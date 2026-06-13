An analytical studio for the 2026 World Cup matches currently taking place in the United States, Mexico, and Canada witnessed a strong altercation between the legend Zlatan Ibrahimović and the famous Speed, which ended with the latter being expelled from the studio. The problem began when Speed predicted that Portugal would win the 2026 World Cup led by "Cristiano Ronaldo," to which Zlatan sarcastically responded, "Portugal... impossible." After Speed insisted on his opinion and chanted "Siiiu" in Ronaldo's name, Ibrahimović exploded in anger and told him, "If you believe in this nonsense, get out of the studio now," before actually gesturing for him to leave.



The clip spread like wildfire on social media, with the audience divided between supporters of Zlatan's strictness and admirers of Speed's boldness in supporting Portugal.