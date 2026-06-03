يواصل الحارسان الأسطوريان بيتر شيلتون وفابيان بارتيز احتفاظهما بأحد أبرز الأرقام القياسية في تاريخ نهائيات كأس العالم، بعدما نجح كل منهما في الخروج بشباك نظيفة خلال 10 مباريات، وهو الرقم الأعلى بين جميع حراس المرمى في البطولة.


ورغم صمود الرقم لسنوات طويلة، فإن المنافسة على كسره تبدو مفتوحة خلال النسخ القادمة، في ظل اقتراب اثنين من أبرز حراس الجيل الحالي من معادلته أو تجاوزه.


ويملك الألماني مانويل نوير والبلجيكي تيبو كورتوا في رصيد كل منهما 7 مباريات بشباك نظيفة في كأس العالم، ما يجعلهما على بعد 3 مباريات فقط من معادلة الرقم التاريخي.


ويعد هذا الإنجاز انعكاساً للاستمرارية والثبات في أعلى مستويات المنافسة، إذ يتطلب الوصول إلى هذه الأرقام خوض عدة نسخ من البطولة مع المحافظة على الأداء الدفاعي المميز أمام أقوى المنتخبات العالمية.


ومع اقتراب انطلاق منافسات كأس العالم 2026، تتجه الأنظار إلى نوير وكورتوا في سباق خاص نحو التاريخ، بحثاً عن الإطاحة بأحد أكثر الأرقام صموداً بين حراس المرمى في المونديال.