في قلب حائل القديمة، تقف قهوة ومنازل العبدة التراثية بسيرة بدأت عام 963هـ، وبعمر يقارب 484 عاماً هجرياً، شاهدة على بيتٍ عرف معنى المجلس، وحفظ وجوه الرجال، وصان حكاية المكان جيلاً بعد جيل.

واكتسب المكان حضوراً جديداً مع زيارة نائب أمير منطقة حائل الأمير فيصل بن فهد بن مقرن بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم، لقهوة ومنازل العبدة التراثية، في زيارة تعكس عناية القيادة في المنطقة بالموروث العمراني والاجتماعي، وتؤكد قيمة المواقع التي تحفظ ذاكرة حائل القديمة وتعيد تقديمها للأجيال.

للطين في هذا البيت لغةٌ تعرفها حائل جيداً؛ جدارٌ يشيخ بوقار، وسقفٌ من خشب يحمل رائحة الزمن، وممراتٌ ضيقة تقود الزائر إلى فسحة واسعة من الذاكرة. يدخل المرء المكان فيشعر أن المجلس ما زال عامراً بأحاديث الأولين، وأن الصور المعلقة على الجدران تؤدي دور الرواة، تفتح للزائر باباً على أسماء ووجوه ومواقف.

في الديوانية شجرة نسب، وصور قديمة، ووثائق، ومجالس تراثية، وتفاصيل عمرانية تحفظ صورة البيت الحائلي القديم. كل زاوية تمنح شيئاً من سيرة المدينة؛ من بساطة العمارة، ووقار المجلس، ودفء الاستقبال، وامتداد العلاقة بين الإنسان وأرضه.

484 عاماً تمنح قهوة ومنازل العبدة التراثية قيمة تتجاوز الرقم. إنها عمر ذاكرة، وامتداد عائلة، ووجه من وجوه حائل التي ظلّت وفية لطينها ونخلها ومجالسها. فالبيت الذي يصون الحكاية يبقى حياً، والمجلس الذي يستقبل الناس يتحول إلى كتاب مفتوح، تقرأ فيه الأجيال معنى الوفاء للمكان.