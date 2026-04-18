لم يكن أحد يتوقع أن يتحول مقطع فيديو قصير إلى واحدة من أكثر اللحظات إثارة للجدل على مواقع التواصل في مصر خلال الساعات الأخيرة.
بثينة ابنة الفنان علي الحجار، ظهرت في فيديو متداول وهي تتحدث بنبرة تجمع بين السخرية والغضب عن ظروفها المعيشية، قائلة إنها لم تتناول سوى «بقسماط» منذ يومين، في إشارة أثارت تعاطفًا واسعًا لدى البعض، وصدمة لدى آخرين.
لكن اللحظة الأكثر إثارة في الفيديو جاءت عندما طرحت سؤالًا مباشرًا عن والدها، في جملة حملت مزيجًا من العتاب والاستفزاز: «هو مش أنا أبويا علي الحجار؟!»
بعد ذلك، تصاعدت نبرة الفيديو بشكل غير متوقع، حين دعت متابعين إلى التوجه لحساب والدها والتعليق عليه بشكل هجومي، وهو ما فجّر موجة واسعة من الجدل والانقسام على منصات التواصل.
وبين من اعتبر الفيديو «صرخة غضب شخصية خرجت عن السيطرة»، ومن رأى أنه «تجاوز غير مبرر للعلاقة الأسرية على العلن»، تحولت الواقعة إلى مادة نقاش ساخنة تتجاوز حدود العلاقة العائلية إلى سؤال أكبر: أين ينتهي الخاص، وأين يبدأ العام في زمن السوشيال ميديا؟
وفي المقابل، خرجت والدة بثينة لتؤكد أن الفيديو تم تداوله من حساب خاص، وأنه لا يعكس سياقًا عامًا، محذرة من استغلاله أو تضخيمه.
ومع تضارب الروايات، يبقى المشهد مفتوحًا على أكثر من قراءة، بينما يستمر الجدل في الاشتعال على المنصات.
No one expected a short video to turn into one of the most controversial moments on social media in Egypt in recent hours.
Buthaina, the daughter of artist Ali Al-Hagar, appeared in a circulating video speaking in a tone that combined sarcasm and anger about her living conditions, stating that she had only eaten "biscuit" for the past two days, a remark that sparked widespread sympathy among some and shock among others.
However, the most striking moment in the video came when she posed a direct question about her father, in a sentence that carried a mix of reproach and provocation: "Isn't my father Ali Al-Hagar?!"
After that, the tone of the video escalated unexpectedly, as she urged followers to go to her father's account and comment aggressively, which ignited a wide wave of controversy and division on social media platforms.
Among those who considered the video a "personal cry of anger that got out of control," and those who saw it as "an unjustified breach of family relations in public," the incident turned into a hot topic of discussion that transcended family dynamics to a larger question: Where does the private end, and where does the public begin in the age of social media?
In contrast, Buthaina's mother came out to confirm that the video was circulated from a private account and does not reflect a general context, warning against its exploitation or exaggeration.
With conflicting narratives, the scene remains open to multiple interpretations, while the debate continues to ignite on the platforms.