كشفت مصادر حكومية عراقية أن رئيس الوزراء علي الزيدي بصدد إصدار أوامر رسمية تُطالب السلطات الأردنية بالقبض على حيتان مال ومسؤولين عراقيين هاربين وتجريدهم من إمبراطورياتهم الاقتصادية.

وقالت المصادر لـ«عكاظ»: إن قائمة المطلوبين تضم أسماء ثقيلة تسيطر على مستشفيات خاصة وتجارة سيارات ومصانع كبرى في الأردن متهمين بنهب عشرات الملايين من الدولارات وكميات ضخمة من الذهب.

وأفادت المصادر بأن التوجّه لدى القضاء العراقي يتمثّل في فرض حظر شامل وتجميد كامل لجميع أصولهم وأموالهم داخل الأردن وخارجه في أضخم تحرك حكومي لكسر عظام الفاسدين واسترداد ثروات البلاد المنهوبة.

في غضون ذلك، وجّه رئيس الوزراء الأجهزة المختصة بإيقاف المركبات الحكومية وإخضاعها لتفتيش دقيق، خصوصاً على الطرق الرئيسة والخطوط الرابطة بين محافظات الوسط والشمال والجنوب.

ودخلت هذه الإجراءات حيز التنفيذ الفعلي وتشمل العجلات الرسمية العابرة بين المحافظات؛ بهدف إحباط أي محاولات لتهريب الأموال أو المستندات، أو أي موجودات أخرى قد تكون مرتبطة بملفات قيد التحقيق حالياً. وتأتي هذه الخطوة الميدانية تزامناً مع حملة متصاعدة لمكافحة الفساد أطلقتها الحكومة فجر الأحد الماضي، وطالت مسؤولين ونواباً ورجال أعمال، والتي وصفها رئيس الوزراء علي الزيدي بأنها المرحلة الأولى من مسار أوسع لاسترداد المال العام، موجهاً الأجهزة الرقابية بالاستنفار التام لتلقي أي مؤشرات تتعلق بملفات الفساد أو التقصير المؤسساتي.

ووفقاً لتقديرات غير رسمية، تبلغ فاتورة الفساد في العراق نحو 500 مليار دولار منذ عام 2003، وقدر خبراء ومختصون أن تكلفة الفساد تلتهم ثلث الإيرادات النفطية.

وقبل حرب إيران وإغلاق مضيق هرمز، كانت حصيلة العراق من تصدير النفط تراوح من ستة إلى سبعة مليارات دولار شهرياً، إذ يتجاوز حجم الصادرات 100 مليون برميل في الشهر، وفقاً لبيانات وزارة النفط العراقية.