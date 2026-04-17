In a violent security operation witnessed in the Sharqia Governorate in Egypt, a security raid on a drug gang turned into an armed confrontation that ended with the downfall of a criminal group that the Egyptian Ministry of Interior described as "highly dangerous."

The Egyptian Ministry of Interior revealed that the group consisted of nine criminal elements, all of whom had prior convictions for serious crimes including murder, armed robbery, and kidnapping, and they were managing a wide-ranging drug trafficking and distribution operation within the Minya al-Qamh center.

The operation began after accurate information was received by the Anti-Narcotics and Unlicensed Weapons Sector, indicating that the gang was using a secret location for storing and distributing narcotic substances.

However, the surprise came during the execution of the raid, as the suspects opened fire on the security forces as soon as they approached, leading to a direct confrontation at the site.

The operation ended with the death of all members of the group, while the raid resulted in the seizure of 140 kilograms of various narcotic substances, along with 10 firearms, with an estimated financial value of the confiscated items around 18 million Egyptian pounds.

The Egyptian Ministry of Interior confirmed in its statement that the operation is part of an extensive plan to eliminate highly dangerous criminal groups and to dry up the sources of drug and arms trafficking.