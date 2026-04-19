أنباء عن جولة مفاوضات جديدة ..إيران تصعّد في هرمز.. وترمب: ارتكبتْ انتهاكاً خطيراً

في تطور يشي باحتمال عودة المسار الدبلوماسي التفاوضي، عززت السلطات الباكستانية إجراءاتها الأمنية في العاصمة إسلام آباد تمهيداً لجولة تفاوض ثانية محتملة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، بهدف التوصل إلى اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب. وانتشرت دوريات أمنية، كما نشرت السلطات نقاط تفتيش عبر مختلف طرق وشوارع العاصمة.
وتداولت حسابات للاستخبارات مفتوحة المصدر صوراً ومقاطع فيديو لوصول بعثة أمنية أمريكية إلى إسلام آباد، ونشرت صوراً لطائرات نقل عسكري أمريكية في باكستان وقبرص، وهو ما يشير إلى نقل سيارات الوفد الأمريكي والأمور اللوجيستية المتعلقة به.
وكشفت وسائل إعلام باكستانية وصول وفد أمريكي إلى العاصمة للتحضير لجولة مفاوضات جديدة مع إيران.
واتهم الرئيس دونالد ترمب إيران بأنها ارتكبت «انتهاكاً خطيراً» لوقف إطلاق النار، بإغلاق مضيق هرمز، لكنه قال إنه لا يزال يعتقد أنه قادر على التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام.
ونقل مراسل شبكة ABC NEWS الأمريكية جوناثان كارل عن ترمب قوله في مقابلة هاتفية: «سيحدث ذلك بطريقة أو بأخرى. إما بالطريقة اللطيفة، أو بالطريقة الصعبة. سيحدث. يمكنك أن تنقل عني هذا».
من جانبه، قال وزير الخارجية التركي هاكان فيدان إن المحادثات الإيرانية الأمريكية اكتملت إلى حد كبير، لكن لا تزال هناك بعض الخلافات، ويتعين تمديد وقف إطلاق النار. وأضاف أن كلا الجانبين لديهما الرغبة في مواصلة الحوار.
فيما أفاد قائد القوة الجوفضائية التابعة للحرس الثوري الإيراني مجيد موسوي، بأن طهران تعيد ملء وتحديث منصات إطلاق الصواريخ والمسيرات في فترة وقف النار، بوتيرة أسرع مما كانت عليه قبل الحرب، وفق ما نقلت عنه وسائل إعلام إيرانية رسمية.
وفي تصعيد إيراني جديد، ذكرت وكالة «تسنيم» الإيرانية للأنباء، أن القوات المسلحة منعت ناقلتي نفط من عبور مضيق هرمز، في ظل استمرار الحصار البحري الأمريكي.
وأضافت الوكالة أن الناقلتين كانتا ترفعان علمي بوتسوانا وأنغولا، وكانتا تعتزمان العبور عبر المضيق، إلا أنهما اضطرتا إلى تغيير مسارهما والتراجع «بعد تدخل القوات المسلحة في الوقت المناسب».
In a development suggesting the possibility of a return to diplomatic negotiations, Pakistani authorities have reinforced their security measures in the capital, Islamabad, in preparation for a potential second round of negotiations between the United States and Iran, aimed at reaching an agreement to end the war. Security patrols have been deployed, and authorities have set up checkpoints across various roads and streets in the capital.
Open-source intelligence accounts circulated images and videos of an American security delegation arriving in Islamabad, and published photos of American military transport aircraft in Pakistan and Cyprus, indicating the transfer of vehicles for the American delegation and related logistics.
Pakistani media revealed the arrival of an American delegation in the capital to prepare for a new round of negotiations with Iran.
President Donald Trump accused Iran of committing a "serious violation" of the ceasefire by closing the Strait of Hormuz, but he stated that he still believes he can reach a peace agreement.
ABC NEWS correspondent Jonathan Karl reported Trump saying in a phone interview: "It will happen one way or another. Either the nice way, or the hard way. It will happen. You can quote me on that."
For his part, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that the Iranian-American talks have largely been completed, but some disagreements remain, and the ceasefire needs to be extended. He added that both sides are willing to continue the dialogue.
Meanwhile, the commander of the aerospace force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Majid Mousavi, stated that Tehran is refilling and updating missile and drone launch platforms during the ceasefire at a faster pace than before the war, according to official Iranian media reports.
In a new Iranian escalation, the Iranian news agency "Tasnim" reported that the armed forces prevented two oil tankers from crossing the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing American naval blockade.
The agency added that the tankers were flying the flags of Botswana and Angola and intended to cross the strait, but they were forced to change their course and retreat "after the timely intervention of the armed forces."