توقع مصدر أمني باكستاني، إمكانية التوصل إلى اتفاق بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران قريباً، بعد أن وصلت المفاوضات إلى مراحلها النهائية.
ونقلت وكالة «رويترز»، اليوم (الجمعة) عن المصدر تأكيده أن الطرفين أحرزا تقدماً من خلال جهود دبلوماسية غير رسمية، وقد يُتوّج الاجتماع المرتقب بتوقيع مذكرة تفاهم.
ورجح المصدر الأمني إبرام اتفاق كامل خلال 60 يوماً، مشيرا إلى أن الطرفين توصلا بالفعل إلى اتفاقات مبدئية، بينما سيتم وضع اللمسات الأخيرة على التفاصيل التنفيذية لاحقاً.
ولفت مصدر دبلوماسي للوكالة إلى أن قائد الجيش الباكستاني، عاصم منير، يلعب دور الوساطة الرئيسي، حيث يجري محادثات في طهران منذ منتصف الأسبوع، وقد أحرز تقدماً في عدد من القضايا الصعبة.
من جانبها، أعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية عبور حاملة الطائرات «أبراهام لينكولن» بحر العرب، في ظل فرض واشنطن حصاراً على موانئ إيران وسواحلها، فيما أعلن قائد القيادة المركزية الأدميرال براد كوبر أن قواته «متأهبة».
وجدد كوبر التأكيد على أن العمليات العسكرية ضد إيران حققت نجاحاً كبيراً، وأشار إلى أن قوات القيادة المركزية الأمريكية متأهبة وفي جاهزية تامة.
وأوضحت «سنتكوم» CENTCOM أن القوات الأمريكية تنفّذ عمليات حصار في محيط مضيق هرمز، باستخدام أكثر من 12 سفينة، وأكثر من 100 طائرة، ونحو 10 آلاف جندي.
ونشرت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية صوراً لحاملة الطائرات «يو إس إس أبراهام لينكولن» أثناء فرض الحصار البحري على الموانئ الإيرانية وانتشارها في بحر العرب.
وكان الرئيس دونالد ترمب أكد أن الحرب على إيران دامت مدة قصيرة بالمقارنة مع حروب خاضتها الولايات المتحدة في السابق.
وأضاف أن الحرب تسير بشكل سلس، وأنها من المفترض أن تنتهي قريباً جداً. ولفت إلى أنه لم يكن يرغب بخوض هذه الحرب، إلا أنها كانت ضرورية لمنع إيران من امتلاك سلاح نووي. ولم يستبعد ترمب الذهاب إلى باكستان حال تم التوقيع على الاتفاق مع إيران هناك.
A Pakistani security source predicted the possibility of reaching an agreement between the United States and Iran soon, after negotiations have reached their final stages.
The source confirmed to Reuters today (Friday) that both parties have made progress through informal diplomatic efforts, and the upcoming meeting may culminate in the signing of a memorandum of understanding.
The security source anticipated a complete agreement within 60 days, noting that both sides have already reached preliminary agreements, while the final touches on the implementation details will be made later.
A diplomatic source told the agency that the Pakistani army chief, Asim Munir, is playing the main mediating role, as he has been conducting talks in Tehran since the middle of the week and has made progress on several difficult issues.
For its part, the U.S. Central Command announced the transit of the aircraft carrier "USS Abraham Lincoln" through the Arabian Sea, amid Washington's imposition of a blockade on Iran's ports and coasts, while Central Command Commander Admiral Brad Cooper stated that his forces are "on standby."
Cooper reiterated that military operations against Iran have achieved significant success, and noted that the U.S. Central Command forces are on alert and fully prepared.
CENTCOM clarified that U.S. forces are conducting blockade operations around the Strait of Hormuz, using more than 12 ships, over 100 aircraft, and about 10,000 soldiers.
The U.S. Central Command released images of the aircraft carrier "USS Abraham Lincoln" during the maritime blockade of Iranian ports and its deployment in the Arabian Sea.
President Donald Trump confirmed that the war on Iran lasted a short time compared to wars the United States has fought in the past.
He added that the war is proceeding smoothly and is expected to end very soon. He noted that he did not wish to engage in this war, but it was necessary to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Trump did not rule out going to Pakistan if the agreement with Iran is signed there.