برز فن التعشير كأحد الفنون الشعبية التي اشتهرت بها بعض قبائل منطقة مكة المكرمة، وهو أحد الفنون الشعبية والرقصات الاستعراضية التي كانت تستخدم قديماً في الحروب لإظهار القوة وإخافة الأعداء، وتبث الحماس في نفوس المتحاربين.
وبفضل الله تعالى وما تشهده المملكة العربية السعودية من أمن وأمان تحول هذا الفن إلى موروث شعبي استعراضي يبث الفرح في الأعياد والمناسبات والحفلات المختلفة.
المؤرخ خالد الحميدي قال ل«عكاظ» يختزل التعشير - وهو ذلك اللون التراثي الأصيل في الطائف - يختزل العلاقة ما بين المؤدي لهذا الفن (وهو في العادة شاب يعشق الموروث من أبناء القبيلة) وبين البيئة التي منحت إنسان ذلك المكان الأدوات و السلوكيات التي يعبر بواسطتها عن مواسم فرحه أو غبطته أو مشاركته لبني جلدته، و ذلك من خلال إيقاع الصوت و الضوء المصاحب لهذا اللون والذي يسري إلى آذان وأعين الحضور من خلال ذلك السلاح الذي طالما افتخر الابن باقتنائه من بعد أبيه و الذي كان بدوره بارعاً و صاحب مهارات يفاخر الابن أيضاً أنه ورثها كذلك من أسلافه كما ورث ذلك السلاح.
و مواكبةً للتطور و الأمن و الاستقرار الذي مَنّ الله به على هذه البلاد المباركة، بقيادة ولاة الأمر حفظهم الله، تحولت كثير من العادات و الموروثات القديمة من كونها أساليب للتدريب على الفنون القتالية إلى رمز يعبر عن الشجاعة و موروث الأجداد المتجذر في هذه المناطق.
ويؤكد الكثير من سكان الطائف أن التعشير إرث ثقافي تاريخي لأهالي منطقة مكة المكرمة، حيث يحرصون على إشهاره والمشاركة في أعياد الفطر المبارك والمناسبات الخاصة والمختلفة كنوع من الفرح يعبر عن التقارب الاجتماعي واللحمة الوطنية و مشاعر الفخر والاعتزاز بهذا الموروث الذي يعبر عن أصالة أبناء هذا الوطن الغالي.
The art of "Tashir" has emerged as one of the folk arts that some tribes in the Makkah region are known for. It is one of the traditional arts and performance dances that were historically used in wars to demonstrate strength and intimidate enemies, instilling enthusiasm in the hearts of the combatants.
Thanks to Allah and the security and safety witnessed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, this art has transformed into a folk heritage performance that spreads joy during holidays, events, and various celebrations.
Historian Khalid Al-Humaidi told "Okaz" that Tashir - which is that authentic traditional form in Taif - encapsulates the relationship between the performer of this art (usually a young man who loves the heritage from his tribe) and the environment that provided the people of that place with the tools and behaviors through which they express their seasons of joy, happiness, or solidarity with their kin. This is conveyed through the rhythm of sound and light accompanying this art form, which resonates in the ears and eyes of the audience through that weapon that the son has always been proud to possess, inherited from his father, who was also skilled and possessed talents that the son boasts he has inherited from his ancestors, just as he inherited that weapon.
In line with the development, security, and stability that Allah has bestowed upon this blessed land, under the leadership of the rulers, may Allah protect them, many old customs and traditions have transformed from being methods of training in martial arts to symbols that express courage and the ancestral heritage deeply rooted in these areas.
Many residents of Taif affirm that Tashir is a cultural and historical heritage for the people of the Makkah region, as they are keen to showcase it and participate in the celebrations of Eid Al-Fitr and various special occasions as a form of joy that expresses social closeness, national unity, and feelings of pride and honor in this heritage that reflects the authenticity of the sons of this dear homeland.