أكدت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية أن الجيش الأمريكي أنهى عملية تسليم جميع القواعد الرئيسية في البلاد إلى الجهات السورية المختصة، في خطوة وُصفت بأنها مفصلية ضمن إعادة ترتيب الوجود العسكري في المنطقة.

وأوضح متحدث باسم القيادة أن القوات الأمريكية لا تزال تواصل دعم جهود مكافحة الإرهاب عبر الشركاء المحليين، بما يضمن استمرار الضغط على التنظيمات المتطرفة وحفظ الاستقرار الأمني، دون تقديم تفاصيل إضافية حول طبيعة المهمات المستقبلية.

في المقابل، أعلنت الحكومة السورية أنها تسلمت بشكل كامل المنشآت العسكرية التي كانت تتمركز فيها القوات الأمريكية سابقاً، مؤكدة أن هذه الخطوة جاءت نتيجة تطور مسار التعاون الأمني وإعادة دمج بعض القوى المحلية ضمن مؤسسات الدولة، إلى جانب تعزيز دورها في مواجهة التهديدات الإرهابية على أراضيها.

كما أشارت مصادر رسمية في دمشق إلى أن عملية التسليم تمت بشكل منظم وبتنسيق مباشر بين الجانبين، في إطار مرحلة جديدة من العلاقات، تزامنت مع تطورات سياسية شهدتها الأشهر الماضية.

وتأتي هذه الخطوة بعد تقارير سابقة تحدثت عن نية تقليص الوجود العسكري الأمريكي في سورية، خصوصاً مع تغير الأولويات الإستراتيجية خلال السنوات الأخيرة، في وقت كانت فيه واشنطن قد لوّحت سابقاً بإعادة تقييم انتشار قواتها في المنطقة.

وكان الوجود الأمريكي في سورية يقدر بنحو ما بين 900 إلى 2000 عنصر عسكري، شاركوا لسنوات في عمليات دعم القوات المحلية، خصوصاً في مواجهة تنظيم داعش الذي تراجعت سيطرته بشكل كبير منذ عام 2019.

وبينما تمثل هذه الخطوة تحولاً مهماً في المشهد الميداني السوري، يبقى تأثيرها على موازين القوى في المنطقة محل متابعة وترقب خلال المرحلة القادمة.