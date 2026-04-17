The Spanish club Cornella announced yesterday (Thursday) that Argentine star Lionel Messi, player of the American club Inter Miami, has acquired ownership of the club.

Messi will enjoy full control over the club, which is located just five miles from the "Camp Nou," the home of his former club Barcelona, in a move expected to pave the way for his return to Spain after retiring from football.

Messi Follows in Ronaldo's Footsteps

This step comes just a few weeks after Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo acquired 25% of the shares of Almeria, which plays in the Spanish second division, through his company CR7 Sports Investments, part of his investment group CR7 SA, through which he manages his business and investments.

Acquisition Statement

The club, which plays in the fifth division, stated in an official announcement: "Messi has become the new owner of Cornella, and with this deal, Messi strengthens his close relationship with Barcelona and his commitment to developing sports and local talent in Catalonia, a relationship that dates back to his days playing for Barcelona and has remained strong over the years."

The statement added: "Lionel Messi's arrival marks a new phase in the club's history, aimed at enhancing its sports and institutional growth, strengthening its structure, and continuing to invest in talent, while adopting a long-term vision and strategic plan that combines ambition, sustainability, and authenticity."

Shining Names That Started from Cornella

Cornella Club was established in 1951 and is considered one of the well-known clubs in the Catalonia region, famous for its focus on developing young talents and competing at semi-professional levels.

The club has produced several players for major European clubs, including Spanish national team goalkeeper and Arsenal player David Raya, Spanish winger Jordi Alba, and Barcelona player Gerard Martin.