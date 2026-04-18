The deadline set by the Ministry of Hajj for the departure of Umrah pilgrims ended on (Saturday) 1 Dhu al-Qi'dah, and it confirmed that staying beyond this date is considered a violation that exposes its perpetrators to legal penalties.

The relevant authorities urged individuals and Umrah companies and institutions to adhere to the regulations and instructions governing the departure of pilgrims at the specified times, as any delay in departure after the specified date is considered a violation. Furthermore, failing to report the delay of pilgrims through the companies may result in financial fines of up to 100,000 riyals, in addition to taking legal action against those responsible.

The Ministry of Hajj had set the first of Dhu al-Qi'dah, corresponding to April 18, 2026, as the final and last date for the departure of Umrah pilgrims from the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Interior announced a package of arrangements and regulatory procedures for this year's Hajj season, primarily aimed at ensuring the safety of the guests of Allah and guaranteeing the performance of the Hajj pilgrimage securely, easily, and with peace of mind, under the slogan "No Hajj Without a Permit."

It included setting Saturday, 1 Dhu al-Qi'dah 1447 AH (corresponding to April 18, 2026) as the last date for the departure of those arriving with an Umrah visa from the Kingdom, and halting the issuance of Umrah permits through the "Nusk" platform for all categories, including citizens, residents, and citizens of Gulf countries, starting from 1 Dhu al-Qi'dah until 14 Dhu al-Hijjah 1447 AH (corresponding to May 31, 2026).

It emphasized the prohibition of staying for non-pilgrims, and the entry or stay of holders of all types of visas in the city of Mecca is prohibited starting from 1 Dhu al-Qi'dah 1447 AH, except for those holding a Hajj visa exclusively.

The Ministry of Interior also stressed the importance of full compliance with the regulations governing Hajj, confirming that cooperation with the relevant authorities contributes to ensuring the safety and security of the guests of Allah, while warning that violating these regulations will expose the violators to the prescribed legal penalties.

For Service Providers: Adhere to the Permit

In this context, the Ministry of Hajj emphasized the necessity for all Hajj affairs offices and service providers to educate pilgrims about the importance of obtaining the official permit to perform the Hajj rituals this year and to follow the approved regulatory pathways, as part of its commitment to the safety of the guests of Allah and ensuring the quality of services provided to them, enabling them to perform their rituals in a safe and organized environment.

The ministry clarified that the performance of the Hajj pilgrimage is limited to those who have obtained an official permit from the relevant authorities, confirming that there will be no leniency towards any attempts to perform Hajj without a permit, as this is considered a clear violation of the regulations and instructions, and legal penalties will be applied against the violators.

The ministry stressed that adherence to regulatory procedures contributes to raising levels of safety and organization, enhances crowd management efficiency, ensures smooth movement within the holy sites, and improves the experience of the guests of Allah during the season.

The ministry indicated that coordination with Hajj affairs offices and service providers began immediately after the end of last year's Hajj season, through holding periodic meetings and implementing ongoing awareness programs; aimed at enhancing awareness of the regulations and instructions, and emphasizing the importance of adhering to the approved requirements, which contributes to raising the level of compliance, achieving the highest standards of safety and organization, and improving the quality of services provided to the guests of Allah.