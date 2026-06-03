استقبل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم، المدير العام للوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية رافائيل غروسي.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض علاقات التعاون بين المملكة والوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية، خصوصاً فيما يتعلق بمنع انتشار الأسلحة النووية وضمان السلامة والأمن النوويين، إلى جانب بحث عدد من القضايا والموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

حضر الاستقبال، وكيل وزارة الخارجية للشؤون الدولية المتعددة المشرف العام على وكالة الوزارة لشؤون الاقتصاد والتنمية الدكتور عبدالرحمن الرسي، ومدير إدارة نزع السلاح بالوزارة الأمير سعود بن بدر بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، والوزير المفوض بالوزارة الدكتورة منال رضوان.