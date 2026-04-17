The artists Rashid Al-Majed and Majid Al-Muhandis participated in a joint musical work in the form of a duet titled "Badr and Tala," celebrating the marriage of Badr, the son of the Artist of the Arabs, Mohammed Abdu, as an expression of the love that unites them.

Details of the Song

This work features lyrics by Mohammed Al-Ghurair and music by Faisal Mohammed, forming a special artistic tribute that reflects the spirit of affection and gratitude, capturing a moment of joy that brought together prominent stars of Gulf music on one occasion.

On his part, Saudi artist Mohammed Abdu presented an artistic gift to his son Badr on the occasion of his marriage in the form of a new song titled "Ihtari," which he composed and performed himself, while the lyrics were written by poet Abdullah Al-Sharif, making it a paternal message full of emotion.

Wedding of the Son of the Artist of the Arabs

It is noteworthy that the city of Jeddah hosted yesterday (Thursday) April 16, the wedding of Badr, the son of the Artist of the Arabs, in an event that blended family atmosphere with the artistic presence of several stars of music in the Arab world, amidst significant attention to this awaited night.

In a different context, a video clip circulated earlier showing Saudi artist Rabih Saqr making a special visit to the home of artist Mohammed Abdu to congratulate him on the marriage of his son, in an atmosphere that reflected love and appreciation.