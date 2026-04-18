توعدت الفنانة سحر حسن، طليقة الفنان علي الحجار، بمقاضاة المواقع الإلكترونية ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي التي تتناقل مقطع الفيديو الذي ظهرت خلاله ابنتها بثينة الحجار تتحدث فيه عن والدها بشكلٍ اعتبره البعض «صادماً».

فضفضة عفوية

وأوضحت سحر، عبر حسابها الشخصي على «فيسبوك»، أن مقطع الفيديو المتداول حالياً على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي لم يكن للنشر العام، بل كان بمثابة «فضفضة» عفوية بين بثينة وأصدقائها.

وقالت: «ده فيديو خاص لشابة بتفضفض مع أصحابها في حساب خاص مش للسرقة ولا للنشر»، موجهة رسالة شديدة اللهجة للمواقع الإلكترونية ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي التي تداولت الفيديو لزيادة المشاهدات، مؤكدة أنها لن تتهاون في حماية خصوصية ابنتها.

مسألة قانونية

وأضافت: «المواقع اللي عمالة تقزز لب في سُمعة البنت وولدها ده فيديو خاص لشابه بتفضفض مع صحابها في حساب خاص مش للسرقة ولا للنشر.. وده شكل بثينة الحقيقي والطبيعي واللي هايتاجر أو هايعلي الترند.. هيعرض نفسه للمساءلة القانونية».

انتهاك الخصوصية

ويأتي ذلك، بعد انتشار مقطع فيديو للفنانة الشابة بثينة علي الحجار تتحدث فيه عن علاقتها بوالدها، ومعاناتها من ظروف مادية وصحية قاسية، موجهة اللوم لوالدها بعدم الدعم، وهو ما استغله البعض لإثارة الجدل حول طبيعة العلاقة الأسرية بين الأب وابنته، إلا أن والدتها شددت على عدم السماح لأحد باختراق خصوصيتها.

وفي تطورٍ مفاجئ للأزمة التي تصدرت منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، خرجت بثينة علي الحجار، في مقطع فيديو جديد بشأن مقطع الفيديو المثير للجدل الذي انتشر لها قبل ساعات، مؤكدة أنه كان حديثاً عفوياً لم يكن مخصصاً للنشر العام.

وأوضحت بثينة أنها سجلت هذا المقطع في غرفتها الخاصة لتتحدث مع أصدقائها المقربين، مشيرة إلى أن الفيديو كان خاصاً «برايفيت»، ولم تكن تتوقع أن يُتداول بهذا الشكل.

صعوبات مادية نفسية

وردت ابنة علي الحجار على حملات التنمر والاتهامات التي طالتها بسبب مظهرها، واصفة تلك الأقاويل بالافتراءات الظالمة، قائلة: «بطلوا افتراء، لو شكلي تعبان فده لأني مريت بحاجات صعبة وما حدش يعرف حياتي عاملة إزاي، وبدل ما تظلموا الناس حاولوا تساعدوهم».

وكشفت عن جانبٍ آخر من أزمتها، إذ أعلنت أنها تمر حالياً بفترة تعطل عن العمل وصعوبات مادية ونفسية، موجهة نداءً مباشراً لكل من يملك فرصة لمساعدتها في إيجاد وظيفة، مؤكدة أنها تمتلك خبرات ومهارات متعددة، إذ تعمل في مجالات التمثيل، الكتابة، الترجمة، التعليق الصوتي، وحتى إدارة المشاريع، مشيرة إلى أنها أرسلت بالفعل سيرتها الذاتية لعدة جهات دون جدوى حتى الآن.

واختتمت حديثها بمطالبة الجمهور بالكف عن إطلاق الأحكام المسبقة وظلم الناس دون معرفة بظروفهم، مؤكدة أنها لا تسعى لتضخيم الموضوع بقدر ما تسعى للحصول على حقها والعيش بسلام بعيداً عن ضغوط «الترند» القاسية.

من هي بثينة؟

وبثينة هي ابنة الفنان علي الحجار من زوجته السابقة سحر حسن، ونشأت في بيئة فنية، ما دفعها للاهتمام بمجال التمثيل والفن منذ صغرها.

وخاضت تجارب في مجال التمثيل، وشاركت في عدد من العروض المسرحية، منها مسرحية «زيارة سعيدة جداً» و«العيال تكسب»، وكذلك مسلسل «زي الشمس».

تلقت دعماً من والدها في بداياتها، إذ صرحت في لقاءات تلفزيونية سابقة أنها استشارت والدها قبل دخول المجال وأنه شجعها بشرط الاعتماد على موهبتها وليس على «واسطة» اسمه.

تزوجت في يونيو 2020، من شاب خارج الوسط الفني، قبل أنّ تنفصل عنه لاحقاً.