The legendary goalkeepers Peter Shilton and Fabien Barthez continue to hold one of the most prominent records in World Cup history, having each managed to keep a clean sheet in 10 matches, which is the highest number among all goalkeepers in the tournament.



Despite the record standing for many years, the competition to break it seems open in the upcoming editions, as two of the top goalkeepers of the current generation are close to matching or surpassing it.



German Manuel Neuer and Belgian Thibaut Courtois each have 7 clean sheets in the World Cup, putting them just 3 matches away from equaling the historic record.



This achievement reflects consistency and stability at the highest levels of competition, as reaching these numbers requires participating in several editions of the tournament while maintaining exceptional defensive performance against the strongest national teams in the world.



With the 2026 World Cup approaching, all eyes are on Neuer and Courtois in a special race towards history, seeking to topple one of the most enduring records among goalkeepers in the World Cup.