أدانت رابطة العالم الإسلامي -باستنكار شديد- العدوان الإيراني الآثم الذي استهدف مملكة البحرين ودولة الكويت.
وفي بيان للأمانة العامة للرابطة، جدد الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى التنديد بهذه الاعتداءات الإيرانية الإجرامية الغادرة، التي تنتهك كل القيم الدينية، والقوانين والأعراف الدولية والإنسانية، مشدداً على التضامن الكامل مع مملكة البحرين ودولة الكويت في كل ما تتخذانه من إجراءات تحفظ أمنهما وسيادتهما وسلامة مواطنيهما وكل مقيم على أراضيهما.
وتقدم العيسى بخالص العزاء وصادق المواساة إلى ذوي ضحية العدوان الغادر على دولة الكويت، متمنياً للمصابين الشفاء العاجل.
The Muslim World League strongly condemned the wicked Iranian aggression that targeted the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait.
In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, reiterated the condemnation of these treacherous Iranian criminal attacks, which violate all religious values, as well as international and humanitarian laws and norms. He emphasized complete solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait in all measures they take to preserve their security, sovereignty, and the safety of their citizens and all residents on their territories.
Al-Issa expressed his heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to the families of the victims of the treacherous aggression against the State of Kuwait, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.