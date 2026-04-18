Artist Sahar Hassan, the ex-wife of artist Ali Al-Hijjar, has vowed to sue the websites and social media platforms that are circulating a video clip in which her daughter, Buthaina Al-Hijjar, talks about her father in a way that some considered "shocking."

Spontaneous Venting

Sahar explained, via her personal account on "Facebook," that the currently circulating video on social media was not meant for public release, but was rather a spontaneous "venting" session between Buthaina and her friends.

She said: "This is a private video of a young woman venting with her friends on a private account, not for theft or publication," directing a stern message to the websites and social media platforms that circulated the video to increase views, asserting that she would not tolerate any infringement on her daughter's privacy.

Legal Matter

She added: "The sites that are tarnishing the girl's reputation, this is a private video of a young woman venting with her friends on a private account, not for theft or publication... and this is Buthaina's true and natural self, and anyone who exploits this or tries to trend will expose themselves to legal accountability."

Violation of Privacy

This comes after a video clip of the young artist Buthaina Ali Al-Hijjar circulated, in which she talks about her relationship with her father and her struggles with harsh financial and health conditions, blaming her father for not providing support. Some have exploited this to stir controversy regarding the nature of the familial relationship between the father and daughter, but her mother emphasized that no one would be allowed to violate her privacy.

In a surprising development regarding the crisis that topped social media platforms, Buthaina Ali Al-Hijjar appeared in a new video concerning the controversial video that had spread hours earlier, confirming that it was a spontaneous conversation not intended for public release.

Buthaina clarified that she recorded this clip in her private room to talk with her close friends, noting that the video was private and she did not expect it to be circulated in such a manner.

Financial and Psychological Difficulties

Buthaina responded to the bullying campaigns and accusations directed at her due to her appearance, describing those claims as unjust slanders, saying: "Stop the slander; if I look tired, it's because I've been through difficult things, and no one knows what my life is like. Instead of judging people, try to help them."

She revealed another aspect of her crisis, announcing that she is currently experiencing a work hiatus and facing financial and psychological difficulties, directly appealing to anyone who has the opportunity to help her find a job, confirming that she possesses various experiences and skills, as she works in acting, writing, translation, voice-over, and even project management, indicating that she has already sent her CV to several entities without success so far.

She concluded her remarks by urging the public to stop making preconceived judgments and unfairly judging people without knowing their circumstances, asserting that she is not seeking to exaggerate the issue but rather to obtain her rights and live in peace away from the harsh pressures of "trending."

Who is Buthaina?

Buthaina is the daughter of artist Ali Al-Hijjar from his ex-wife Sahar Hassan and grew up in an artistic environment, which led her to be interested in the field of acting and art from a young age.

She has had experiences in acting, participating in several theatrical performances, including "A Very Happy Visit" and "The Kids Win," as well as the series "Like the Sun."

She received support from her father in her early days, as she stated in previous television interviews that she consulted him before entering the field and that he encouraged her on the condition that she relied on her talent and not on "connections" through his name.

She married in June 2020 to a young man outside the artistic community, before later separating from him.