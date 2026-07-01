Iraqi government sources have revealed that Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaydi is about to issue official orders demanding that Jordanian authorities arrest fugitive Iraqi financial tycoons and officials and strip them of their economic empires.

The sources told “Okaz”: The list of wanted individuals includes heavyweights who control private hospitals, car trade, and major factories in Jordan, accused of embezzling tens of millions of dollars and large quantities of gold.

The sources indicated that the approach within the Iraqi judiciary is to impose a comprehensive ban and a complete freeze on all their assets and funds inside and outside Jordan in the largest governmental move to break the bones of the corrupt and recover the looted wealth of the country.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister directed the relevant agencies to stop government vehicles and subject them to thorough inspections, especially on the main roads and the routes connecting the central, northern, and southern provinces.

These measures have come into actual effect and include official vehicles crossing between provinces; aimed at thwarting any attempts to smuggle money, documents, or any other assets that may be linked to ongoing investigations. This field step coincides with an escalating anti-corruption campaign launched by the government early last Sunday, targeting officials, deputies, and businessmen, which Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaydi described as the first phase of a broader path to recover public funds, directing oversight agencies to be fully alert to receive any indications related to corruption files or institutional shortcomings.

According to unofficial estimates, the cost of corruption in Iraq amounts to about $500 billion since 2003, and experts and specialists have estimated that the cost of corruption consumes a third of oil revenues.

Before the Iran War and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Iraq's oil export revenue ranged from six to seven billion dollars monthly, with exports exceeding 100 million barrels per month, according to data from the Iraqi Ministry of Oil.