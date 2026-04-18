أكدت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية أن الجيش الأمريكي أنهى عملية تسليم جميع القواعد الرئيسية في البلاد إلى الجهات السورية المختصة، في خطوة وُصفت بأنها مفصلية ضمن إعادة ترتيب الوجود العسكري في المنطقة.
وأوضح متحدث باسم القيادة أن القوات الأمريكية لا تزال تواصل دعم جهود مكافحة الإرهاب عبر الشركاء المحليين، بما يضمن استمرار الضغط على التنظيمات المتطرفة وحفظ الاستقرار الأمني، دون تقديم تفاصيل إضافية حول طبيعة المهمات المستقبلية.
في المقابل، أعلنت الحكومة السورية أنها تسلمت بشكل كامل المنشآت العسكرية التي كانت تتمركز فيها القوات الأمريكية سابقاً، مؤكدة أن هذه الخطوة جاءت نتيجة تطور مسار التعاون الأمني وإعادة دمج بعض القوى المحلية ضمن مؤسسات الدولة، إلى جانب تعزيز دورها في مواجهة التهديدات الإرهابية على أراضيها.
كما أشارت مصادر رسمية في دمشق إلى أن عملية التسليم تمت بشكل منظم وبتنسيق مباشر بين الجانبين، في إطار مرحلة جديدة من العلاقات، تزامنت مع تطورات سياسية شهدتها الأشهر الماضية.
وتأتي هذه الخطوة بعد تقارير سابقة تحدثت عن نية تقليص الوجود العسكري الأمريكي في سورية، خصوصاً مع تغير الأولويات الإستراتيجية خلال السنوات الأخيرة، في وقت كانت فيه واشنطن قد لوّحت سابقاً بإعادة تقييم انتشار قواتها في المنطقة.
وكان الوجود الأمريكي في سورية يقدر بنحو ما بين 900 إلى 2000 عنصر عسكري، شاركوا لسنوات في عمليات دعم القوات المحلية، خصوصاً في مواجهة تنظيم داعش الذي تراجعت سيطرته بشكل كبير منذ عام 2019.
وبينما تمثل هذه الخطوة تحولاً مهماً في المشهد الميداني السوري، يبقى تأثيرها على موازين القوى في المنطقة محل متابعة وترقب خلال المرحلة القادمة.
The U.S. Central Command confirmed that the U.S. military has completed the process of transferring all major bases in the country to the relevant Syrian authorities, in a move described as pivotal in rearranging the military presence in the region.
A spokesperson for the command clarified that U.S. forces continue to support counterterrorism efforts through local partners, ensuring ongoing pressure on extremist organizations and maintaining security stability, without providing additional details about the nature of future missions.
In contrast, the Syrian government announced that it has fully received the military facilities that U.S. forces previously occupied, confirming that this step resulted from the development of security cooperation and the reintegration of some local forces into state institutions, alongside enhancing its role in confronting terrorist threats on its territory.
Official sources in Damascus also indicated that the handover process was conducted in an organized manner and with direct coordination between the two sides, within the framework of a new phase in relations, coinciding with political developments witnessed in recent months.
This move comes after previous reports spoke of intentions to reduce the U.S. military presence in Syria, especially with the changing strategic priorities in recent years, at a time when Washington had previously hinted at reevaluating its troop deployment in the region.
The U.S. presence in Syria was estimated to be between 900 to 2,000 military personnel, who participated for years in supporting local forces, particularly in the fight against ISIS, which has significantly reduced its control since 2019.
While this step represents an important shift in the Syrian battlefield landscape, its impact on the balance of power in the region remains under observation and anticipation in the coming phase.