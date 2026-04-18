The Jordanian poet and media figure Najah Al-Masaeed announced developments in the theft case she was subjected to months ago, following a decisive court ruling against her ex-husband Amer Rakad Al-Sardi and his sister, indicating that this phase involved a difficult test that she was able to overcome thanks to the support of her close ones.

Issuance of the Ruling

Al-Masaeed posted a video on her personal Instagram account, celebrating the issuance of a court ruling from the West Amman Court of First Instance against her ex-husband Amer Rakad Al-Sardi and his sister, in a case involving the theft of 5 million Emirati dirhams from her.

She clarified that the ruling revealed the truth to everyone, which had not been clear to them during the past period, noting that she had been patient and waited for 6 months, preferring to keep some details away from the media and social media, and remained silent about them.

Psychological Shocks

The Jordanian poet recalled some details of the suffering she experienced during that period, indicating that the successive psychological shocks made her go through harsh conditions, yet she held on to patience and trust that justice would take its course and she would obtain her rights through the law.

She confirmed that despite the suffering she went through, Al-Masaeed chose to forgive everyone who doubted her story or wronged her over the past months, pointing out that she overcame that difficult test thanks to the support of her close ones.

She expressed her feeling of relief after the ruling, which restored part of her moral right before the material one, after a journey of pain and waiting, directing her thanks to those who supported her in revealing the truth.

The Truth Emerges

She wrote on the video: "After 5 million Emirati dirhams were stolen from me, and after 6 months, the truth emerged, and the honest Jordanian judiciary delivered its final word in this case."

Najah Al-Masaeed received words of support and congratulations from social media users and stars of art in the Arab world.

Details of the Theft

In October, Najah Al-Masaeed announced that she had been subjected to a massive theft, through an emotional video in which she revealed the amount that reached 5 million Emirati dirhams.

She spoke about being betrayed, but did not disclose the identity of the perpetrator, only mentioning that she did not expect that from him, which sparked a debate about the details of the incident.

Less than 48 hours later, Jordanian security forces announced the arrest of Najah Al-Masaeed's husband for his involvement in the theft of a sum of money from their home, which was part of the price of a property she sold in the United Arab Emirates.

Initial investigations revealed the recovery of approximately 1.5 million dirhams of the stolen money, and efforts are still ongoing to uncover the remaining amounts and track the details of the case completely.

Najah's Separation

Two months after the incident, Al-Masaeed announced her official separation from her husband Amer Rakad Al-Sardi against the backdrop of the stolen money crisis, after a marriage that lasted 6 years.

She posted a story on her personal Instagram account in which she wrote: "Praise be to God who knows what is in the heart even if the tongue slips. By the grace of God, my separation from my husband after 6 years of marriage has been completed. I ask God to grant me success and write good for me wherever I am."

Najah Al-Masaeed was previously married to Libyan businessman Walid Suleiman, and she has two sons from him, Jaser and Sulwan. During that period, she distanced herself from the media and devoted herself to her family life, but she eventually separated from him and married Amer Rakad, although their marriage ended after the recent crisis.