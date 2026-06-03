In the heart of old Hail, the Al-Abdah heritage coffee house and homes stand with a history that began in 963 AH, and with an age of nearly 484 Hijri years, witnessing a house that understood the meaning of the gathering, preserved the faces of men, and safeguarded the story of the place from generation to generation.

The place gained a new presence with the visit of the Deputy Emir of the Hail Region, Prince Faisal bin Fahd bin Mqren bin Abdulaziz, today, to the Al-Abdah heritage coffee house and homes, in a visit that reflects the leadership's care for the architectural and social heritage in the region, and affirms the value of sites that preserve the memory of old Hail and reintroduce it to future generations.

The clay in this house has a language that Hail knows well; a wall that ages with dignity, a wooden ceiling that carries the scent of time, and narrow corridors that lead the visitor to a wide expanse of memory. Upon entering the place, one feels that the gathering is still alive with the conversations of the ancients, and that the pictures hanging on the walls play the role of storytellers, opening a door for the visitor to names, faces, and moments.

In the diwaniya, there is a family tree, old photographs, documents, heritage gatherings, and architectural details that preserve the image of the old Hail house. Every corner offers something of the city's story; from the simplicity of the architecture, the dignity of the gathering, the warmth of the reception, and the enduring relationship between man and his land.

484 years give the Al-Abdah heritage coffee house and homes a value that transcends the number. It is the age of memory, the extension of a family, and a face of Hail that has remained loyal to its clay, its palms, and its gatherings. For a house that preserves the story remains alive, and a gathering that welcomes people transforms into an open book, where generations read the meaning of loyalty to the place.