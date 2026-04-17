A Pakistani security source predicted the possibility of reaching an agreement between the United States and Iran soon, after negotiations have reached their final stages.



The source confirmed to Reuters today (Friday) that both parties have made progress through informal diplomatic efforts, and the upcoming meeting may culminate in the signing of a memorandum of understanding.



The security source anticipated a complete agreement within 60 days, noting that both sides have already reached preliminary agreements, while the final touches on the implementation details will be made later.



A diplomatic source told the agency that the Pakistani army chief, Asim Munir, is playing the main mediating role, as he has been conducting talks in Tehran since the middle of the week and has made progress on several difficult issues.



For its part, the U.S. Central Command announced the transit of the aircraft carrier "USS Abraham Lincoln" through the Arabian Sea, amid Washington's imposition of a blockade on Iran's ports and coasts, while Central Command Commander Admiral Brad Cooper stated that his forces are "on standby."



Cooper reiterated that military operations against Iran have achieved significant success, and noted that the U.S. Central Command forces are on alert and fully prepared.



CENTCOM clarified that U.S. forces are conducting blockade operations around the Strait of Hormuz, using more than 12 ships, over 100 aircraft, and about 10,000 soldiers.



The U.S. Central Command released images of the aircraft carrier "USS Abraham Lincoln" during the maritime blockade of Iranian ports and its deployment in the Arabian Sea.



President Donald Trump confirmed that the war on Iran lasted a short time compared to wars the United States has fought in the past.



He added that the war is proceeding smoothly and is expected to end very soon. He noted that he did not wish to engage in this war, but it was necessary to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Trump did not rule out going to Pakistan if the agreement with Iran is signed there.