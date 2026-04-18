توعدت الفنانة سحر حسن، طليقة الفنان علي الحجار، بمقاضاة المواقع الإلكترونية ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي التي تتناقل مقطع الفيديو الذي ظهرت خلاله ابنتها بثينة الحجار تتحدث فيه عن والدها بشكلٍ اعتبره البعض «صادماً».
فضفضة عفوية
وأوضحت سحر، عبر حسابها الشخصي على «فيسبوك»، أن مقطع الفيديو المتداول حالياً على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي لم يكن للنشر العام، بل كان بمثابة «فضفضة» عفوية بين بثينة وأصدقائها.
وقالت: «ده فيديو خاص لشابة بتفضفض مع أصحابها في حساب خاص مش للسرقة ولا للنشر»، موجهة رسالة شديدة اللهجة للمواقع الإلكترونية ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي التي تداولت الفيديو لزيادة المشاهدات، مؤكدة أنها لن تتهاون في حماية خصوصية ابنتها.
مسألة قانونية
وأضافت: «المواقع اللي عمالة تقزز لب في سُمعة البنت وولدها ده فيديو خاص لشابه بتفضفض مع صحابها في حساب خاص مش للسرقة ولا للنشر.. وده شكل بثينة الحقيقي والطبيعي واللي هايتاجر أو هايعلي الترند.. هيعرض نفسه للمساءلة القانونية».
انتهاك الخصوصية
ويأتي ذلك، بعد انتشار مقطع فيديو للفنانة الشابة بثينة علي الحجار تتحدث فيه عن علاقتها بوالدها، ومعاناتها من ظروف مادية وصحية قاسية، موجهة اللوم لوالدها بعدم الدعم، وهو ما استغله البعض لإثارة الجدل حول طبيعة العلاقة الأسرية بين الأب وابنته، إلا أن والدتها شددت على عدم السماح لأحد باختراق خصوصيتها.
وفي تطورٍ مفاجئ للأزمة التي تصدرت منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، خرجت بثينة علي الحجار، في مقطع فيديو جديد بشأن مقطع الفيديو المثير للجدل الذي انتشر لها قبل ساعات، مؤكدة أنه كان حديثاً عفوياً لم يكن مخصصاً للنشر العام.
وأوضحت بثينة أنها سجلت هذا المقطع في غرفتها الخاصة لتتحدث مع أصدقائها المقربين، مشيرة إلى أن الفيديو كان خاصاً «برايفيت»، ولم تكن تتوقع أن يُتداول بهذا الشكل.
صعوبات مادية نفسية
وردت ابنة علي الحجار على حملات التنمر والاتهامات التي طالتها بسبب مظهرها، واصفة تلك الأقاويل بالافتراءات الظالمة، قائلة: «بطلوا افتراء، لو شكلي تعبان فده لأني مريت بحاجات صعبة وما حدش يعرف حياتي عاملة إزاي، وبدل ما تظلموا الناس حاولوا تساعدوهم».
وكشفت عن جانبٍ آخر من أزمتها، إذ أعلنت أنها تمر حالياً بفترة تعطل عن العمل وصعوبات مادية ونفسية، موجهة نداءً مباشراً لكل من يملك فرصة لمساعدتها في إيجاد وظيفة، مؤكدة أنها تمتلك خبرات ومهارات متعددة، إذ تعمل في مجالات التمثيل، الكتابة، الترجمة، التعليق الصوتي، وحتى إدارة المشاريع، مشيرة إلى أنها أرسلت بالفعل سيرتها الذاتية لعدة جهات دون جدوى حتى الآن.
واختتمت حديثها بمطالبة الجمهور بالكف عن إطلاق الأحكام المسبقة وظلم الناس دون معرفة بظروفهم، مؤكدة أنها لا تسعى لتضخيم الموضوع بقدر ما تسعى للحصول على حقها والعيش بسلام بعيداً عن ضغوط «الترند» القاسية.
