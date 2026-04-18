The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Ahli Saudi Company, Khalid Al-Ghamdi, accompanied by the team's player Ali Majrashi, visited the Johor Darul Ta'zim Malaysian player Silva at his residence to check on his health condition following the injury he sustained during the match between the two teams.



The visit was a humanitarian gesture following the match that brought the two teams together, which ended with Al-Ahli winning 2-1 in the AFC Champions League elite competition.



This initiative reflects the sports values that clubs strive to instill both on and off the field amid continental competition.