No one expected a short video to turn into one of the most controversial moments on social media in Egypt in recent hours.

Buthaina, the daughter of artist Ali Al-Hagar, appeared in a circulating video speaking in a tone that combined sarcasm and anger about her living conditions, stating that she had only eaten "biscuit" for the past two days, a remark that sparked widespread sympathy among some and shock among others.

However, the most striking moment in the video came when she posed a direct question about her father, in a sentence that carried a mix of reproach and provocation: "Isn't my father Ali Al-Hagar?!"

After that, the tone of the video escalated unexpectedly, as she urged followers to go to her father's account and comment aggressively, which ignited a wide wave of controversy and division on social media platforms.

Among those who considered the video a "personal cry of anger that got out of control," and those who saw it as "an unjustified breach of family relations in public," the incident turned into a hot topic of discussion that transcended family dynamics to a larger question: Where does the private end, and where does the public begin in the age of social media?

In contrast, Buthaina's mother came out to confirm that the video was circulated from a private account and does not reflect a general context, warning against its exploitation or exaggeration.

With conflicting narratives, the scene remains open to multiple interpretations, while the debate continues to ignite on the platforms.