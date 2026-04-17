The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has emphasized the necessity for all offices of Hajj affairs and Hajj service providers to educate pilgrims about the importance of obtaining the official permit to perform the Hajj rituals for this year 1447 AH, and to follow the approved regulatory pathways. This is part of its commitment to the safety of the guests of Allah and to ensure the quality of services provided to them, enabling them to perform their rituals in a safe and organized environment.

The ministry clarified that performing the Hajj obligation is limited to those who have obtained an official permit from the relevant authorities, stressing that there will be no leniency towards any attempts to perform Hajj without a permit, as this constitutes a clear violation of the regulations and instructions, and legal penalties will be applied to the offenders.

The ministry emphasized that adherence to regulatory procedures contributes to raising levels of safety and organization, and enhances the efficiency of crowd management, ensuring smooth movement within the holy sites, and improving the quality of the experience for the guests of Allah during the season.

In this context, the ministry indicated that coordination with offices of Hajj affairs and service providers began immediately after the end of last year's Hajj season, through holding periodic meetings and implementing ongoing awareness programs; with the aim of enhancing awareness of the regulations and instructions, and emphasizing the importance of adhering to the approved requirements, which contributes to raising the level of compliance, achieving the highest standards of safety and organization, and improving the quality of services provided to the guests of Allah.