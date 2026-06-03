The Deanship of Admissions and Registration at King Abdulaziz University announced the academic calendar for the academic year 1448/1449 AH, corresponding to 2026/2027, including the dates for the start of classes, holidays, and exams for both semesters.

According to the calendar, classes for the first semester will begin on Sunday, August 30, 2026, corresponding to 17 Safar 1448 AH, while the National Day holiday will be on Wednesday and Thursday, September 23 and 24, 2026. The fall break will start at the end of the workday on Thursday, November 19, 2026, with classes resuming on Sunday, November 29, 2026.

The university indicated that the final exams for the first semester will begin on Sunday, December 20, 2026, and end on Tuesday, January 5, 2027, followed by a period for alternative exams and the end-of-semester processes until January 7, 2027, after which the mid-year holiday will commence.

The second semester will start on Sunday, January 17, 2027, while the Foundation Day holiday will be on Sunday and Monday, February 21 and 22, 2027. The Eid al-Fitr holiday will begin at the end of the workday on Thursday, February 25, 2027, with classes resuming on Sunday, March 14, 2027.

The calendar noted that the Eid al-Adha holiday will start at the end of the workday on Thursday, April 29, 2027, with classes resuming on Sunday, May 23, 2027. The final exams for the second semester will begin on Sunday, June 6, 2027, and end on Thursday, June 24, 2027.

The calendar clarified that the period for alternative exams and the closing processes for the second semester will extend from June 27 to July 1, 2027, after which the end-of-year holiday will begin at the end of the workday on Thursday, July 1, 2027.

The university set the start date for the academic year 1449/1450 AH, corresponding to 2027/2028, for Sunday, August 29, 2027.

According to the summary of the calendar, the total number of study days in the academic year is 181 days, distributed over 18 weeks for the first semester with a total of 88 study days, and 19 weeks for the second semester with a total of 93 study days.