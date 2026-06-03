أعلنت عمادة القبول والتسجيل بجامعة الملك عبدالعزيز التقويم الأكاديمي للعام الجامعي 1448هـ/1449هـ الموافق 2026/2027، متضمناً مواعيد بدء الدراسة والإجازات والاختبارات للفصلين الدراسيين.
ووفقاً للتقويم، تبدأ الدراسة للفصل الدراسي الأول يوم الأحد 30 أغسطس 2026 الموافق 17 ربيع الأول 1448هـ، فيما تبدأ إجازة اليوم الوطني يومي الأربعاء والخميس 23 و24 سبتمبر 2026. كما تبدأ إجازة الخريف بنهاية دوام الخميس 19 نوفمبر 2026، على أن تستأنف الدراسة يوم الأحد 29 نوفمبر 2026.
وبيّنت الجامعة أن الاختبارات النهائية للفصل الدراسي الأول تبدأ يوم الأحد 20 ديسمبر 2026، وتنتهي يوم الثلاثاء 5 يناير 2027، تليها فترة الاختبارات البديلة وعمليات نهاية الفصل الدراسي الأول حتى 7 يناير 2027، لتبدأ بعدها إجازة منتصف العام الدراسي.
ويبدأ الفصل الدراسي الثاني يوم الأحد 17 يناير 2027، فيما توافق إجازة يوم التأسيس يومي الأحد والإثنين 21 و22 فبراير 2027. كما تبدأ إجازة عيد الفطر المبارك بنهاية دوام الخميس 25 فبراير 2027، وتُستأنف الدراسة يوم الأحد 14 مارس 2027.
وأشار التقويم إلى أن إجازة عيد الأضحى المبارك تبدأ بنهاية دوام الخميس 29 أبريل 2027، على أن تعود الدراسة يوم الأحد 23 مايو 2027. وتبدأ الاختبارات النهائية للفصل الدراسي الثاني يوم الأحد 6 يونيو 2027، وتنتهي يوم الخميس 24 يونيو 2027.
وأوضح التقويم أن فترة الاختبارات البديلة وعمليات إغلاق الفصل الدراسي الثاني تمتد من 27 يونيو حتى 1 يوليو 2027، لتبدأ بعدها إجازة نهاية العام الدراسي بنهاية دوام الخميس 1 يوليو 2027.
وحددت الجامعة موعد بداية الدراسة للعام الجامعي 1449هـ/1450هـ الموافق 2027/2028 يوم الأحد 29 أغسطس 2027.
ووفق ملخص التقويم، يبلغ عدد أيام الدراسة في العام الجامعي 181 يوماً، موزعة على 18 أسبوعاً للفصل الدراسي الأول بإجمالي 88 يوماً دراسياً، و19 أسبوعاً للفصل الدراسي الثاني بإجمالي 93 يوماً دراسياً.
The Deanship of Admissions and Registration at King Abdulaziz University announced the academic calendar for the academic year 1448/1449 AH, corresponding to 2026/2027, including the dates for the start of classes, holidays, and exams for both semesters.
According to the calendar, classes for the first semester will begin on Sunday, August 30, 2026, corresponding to 17 Safar 1448 AH, while the National Day holiday will be on Wednesday and Thursday, September 23 and 24, 2026. The fall break will start at the end of the workday on Thursday, November 19, 2026, with classes resuming on Sunday, November 29, 2026.
The university indicated that the final exams for the first semester will begin on Sunday, December 20, 2026, and end on Tuesday, January 5, 2027, followed by a period for alternative exams and the end-of-semester processes until January 7, 2027, after which the mid-year holiday will commence.
The second semester will start on Sunday, January 17, 2027, while the Foundation Day holiday will be on Sunday and Monday, February 21 and 22, 2027. The Eid al-Fitr holiday will begin at the end of the workday on Thursday, February 25, 2027, with classes resuming on Sunday, March 14, 2027.
The calendar noted that the Eid al-Adha holiday will start at the end of the workday on Thursday, April 29, 2027, with classes resuming on Sunday, May 23, 2027. The final exams for the second semester will begin on Sunday, June 6, 2027, and end on Thursday, June 24, 2027.
The calendar clarified that the period for alternative exams and the closing processes for the second semester will extend from June 27 to July 1, 2027, after which the end-of-year holiday will begin at the end of the workday on Thursday, July 1, 2027.
The university set the start date for the academic year 1449/1450 AH, corresponding to 2027/2028, for Sunday, August 29, 2027.
According to the summary of the calendar, the total number of study days in the academic year is 181 days, distributed over 18 weeks for the first semester with a total of 88 study days, and 19 weeks for the second semester with a total of 93 study days.