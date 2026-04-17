The General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques announced, in collaboration with relevant entities, the completion of the periodic maintenance work for the Holy Kaaba and the Hijr of Ismail (peace be upon him). This was achieved after implementing a comprehensive project that preserved the architectural and structural elements of the Holy Kaaba according to the highest global engineering, technical, and operational standards.

This comes with the continuous interest of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince in launching periodic maintenance work for the Holy Kaaba to preserve its elements.

The authority clarified that the project was executed within a precise operational plan that ensured the smooth flow of pilgrims around the Tawaf area, without affecting the performance of the rituals. The work was carried out with high efficiency and during carefully studied times to ensure the highest levels of safety in the maintenance work, which contributed to unifying efforts and achieving the highest levels of field coordination.

It was indicated that the maintenance work took approximately (4700) working hours distributed over (31) main packages, including (305) diverse activities that involved the maintenance of the interior and exterior surfaces of the Holy Kaaba, as well as conducting precise inspections and tests of the internal elements, including wood, stones, marble, and gold-plated metals.

The work also included implementing corrective treatments according to approved technical methodologies, in addition to conducting specialized environmental studies by measuring the characteristics of the environment inside the Holy Kaaba to ensure the preservation of its internal components and the curtain with the highest levels of quality and sustainability. This was part of an integrated work system among various participating entities, which contributed their technical and operational expertise to the success of the project.

The maintenance work included replacing more than (30) linear meters of expansion joints (silicone) around the Holy Kaaba for all damaged parts, in addition to re-grouting more than (50) linear meters of marble joints around the Holy Kaaba for all damaged parts, alongside performing complete grinding and polishing of the marble floors surrounding the Holy Kaaba from all sides, including the side of the Kaaba door, reflecting a high level of meticulous care for the finest details.

The authority confirmed that the project was executed by qualified national hands using the latest technologies and materials that comply with international standard specifications, with active participation from supporting entities, which enhances operational efficiency and ensures the sustainability of the components of the Holy Kaaba in the long term.

This achievement is an extension of the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in caring for the Two Holy Mosques and its continuous commitment to developing the service system provided to the guests of Allah by integrating the roles among various entities, thereby providing a safe and prepared spiritual environment for performing the rituals with ease and reassurance.