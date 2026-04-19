انتهت رسمياً علاقة المدافع الكاميروني سيتفن كيلر، مع نادي الاتحاد بعد خروجه من دور ربع نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا. وكان قد تم التعاقد مع كيلر في فبراير ماضي خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية بنظام الإعارة من نادي أيل ليماسول القبرصي حتى نهاية الموسم، وتم قيده في القائمة الآسيوية التي خاض فيها فقط مباراتين، ولم يتم تسجيله في القائمة المحلية، وهذه من المشاكل الفنية التي وقعت فيها إدارة النادي، إذ أجّلت ملف تجديد إعارة اللاعب أو حتى التعاقد معه إلى نهاية الموسم الرياضي.
The relationship between Cameroonian defender Stephen Keller and Al-Ittihad Club has officially ended after his exit from the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League. Keller was signed last February during the winter transfer window on loan from Cypriot club AEL Limassol until the end of the season, and he was registered in the Asian roster, where he only played two matches. He was not registered in the local roster, which is one of the technical issues that the club management faced, as they postponed the file for renewing the player's loan or even signing him until the end of the sports season.