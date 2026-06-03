أدانت رابطة العالم الإسلامي -باستنكار شديد- العدوان الإيراني الآثم الذي استهدف مملكة البحرين ودولة الكويت.

وفي بيان للأمانة العامة للرابطة، جدد الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى التنديد بهذه الاعتداءات الإيرانية الإجرامية الغادرة، التي تنتهك كل القيم الدينية، والقوانين والأعراف الدولية والإنسانية، مشدداً على التضامن الكامل مع مملكة البحرين ودولة الكويت في كل ما تتخذانه من إجراءات تحفظ أمنهما وسيادتهما وسلامة مواطنيهما وكل مقيم على أراضيهما.

وتقدم العيسى بخالص العزاء وصادق المواساة إلى ذوي ضحية العدوان الغادر على دولة الكويت، متمنياً للمصابين الشفاء العاجل.