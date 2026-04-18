قام رئيس مجلس إدارة شركة الأهلي السعودي خالد الغامدي، برفقة لاعب الفريق علي مجرشي، بزيارة لاعب جوهور دار التعظيم الماليزي سيلفا، في مقر إقامته، وذلك للاطمئنان على حالته الصحية عقب الإصابة التي تعرض لها خلال مواجهة الفريقين.


وجاءت الزيارة في لفتة إنسانية عقب المباراة التي جمعت الفريقين، وانتهت بفوز الأهلي بنتيجة (2-1)، ضمن منافسات دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة.


وتعكس هذه المبادرة القيم الرياضية التي تحرص الأندية على ترسيخها داخل وخارج الملعب، في ظل المنافسة القارية.