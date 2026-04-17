توقع مصدر أمني باكستاني، إمكانية التوصل إلى اتفاق بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران قريباً، بعد أن وصلت المفاوضات إلى مراحلها النهائية.


ونقلت وكالة «رويترز»، اليوم (الجمعة) عن المصدر تأكيده أن الطرفين أحرزا تقدماً من خلال جهود دبلوماسية غير رسمية، وقد يُتوّج الاجتماع المرتقب بتوقيع مذكرة تفاهم.


ورجح المصدر الأمني إبرام اتفاق كامل خلال 60 يوماً، مشيرا إلى أن الطرفين توصلا بالفعل إلى اتفاقات مبدئية، بينما سيتم وضع اللمسات الأخيرة على التفاصيل التنفيذية لاحقاً.


ولفت مصدر دبلوماسي للوكالة إلى أن قائد الجيش الباكستاني، عاصم منير، يلعب دور الوساطة الرئيسي، حيث يجري محادثات في طهران منذ منتصف الأسبوع، وقد أحرز تقدماً في عدد من القضايا الصعبة.


من جانبها، أعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية عبور حاملة الطائرات «أبراهام لينكولن» بحر العرب، في ظل فرض واشنطن حصاراً على موانئ إيران وسواحلها، فيما أعلن قائد القيادة المركزية الأدميرال براد كوبر أن قواته «متأهبة».


وجدد كوبر التأكيد على أن العمليات العسكرية ضد إيران حققت نجاحاً كبيراً، وأشار إلى أن قوات القيادة المركزية الأمريكية متأهبة وفي جاهزية تامة.


وأوضحت «سنتكوم» CENTCOM أن القوات الأمريكية تنفّذ عمليات حصار في محيط مضيق هرمز، باستخدام أكثر من 12 سفينة، وأكثر من 100 طائرة، ونحو 10 آلاف جندي.


ونشرت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية صوراً لحاملة الطائرات «يو إس إس أبراهام لينكولن» أثناء فرض الحصار البحري على الموانئ الإيرانية وانتشارها في بحر العرب.


وكان الرئيس دونالد ترمب أكد أن الحرب على إيران دامت مدة قصيرة بالمقارنة مع حروب خاضتها الولايات المتحدة في السابق.


وأضاف أن الحرب تسير بشكل سلس، وأنها من المفترض أن تنتهي قريباً جداً. ولفت إلى أنه لم يكن يرغب بخوض هذه الحرب، إلا أنها كانت ضرورية لمنع إيران من امتلاك سلاح نووي. ولم يستبعد ترمب الذهاب إلى باكستان حال تم التوقيع على الاتفاق مع إيران هناك.