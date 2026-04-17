أعلن نادي كورنيا الإسباني، أمس (الخميس)، أن النجم الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي، لاعب نادي إنتر ميامي الأمريكي، قد استحوذ على ملكية النادي.

وسيتمتع ميسي بالسيطرة الكاملة على النادي، الذي يقع على بعد خمسة أميال فقط من ملعب «كامب نو» معقل ناديه السابق برشلونة، في خطوة يُتوقع أن تفتح الباب أمام عودته إلى إسبانيا بعد اعتزاله كرة القدم.

ميسي على خطى رونالدو

وجاءت هذه الخطوة بعد أسابيع قليلة من استحواذ قائد النصر كريستيانو رونالدو على 25% من أسهم نادي ألميريا، الذي يلعب في دوري الدرجة الثانية الإسباني، عبر شركة CR7 سبورتس إنفستمنتس، التابعة لمجموعته الاستثمارية CR7 SA، والتي يدير من خلالها أعماله واستثماراته.

بيان الاستحواذ

وقال النادي الذي يلعب في دوري الدرجة الخامسة في بيان رسمي: «أصبح ميسي المالك الجديد لنادي كورنيا، وبهذه الصفقة يعزز ميسي علاقته الوثيقة ببرشلونة والتزامه بتطوير الرياضة والمواهب المحلية في كتالونيا، وهي علاقة تعود إلى أيام لعبه في صفوف برشلونة وظلت راسخة على مر السنين».

وأضاف البيان: «يُدشّن وصول ليونيل ميسي مرحلة جديدة في تاريخ النادي، بهدف تعزيز نموه الرياضي والمؤسسي، وتقوية بنيته، ومواصلة الاستثمار في المواهب، مع تبني رؤية طويلة الأمد وخطة استراتيجية تجمع بين الطموح والاستدامة والأصالة».

أسماء لامعة بدأت من كورنيا

وتأسس نادي كورنيا عام 1951، ويُعد من الأندية المعروفة إقليم كتالونيا، حيث اشتهر بتركيزه على تطوير المواهب الشابة والمنافسة في المستويات شبه الاحترافية.

وقد قدّم النادي عدداً من اللاعبين إلى الأندية الأوروبية الكبري، من بينهم حارس مرمى المنتخب الإسباني ونادي أرسنال ديفيد رايا، والجناح الإسباني جوردي ألبا، ولاعب برشلونة جيرارد مارتين.