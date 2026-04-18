The Civil Defense in the Riyadh region was able to recover the body of a 6-year-old boy who drowned in a swamp in the Ramah Governorate near Rawdat Khuraim early this morning (Friday).

According to "Okaz," the Civil Defense Operations Center received a report about a child falling into one of the swamps in the Ramah Governorate during a family outing after the rain, and immediately, Civil Defense teams rushed to the scene to address the incident, where the child was found deceased at that time.

Specialized volunteer teams participated in the search to expedite the search and rescue operation, along with a wide deployment of divers until the child's body was found.