations and maintaining security stability, without providing additional details about the nature of future missions.

In contrast, the Syrian government announced that it has fully received the military facilities that U.S. forces previously occupied, confirming that this step resulted from the development of security cooperation and the reintegration of some local forces into state institutions, alongside enhancing its role in confronting terrorist threats on its territory.

Official sources in Damascus also indicated that the handover process was conducted in an organized manner and with direct coordination between the two sides, within the framework of a new phase in relations, coinciding with political developments witnessed in recent months.

This move comes after previous reports spoke of intentions to reduce the U.S. military presence in Syria, especially with the changing strategic priorities in recent years, at a time when Washington had previously hinted at reevaluating its troop deployment in the region.

The U.S. presence in Syria was estimated to be between 900 to 2,000 military personnel, who participated for years in supporting local forces, particularly in the fight against ISIS, which has significantly reduced its control since 2019.

While this step represents an important shift in the Syrian battlefield landscape, its impact on the balance of power in the region remains under observation and anticipation in the coming phase.