تمكن الدفاع المدني بمنطقة الرياض فجر أمس (الجمعة)، من انتشال جثة طفل يبلغ من العمر 6 سنوات بعد غرقه في أحد المستنقعات بمحافظة رماح قرب روضة خريم.
وعلمت «عكاظ» أن مركز عمليات الدفاع المدني تلقى بلاغا يفيد بسقوط طفل في أحد المستنقعات بمحافظة رماح خلال نزهة الأسرة بعد هطول الأمطار، وعلى الفور هرعت فرق الدفاع المدني لمباشرة الحادثة، إذ جرى العثور على الطفل متوفى في حينه.
وشاركت في البحث فرق متخصصة من المتطوعين لتسريع عملية البحث والإنقاذ، وانتشار واسع للغواصين حتى جرى العثور على جثة الطفل.
The Civil Defense in the Riyadh region was able to recover the body of a 6-year-old boy who drowned in a swamp in the Ramah Governorate near Rawdat Khuraim early this morning (Friday).
According to "Okaz," the Civil Defense Operations Center received a report about a child falling into one of the swamps in the Ramah Governorate during a family outing after the rain, and immediately, Civil Defense teams rushed to the scene to address the incident, where the child was found deceased at that time.
Specialized volunteer teams participated in the search to expedite the search and rescue operation, along with a wide deployment of divers until the child's body was found.