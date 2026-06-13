شهد أحد الاستوديوهات التحليلية لمباريات كأس العالم 2026 المقامة حاليا في الولايات المتحدة والمكسيك وكندا، مشادة قوية بين الأسطورة زلاتان إبراهيموفيتش، والشهير سبيد، انتهت بطرد الأخير من الاستوديو. المشكلة بدأت عندما توقع سبيد فوز البرتغال بكأس العالم 2026 بقيادة «كريستيانو رونالدو»، ليرد عليه زلاتان بسخرية: «البرتغال.. مستحيل»، وبعد إصرار سبيد على رأيه وهتافه «سييوو» باسم رونالدو، انفجر إبراهيموفيتش غاضباً وقال له: «إذا كنت تؤمن بهذا الهراء فاخرج من الاستوديو الآن»، قبل أن يشير له بالخروج فعلاً.


المقطع انتشر كالنار في مواقع التواصل الإجتماعي، وانقسم الجمهور بين مؤيد لصرامة زلاتان ومعجب بجرأة سبيد في دعم البرتغال.