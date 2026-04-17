The art of "Tashir" has emerged as one of the folk arts that some tribes in the Makkah region are known for. It is one of the traditional arts and performance dances that were historically used in wars to demonstrate strength and intimidate enemies, instilling enthusiasm in the hearts of the combatants.

Thanks to Allah and the security and safety witnessed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, this art has transformed into a folk heritage performance that spreads joy during holidays, events, and various celebrations.

Historian Khalid Al-Humaidi told "Okaz" that Tashir - which is that authentic traditional form in Taif - encapsulates the relationship between the performer of this art (usually a young man who loves the heritage from his tribe) and the environment that provided the people of that place with the tools and behaviors through which they express their seasons of joy, happiness, or solidarity with their kin. This is conveyed through the rhythm of sound and light accompanying this art form, which resonates in the ears and eyes of the audience through that weapon that the son has always been proud to possess, inherited from his father, who was also skilled and possessed talents that the son boasts he has inherited from his ancestors, just as he inherited that weapon.

In line with the development, security, and stability that Allah has bestowed upon this blessed land, under the leadership of the rulers, may Allah protect them, many old customs and traditions have transformed from being methods of training in martial arts to symbols that express courage and the ancestral heritage deeply rooted in these areas.

Many residents of Taif affirm that Tashir is a cultural and historical heritage for the people of the Makkah region, as they are keen to showcase it and participate in the celebrations of Eid Al-Fitr and various special occasions as a form of joy that expresses social closeness, national unity, and feelings of pride and honor in this heritage that reflects the authenticity of the sons of this dear homeland.