The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, received today at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi.

During the reception, they reviewed the cooperative relations between the Kingdom and the International Atomic Energy Agency, particularly regarding the prevention of nuclear weapons proliferation and ensuring nuclear safety and security, in addition to discussing a number of issues and topics of mutual interest.

Attending the reception were the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for International Multilateral Affairs and the General Supervisor of the Ministry's Agency for Economic and Development Affairs, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Rassi, the Director of the Disarmament Department at the ministry, Prince Saud bin Badr bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, and the Minister Plenipotentiary at the ministry, Dr. Manal Radwan.