أعلنت الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي، بالتكامل مع الجهات ذات العلاقة، عن اكتمال أعمال الصيانة الدورية للكعبة المشرفة وحِجر إسماعيل عليه السلام وذلك بعد تنفيذ مشروع متكامل راعى المحافظة على العناصر المعمارية والإنشائية للكعبة المشرفة وفق أعلى المعايير الهندسية والفنية والتشغيلية العالمية.

ويأتي ذلك باهتمامٍ دائمٍ من خادم الحرمين الشريفين ووليّ العهد، بإطلاق أعمال الصيانة الدورية للكعبة المشرفة، للمحافظة على عناصرها.

وأوضحت الهيئة أن المشروع نُفذ ضمن خطة تشغيلية دقيقة راعت استمرار انسيابية حركة الطائفين في صحن المطاف، دون التأثير على أداء النسك حيث جرى تنفيذ الأعمال بكفاءة عالية وفي أوقات مدروسة تضمن تحقيق أعلى درجات السلامة في أعمال الصيانة بما أسهم في توحيد الجهود وتحقيق أعلى مستويات التنسيق الميداني.

وبيّنت أن أعمال الصيانة استغرقت نحو (4700) ساعة عمل توزعت على (31) حزمة رئيسية، شملت (305) نشاطات متنوعة تضمنت صيانة جوف الكعبة المشرفة وسطحها ومحيطها الخارجي إلى جانب تنفيذ فحوصات دقيقة واختبارات للعناصر الداخلية شملت الأخشاب والأحجار والرخام والمعادن المطلية بالذهب.

كما شملت الأعمال تنفيذ معالجات تصحيحية وفق منهجيات فنية معتمدة إضافة إلى إجراء دراسات بيئية متخصصة من خلال قياس خصائص بيئة جوف الكعبة المشرفة بما يضمن الحفاظ على مكوناتها الداخلية والستارة بأعلى درجات الجودة والاستدامة وذلك ضمن منظومة عمل تكاملية بين مختلف الجهات المشاركة، التي أسهمت بخبراتها الفنية والتشغيلية في إنجاح المشروع.

وتضمنت أعمال الصيانة استبدال أكثر من (30) مترًا طوليًا من فواصل التمدد (السيليكون) حول الكعبة المشرفة، وذلك لكامل الأجزاء المتضررة إضافة إلى إعادة ترويب أكثر من (50) مترًا طوليًا من فواصل الرخام حول الكعبة المشرفة لكامل الأجزاء المتضررة إلى جانب تنفيذ أعمال جلي وتلميع كامل رخام الأرضيات المحيطة بالكعبة المشرفة من جميع الجهات بما في ذلك جهة باب الكعبة المشرفة بما يعكس مستوى العناية الدقيقة بأدق التفاصيل.

وأكدت الهيئة أن المشروع نُفذ بسواعد وطنية مؤهلة وباستخدام أحدث التقنيات والمواد المطابقة للمواصفات القياسية العالمية وبمشاركة فعّالة من الجهات الداعمة مما يعزز كفاءة الأداء التشغيلي ويضمن استدامة مكونات الكعبة المشرفة على المدى الطويل.

ويأتي هذا الإنجاز امتدادًا لجهود المملكة العربية السعودية في العناية بالحرمين الشريفين وحرصها المستمر على تطوير منظومة الخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن من خلال تكامل الأدوار بين مختلف الجهات بما يوفر بيئة إيمانية آمنة ومهيأة لأداء المناسك بكل يسر وطمأنينة.