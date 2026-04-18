تمكن الدفاع المدني بمنطقة الرياض فجر أمس (الجمعة)، من انتشال جثة طفل يبلغ من العمر 6 سنوات بعد غرقه في أحد المستنقعات بمحافظة رماح قرب روضة خريم.

وعلمت «عكاظ» أن مركز عمليات الدفاع المدني تلقى بلاغا يفيد بسقوط طفل في أحد المستنقعات بمحافظة رماح خلال نزهة الأسرة بعد هطول الأمطار، وعلى الفور هرعت فرق الدفاع المدني لمباشرة الحادثة، إذ جرى العثور على الطفل متوفى في حينه.

وشاركت في البحث فرق متخصصة من المتطوعين لتسريع عملية البحث والإنقاذ، وانتشار واسع للغواصين حتى جرى العثور على جثة الطفل.