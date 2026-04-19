في تطور يشي باحتمال عودة المسار الدبلوماسي التفاوضي، عززت السلطات الباكستانية إجراءاتها الأمنية في العاصمة إسلام آباد تمهيداً لجولة تفاوض ثانية محتملة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، بهدف التوصل إلى اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب. وانتشرت دوريات أمنية، كما نشرت السلطات نقاط تفتيش عبر مختلف طرق وشوارع العاصمة.

أنباء عن جولة مفاوضات جديدة ..إيران تصعّد في هرمز.. وترمب: ارتكبتْ انتهاكاً خطيراً


وتداولت حسابات للاستخبارات مفتوحة المصدر صوراً ومقاطع فيديو لوصول بعثة أمنية أمريكية إلى إسلام آباد، ونشرت صوراً لطائرات نقل عسكري أمريكية في باكستان وقبرص، وهو ما يشير إلى نقل سيارات الوفد الأمريكي والأمور اللوجيستية المتعلقة به.


وكشفت وسائل إعلام باكستانية وصول وفد أمريكي إلى العاصمة للتحضير لجولة مفاوضات جديدة مع إيران.


واتهم الرئيس دونالد ترمب إيران بأنها ارتكبت «انتهاكاً خطيراً» لوقف إطلاق النار، بإغلاق مضيق هرمز، لكنه قال إنه لا يزال يعتقد أنه قادر على التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام.


ونقل مراسل شبكة ABC NEWS الأمريكية جوناثان كارل عن ترمب قوله في مقابلة هاتفية: «سيحدث ذلك بطريقة أو بأخرى. إما بالطريقة اللطيفة، أو بالطريقة الصعبة. سيحدث. يمكنك أن تنقل عني هذا».


من جانبه، قال وزير الخارجية التركي هاكان فيدان إن المحادثات الإيرانية الأمريكية اكتملت إلى حد كبير، لكن لا تزال هناك بعض الخلافات، ويتعين تمديد وقف إطلاق النار. وأضاف أن كلا الجانبين لديهما الرغبة في مواصلة الحوار.


فيما أفاد قائد القوة الجوفضائية التابعة للحرس الثوري الإيراني مجيد موسوي، بأن طهران تعيد ملء وتحديث منصات إطلاق الصواريخ والمسيرات في فترة وقف النار، بوتيرة أسرع مما كانت عليه قبل الحرب، وفق ما نقلت عنه وسائل إعلام إيرانية رسمية.


وفي تصعيد إيراني جديد، ذكرت وكالة «تسنيم» الإيرانية للأنباء، أن القوات المسلحة منعت ناقلتي نفط من عبور مضيق هرمز، في ظل استمرار الحصار البحري الأمريكي.


وأضافت الوكالة أن الناقلتين كانتا ترفعان علمي بوتسوانا وأنغولا، وكانتا تعتزمان العبور عبر المضيق، إلا أنهما اضطرتا إلى تغيير مسارهما والتراجع «بعد تدخل القوات المسلحة في الوقت المناسب».