The relationship between Cameroonian defender Stephen Keller and Al-Ittihad Club has officially ended after his exit from the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League. Keller was signed last February during the winter transfer window on loan from Cypriot club AEL Limassol until the end of the season, and he was registered in the Asian roster, where he only played two matches. He was not registered in the local roster, which is one of the technical issues that the club management faced, as they postponed the file for renewing the player's loan or even signing him until the end of the sports season.