من هي بثينة؟
وبثينة هي ابنة الفنان علي الحجار من زوجته السابقة سحر حسن، ونشأت في بيئة فنية، ما دفعها للاهتمام بمجال التمثيل والفن منذ صغرها.
وخاضت تجارب في مجال التمثيل، وشاركت في عدد من العروض المسرحية، منها مسرحية «زيارة سعيدة جداً» و«العيال تكسب»، وكذلك مسلسل «زي الشمس».
تلقت دعماً من والدها في بداياتها، إذ صرحت في لقاءات تلفزيونية سابقة أنها استشارت والدها قبل دخول المجال وأنه شجعها بشرط الاعتماد على موهبتها وليس على «واسطة» اسمه.
تزوجت في يونيو 2020، من شاب خارج الوسط الفني، قبل أنّ تنفصل عنه لاحقاً.
Artist Sahar Hassan, the ex-wife of artist Ali Al-Hijjar, has vowed to sue the websites and social media platforms that are circulating a video clip in which her daughter, Buthaina Al-Hijjar, talks about her father in a way that some considered "shocking."
Spontaneous Venting
Sahar explained, via her personal account on "Facebook," that the currently circulating video on social media was not meant for public release, but was rather a spontaneous "venting" session between Buthaina and her friends.
She said: "This is a private video of a young woman venting with her friends on a private account, not for theft or publication," directing a stern message to the websites and social media platforms that circulated the video to increase views, asserting that she would not tolerate any infringement on her daughter's privacy.
Legal Matter
She added: "The sites that are tarnishing the girl's reputation, this is a private video of a young woman venting with her friends on a private account, not for theft or publication... and this is Buthaina's true and natural self, and anyone who exploits this or tries to trend will expose themselves to legal accountability."
Violation of Privacy
This comes after a video clip of the young artist Buthaina Ali Al-Hijjar circulated, in which she talks about her relationship with her father and her struggles with harsh financial and health conditions, blaming her father for not providing support. Some have exploited this to stir controversy regarding the nature of the familial relationship between the father and daughter, but her mother emphasized that no one would be allowed to violate her privacy.
In a surprising development regarding the crisis that topped social media platforms, Buthaina Ali Al-Hijjar appeared in a new video concerning the controversial video that had spread hours earlier, confirming that it was a spontaneous conversation not intended for public release.
Buthaina clarified that she recorded this clip in her private room to talk with her close friends, noting that the video was private and she did not expect it to be circulated in such a manner.
Financial and Psychological Difficulties
Buthaina responded to the bullying campaigns and accusations directed at her due to her appearance, describing those claims as unjust slanders, saying: "Stop the slander; if I look tired, it's because I've been through difficult things, and no one knows what my life is like. Instead of judging people, try to help them."
She revealed another aspect of her crisis, announcing that she is currently experiencing a work hiatus and facing financial and psychological difficulties, directly appealing to anyone who has the opportunity to help her find a job, confirming that she possesses various experiences and skills, as she works in acting, writing, translation, voice-over, and even project management, indicating that she has already sent her CV to several entities without success so far.
She concluded her remarks by urging the public to stop making preconceived judgments and unfairly judging people without knowing their circumstances, asserting that she is not seeking to exaggerate the issue but rather to obtain her rights and live in peace away from the harsh pressures of "trending."
Who is Buthaina?
Buthaina is the daughter of artist Ali Al-Hijjar from his ex-wife Sahar Hassan and grew up in an artistic environment, which led her to be interested in the field of acting and art from a young age.
She has had experiences in acting, participating in several theatrical performances, including "A Very Happy Visit" and "The Kids Win," as well as the series "Like the Sun."
She received support from her father in her early days, as she stated in previous television interviews that she consulted him before entering the field and that he encouraged her on the condition that she relied on her talent and not on "connections" through his name.
She married in June 2020 to a young man outside the artistic community, before later separating from him.