لم يكن أحد يتوقع أن يتحول مقطع فيديو قصير إلى واحدة من أكثر اللحظات إثارة للجدل على مواقع التواصل في مصر خلال الساعات الأخيرة.

بثينة ابنة الفنان علي الحجار، ظهرت في فيديو متداول وهي تتحدث بنبرة تجمع بين السخرية والغضب عن ظروفها المعيشية، قائلة إنها لم تتناول سوى «بقسماط» منذ يومين، في إشارة أثارت تعاطفًا واسعًا لدى البعض، وصدمة لدى آخرين.

لكن اللحظة الأكثر إثارة في الفيديو جاءت عندما طرحت سؤالًا مباشرًا عن والدها، في جملة حملت مزيجًا من العتاب والاستفزاز: «هو مش أنا أبويا علي الحجار؟!»

بعد ذلك، تصاعدت نبرة الفيديو بشكل غير متوقع، حين دعت متابعين إلى التوجه لحساب والدها والتعليق عليه بشكل هجومي، وهو ما فجّر موجة واسعة من الجدل والانقسام على منصات التواصل.

وبين من اعتبر الفيديو «صرخة غضب شخصية خرجت عن السيطرة»، ومن رأى أنه «تجاوز غير مبرر للعلاقة الأسرية على العلن»، تحولت الواقعة إلى مادة نقاش ساخنة تتجاوز حدود العلاقة العائلية إلى سؤال أكبر: أين ينتهي الخاص، وأين يبدأ العام في زمن السوشيال ميديا؟

وفي المقابل، خرجت والدة بثينة لتؤكد أن الفيديو تم تداوله من حساب خاص، وأنه لا يعكس سياقًا عامًا، محذرة من استغلاله أو تضخيمه.

ومع تضارب الروايات، يبقى المشهد مفتوحًا على أكثر من قراءة، بينما يستمر الجدل في الاشتعال على المنصات.