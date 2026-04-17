شارك الفنانان راشد الماجد وماجد المهندس بعمل غنائي مشترك جاء على شكل دويتو بعنوان «بدر وتالا»، احتفاءً بزواج بدر، نجل فنان العرب محمد عبده تعبيراً عن المحبة التي تجمعهم.

تفاصيل الأغنية

وجاء هذا العمل من كلمات محمد الغرير وألحان فيصل محمد، ليشكل تحية فنية خاصة تعكس روح الود والامتنان، وتوثق لحظة فرح جمعت كبار نجوم الغناء الخليجي في مناسبة واحدة.

ومن جانبه، قدم الفنان السعودي محمد عبده هدية فنية لنجله بدر بمناسبة زواجه عبارة عن أغنية جديدة تحمل اسم «احتري»، تولى تلحينها وغنائها بنفسه، فيما كتب كلماتها الشاعر عبدالله الشريف، لتكون رسالة أبوية تحمل الكثير من العاطفة.

حفل زفاف نجل فنان العرب

يشار إلى أن مدينة جدة احتضنت أمس (الخميس) 16 أبريل، حفل زفاف بدر، نجل فنان العرب في مناسبة تمتزج فيها الأجواء العائلية بالحضور الفني لعدد من نجوم الغناء في العالم العربي، وسط اهتمام لافت بهذه الليلة المنتظرة.

وفي سياق مختلف، تداول مقطع فيديو سابقاً للفنان السعودي رابح صقر يقوم بزيارة خاصة لمنزل الفنان محمد عبده، لتقديم التهنئة بمناسبة زفاف نجله، في أجواء عكست المحبة والتقدير.