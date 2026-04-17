أعلن نادي كورنيا الإسباني، أمس (الخميس)، أن النجم الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي، لاعب نادي إنتر ميامي الأمريكي، قد استحوذ على ملكية النادي.
وسيتمتع ميسي بالسيطرة الكاملة على النادي، الذي يقع على بعد خمسة أميال فقط من ملعب «كامب نو» معقل ناديه السابق برشلونة، في خطوة يُتوقع أن تفتح الباب أمام عودته إلى إسبانيا بعد اعتزاله كرة القدم.
ميسي على خطى رونالدو
وجاءت هذه الخطوة بعد أسابيع قليلة من استحواذ قائد النصر كريستيانو رونالدو على 25% من أسهم نادي ألميريا، الذي يلعب في دوري الدرجة الثانية الإسباني، عبر شركة CR7 سبورتس إنفستمنتس، التابعة لمجموعته الاستثمارية CR7 SA، والتي يدير من خلالها أعماله واستثماراته.
بيان الاستحواذ
وقال النادي الذي يلعب في دوري الدرجة الخامسة في بيان رسمي: «أصبح ميسي المالك الجديد لنادي كورنيا، وبهذه الصفقة يعزز ميسي علاقته الوثيقة ببرشلونة والتزامه بتطوير الرياضة والمواهب المحلية في كتالونيا، وهي علاقة تعود إلى أيام لعبه في صفوف برشلونة وظلت راسخة على مر السنين».
وأضاف البيان: «يُدشّن وصول ليونيل ميسي مرحلة جديدة في تاريخ النادي، بهدف تعزيز نموه الرياضي والمؤسسي، وتقوية بنيته، ومواصلة الاستثمار في المواهب، مع تبني رؤية طويلة الأمد وخطة استراتيجية تجمع بين الطموح والاستدامة والأصالة».
أسماء لامعة بدأت من كورنيا
وتأسس نادي كورنيا عام 1951، ويُعد من الأندية المعروفة إقليم كتالونيا، حيث اشتهر بتركيزه على تطوير المواهب الشابة والمنافسة في المستويات شبه الاحترافية.
وقد قدّم النادي عدداً من اللاعبين إلى الأندية الأوروبية الكبري، من بينهم حارس مرمى المنتخب الإسباني ونادي أرسنال ديفيد رايا، والجناح الإسباني جوردي ألبا، ولاعب برشلونة جيرارد مارتين.
The Spanish club Cornella announced yesterday (Thursday) that Argentine star Lionel Messi, player of the American club Inter Miami, has acquired ownership of the club.
Messi will enjoy full control over the club, which is located just five miles from the "Camp Nou," the home of his former club Barcelona, in a move expected to pave the way for his return to Spain after retiring from football.
Messi Follows in Ronaldo's Footsteps
This step comes just a few weeks after Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo acquired 25% of the shares of Almeria, which plays in the Spanish second division, through his company CR7 Sports Investments, part of his investment group CR7 SA, through which he manages his business and investments.
Acquisition Statement
The club, which plays in the fifth division, stated in an official announcement: "Messi has become the new owner of Cornella, and with this deal, Messi strengthens his close relationship with Barcelona and his commitment to developing sports and local talent in Catalonia, a relationship that dates back to his days playing for Barcelona and has remained strong over the years."
The statement added: "Lionel Messi's arrival marks a new phase in the club's history, aimed at enhancing its sports and institutional growth, strengthening its structure, and continuing to invest in talent, while adopting a long-term vision and strategic plan that combines ambition, sustainability, and authenticity."
Shining Names That Started from Cornella
Cornella Club was established in 1951 and is considered one of the well-known clubs in the Catalonia region, famous for its focus on developing young talents and competing at semi-professional levels.
The club has produced several players for major European clubs, including Spanish national team goalkeeper and Arsenal player David Raya, Spanish winger Jordi Alba, and Barcelona player Gerard Martin.