أعلنت الشاعرة الإعلامية الأردنية نجاح المساعيد تطورات قضية السرقة التي تعرضت لها قبل أشهر، عقب صدور حكم قضائي حاسم ضد طليقها وشقيقته، مشيرة إلى أن تلك المرحلة تضمنت اختباراً صعباً استطاعت تجاوزه بفضل دعم المقربين منها.

صدور الحكم

ونشرت المساعيد مقطع فيديو عبر حسابها الشخصي على «إنستغرام»، احتفلت فيه بصدور حكم قضائي من محكمة صلح جزاء غرب عمان ضد طليقها عامر ركاد السردي وشقيقته، في قضية سرقة مبلغ 5 ملايين درهم إماراتي منها.

وأوضحت بأن الحكم أظهر للجميع الحقيقة التي لم تكن واضحة لهم خلال الفترة الماضية، مشيرة إلى أنها تحلّت بالصبر وانتظرت لمدة 6 أشهر، وفضلت إبقاء بعض التفاصيل بعيداً عن وسائل الإعلام ومواقع التواصل الاجتماعي والتزمت الصمت حيالها.

صدمات نفسية

واستعادت الشاعرة الأردنية بعض تفاصيل المعاناة التي عاشتها خلال تلك الفترة، مشيرة إلى أن الصدمات النفسية المتتالية جعلتها تمر بظروف قاسية، إلا أنها تمسكت بالصبر والثقة بأن العدالة ستأخذ مجراها وتحصل على حقها بالقانون.

وأكدت بأنه رغم المعاناة التي مرت بها، اختارت مسامحة كل من شكك في روايتها أو أساء إليها على مدار الأشهر الماضية، مشيرة إلى أنها تجاوزت ذلك الاختبار الصعب بفضل دعم المقربين منها.

وعبّرت عن شعورها بالارتياح بعد صدور الحكم، الذي أعاد لها جزءاً من حقها المعنوي قبل المادي، بعد رحلة من الألم والانتظار، موجهة الشكر إلى من ساندها لكشف الحقيقة.

ظهر الحق

وكتبت على الفيديو: «بعد أن سُرق مني مبلغ 5 ملايين درهم إماراتي، وبعد 6 أشهر، ظهر الحق، وقال القضاء الأردني النزيه كلمته الفصل في هذه القضية».

وتلقت نجاح المساعيد كلمات الدعم والتهاني من رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي ونجوم الفن في العالم العربي.

تفاصيل السرقة

وأعلنت نجاح المساعيد في أكتوبر الماضي تعرضها لسرقة مبلغ مالي ضخم، من خلال مقطع فيديو مؤثر كشفت فيه قيمة المبلغ الذي وصل إلى 5 ملايين درهم إماراتي.

وتحدثت عن تعرضها للغدر، إلا أنها لم تكشف هوية الفاعل، مكتفية بالحديث عن أنها لم تكن تتوقع منه ذلك، مما أثار حالة من الجدل حول تفاصيل الواقعة.

وبعد أقل من 48 ساعة، أعلنت الأجهزة الأمنية الأردنية القبض على زوج نجاح المساعيد لتورطه في سرقة مبلغ مالي من المنزل كان جزءاً من ثمن عقار باعته في دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة.

وكشفت التحقيقات الأولية استعادة مبلغ يقدر بنحو مليون ونصف مليون درهم من الأموال المسروقة، ولا تزال الجهود مستمرة للكشف عن باقي المبالغ وتتبع تفاصيل القضية بشكل كامل.

انفصال نجاح

وبعد شهرين من الحادثة، أعلنت المساعيد انفصالها رسمياً عن زوجها عامر ركاد السردي على خلفية أزمة الأموال المسروقة، وذلك بعد زواج استمر 6 سنوات.

ونشرت «ستوري» عبر حسابها الشخصي بـ«إنستغرام» كتبت فيه: «الحمد لله الذي يعلم ما وقر في القلب وإن زل اللسان. تم بحمد الله ورعايته انفصالي عن زوجي بعد 6 سنوات من الزواج. أسأل الله أن يوفقني ويكتب لي الخير أينما كنت».

وتزوجت نجاح المساعيد من قبل رجل الأعمال الليبي وليد سليمان، ولديها منه ولدان هما جاسر وسلوان. وابتعدت خلال تلك الفترة عن وسائل الإعلام وتفرغت لحياتها الأسرية، إلا أنها انفصلت عنه، وتزوجت بعد فترة من عامر ركاد، إلا أن زواجهما انتهى بعد الأزمة الأخيرة.