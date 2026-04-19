انتهت رسمياً علاقة المدافع الكاميروني سيتفن كيلر، مع نادي الاتحاد بعد خروجه من دور ربع نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا. وكان قد تم التعاقد مع كيلر في فبراير ماضي خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية بنظام الإعارة من نادي أيل ليماسول القبرصي حتى نهاية الموسم، وتم قيده في القائمة الآسيوية التي خاض فيها فقط مباراتين، ولم يتم تسجيله في القائمة المحلية، وهذه من المشاكل الفنية التي وقعت فيها إدارة النادي، إذ أجّلت ملف تجديد إعارة اللاعب أو حتى التعاقد معه إلى نهاية الموسم الرياضي.