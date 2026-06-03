The Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, met today in Riyadh with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance technical and technological cooperation, apply the highest international standards for nuclear safety and security, and address topics of mutual interest, as well as updates on the national atomic energy program and the progress made in collaboration with the agency.

This meeting comes as part of the ongoing cooperation between the Kingdom and the agency, which includes several areas, most notably the exchange of expertise and support for national capabilities in the field of nuclear and radiation energy to develop nuclear infrastructure, in line with the sector's objectives to diversify the energy mix according to the targets of Saudi Vision 2030.