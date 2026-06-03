The Muslim World League strongly condemned the wicked Iranian aggression that targeted the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait.

In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, reiterated the condemnation of these treacherous Iranian criminal attacks, which violate all religious values, as well as international and humanitarian laws and norms. He emphasized complete solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait in all measures they take to preserve their security, sovereignty, and the safety of their citizens and all residents on their territories.

Al-Issa expressed his heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to the families of the victims of the treacherous aggression against the State of Kuwait, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.