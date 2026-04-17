برز فن التعشير كأحد الفنون الشعبية التي اشتهرت بها بعض قبائل منطقة مكة المكرمة، وهو أحد الفنون الشعبية والرقصات الاستعراضية التي كانت تستخدم قديماً في الحروب لإظهار القوة وإخافة الأعداء، وتبث الحماس في نفوس المتحاربين.

وبفضل الله تعالى وما تشهده المملكة العربية السعودية من أمن وأمان تحول هذا الفن إلى موروث شعبي استعراضي يبث الفرح في الأعياد والمناسبات والحفلات المختلفة.

المؤرخ خالد الحميدي قال ل«عكاظ» يختزل التعشير - وهو ذلك اللون التراثي الأصيل في الطائف - يختزل العلاقة ما بين المؤدي لهذا الفن (وهو في العادة شاب يعشق الموروث من أبناء القبيلة) وبين البيئة التي منحت إنسان ذلك المكان الأدوات و السلوكيات التي يعبر بواسطتها عن مواسم فرحه أو غبطته أو مشاركته لبني جلدته، و ذلك من خلال إيقاع الصوت و الضوء المصاحب لهذا اللون والذي يسري إلى آذان وأعين الحضور من خلال ذلك السلاح الذي طالما افتخر الابن باقتنائه من بعد أبيه و الذي كان بدوره بارعاً و صاحب مهارات يفاخر الابن أيضاً أنه ورثها كذلك من أسلافه كما ورث ذلك السلاح.

و مواكبةً للتطور و الأمن و الاستقرار الذي مَنّ الله به على هذه البلاد المباركة، بقيادة ولاة الأمر حفظهم الله، تحولت كثير من العادات و الموروثات القديمة من كونها أساليب للتدريب على الفنون القتالية إلى رمز يعبر عن الشجاعة و موروث الأجداد المتجذر في هذه المناطق.

ويؤكد الكثير من سكان الطائف أن التعشير إرث ثقافي تاريخي لأهالي منطقة مكة المكرمة، حيث يحرصون على إشهاره والمشاركة في أعياد الفطر المبارك والمناسبات الخاصة والمختلفة كنوع من الفرح يعبر عن التقارب الاجتماعي واللحمة الوطنية و مشاعر الفخر والاعتزاز بهذا الموروث الذي يعبر عن أصالة أبناء هذا الوطن الغالي.