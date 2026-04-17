في عملية أمنية عنيفة شهدتها محافظة الشرقية في مصر، تحولت مداهمة أمنية لعصابة مخدرات إلى اشتباك مسلح انتهى بسقوط تشكيل إجرامي قالت وزارة الداخلية المصرية إنه «شديد الخطورة».

وكشفت وزارة الداخلية المصرية أن التشكيل مكوّن من تسعة عناصر جنائية، جميعهم من أصحاب السوابق في جرائم خطيرة تشمل القتل والسرقة بالإكراه والخطف، وكانوا يديرون نشاطًا واسعًا لتجارة وترويج المخدرات داخل نطاق مركز منيا القمح.

وبدأت العملية بعد ورود معلومات دقيقة إلى قطاع مكافحة المخدرات والأسلحة غير المرخصة، تفيد باستخدام العصابة لموقع سري لتخزين وتوزيع المواد المخدرة.

لكن المفاجأة جاءت عند تنفيذ المداهمة، حيث بادر المتهمون بإطلاق وابل من النيران تجاه قوات الأمن فور اقترابها، ما أدى إلى اشتباك مباشر في الموقع.

وانتهت العملية بمصرع جميع عناصر التشكيل، بينما أسفرت المداهمة عن ضبط 140 كيلوغرامًا من المواد المخدرة المتنوعة، إلى جانب 10 قطع سلاح ناري، وتقدّر القيمة المالية للمضبوطات بنحو 18 مليون جنيه.

وأكدت وزارة الداخلية المصرية في بيانها أن العملية تأتي ضمن خطة موسعة لتصفية التشكيلات العصابية شديدة الخطورة وتجفيف منابع تجارة المخدرات والأسلحة.