كشفت وثائق روسية سرية، إلى جانب إفادات مسؤولين أوروبيين، عن برنامج تدريب عسكري سرّي استضافته الصين لعناصر من القوات المسلحة الروسية خلال عام 2025، في خطوة تعكس تعمق التعاون العسكري بين موسكو وبكين، وتثير مخاوف متزايدة داخل الاتحاد الأوروبي بشأن تداعيات هذا التعاون على الحرب في أوكرانيا.

ووفقاً لتقرير نشرته وكالة رويترز، فإن التدريب جرى بموافقة مباشرة من وزير الدفاع الروسي أندريه بيلوسوف، وشارك فيه ما لا يقل عن أربعة جنرالات روس وصينيين، ما يشير إلى الأهمية الإستراتيجية التي يوليها الجانبان لهذا النوع من التعاون العسكري.

وأظهرت وثيقة روسية مصنفة (سرية) أن بيلوسوف أصدر في أغسطس 2025 قراراً يقضي بإيفاد وفد من القوات المسلحة الروسية إلى الصين للمشاركة في برامج تدريبية داخل منشآت تابعة لجيش التحرير الشعبي الصيني.

تدريبات على الحرب الكيميائية والإشعاعية

وبحسب الوثائق، تضمنت البرامج التدريبية دورة استمرت ثلاثة أسابيع في بكين خلال نوفمبر الماضي، وركزت على الحماية من المخاطر الإشعاعية والبيولوجية والكيميائية.

كما تضمنت الدورات محاضرات قدمها مدربون صينيون لعسكريين روس حول أساليب الاستطلاع الكيميائي والإشعاعي، وطرق حماية أنظمة التهوية من التلوث، إضافة إلى تدريبات باستخدام نموذج لمفاعل نووي.

وأكد أحد المسؤولين الأوروبيين أن إدراج تدريبات متخصصة في مجالات الحرب الكيميائية والبيولوجية والإشعاعية يعكس الطبيعة الإستراتيجية للتعاون العسكري بين البلدين، خاصة أن هذه المجالات تُعد من أكثر الملفات حساسية بالنسبة للجيوش الحديثة.

تعاون عسكري خفي بين موسكو وبكين يثير قلقاً أوروبياً متصاعداً

نفي صيني وصمت روسي

وفي المقابل، نفت وزارة الخارجية الصينية صحة ما ورد في التقرير، مؤكدة أن موقف بكين من الحرب في أوكرانيا «لم يتغير»، ووصفت المعلومات بأنها «لا أساس لها من الصحة».

ولم تصدر وزارتا الدفاع في الصين وروسيا أي تعليق رسمي على الوثائق، فيما سبق للكرملين أن وصف تقارير غربية مماثلة بأنها «معلومات مضللة».

وكانت (رويترز) قد نقلت الشهر الماضي عن أجهزة استخبارات أوروبية أن الصين دربت نحو 200 عسكري روسي في نوفمبر 2025، قبل أن يلتحق بعضهم لاحقاً بجبهات القتال في أوكرانيا.

تعاون عسكري خفي بين موسكو وبكين يثير قلقاً أوروبياً متصاعداً

قلق أوروبي متزايد

وأكدت مسؤولة السياسة الخارجية في الاتحاد الأوروبي، كايا كالاس، في 15 يونيو، أن بروكسل تحققت من وقوع هذه التدريبات عبر قنواتها الخاصة، وتدرس حالياً تداعياتها السياسية والأمنية.

وأثارت هذه المعلومات نقاشاً داخل الاتحاد الأوروبي بشأن الحاجة إلى اتخاذ إجراءات إضافية بحق الصين، في ظل العلاقات التجارية الوثيقة التي تربط الطرفين، بينما سبق للاتحاد أن فرض عقوبات على شركات صينية يتهمها بدعم المجهود الحربي الروسي.

وقال مسؤول أوروبي في بروكسل: إن الاتحاد لم يعد بإمكانه النظر إلى الصين من منظور اقتصادي فقط، بل يجب التعامل معها باعتبارها «عاملاً حاسماً في دعم الحرب الروسية»، وفق تعبير كالاس.

تفاصيل المشاركين

وتشير الوثائق إلى أن الاتفاق المنظم للتدريبات، والموقع في 2 يوليو 2025، حمل توقيع اللواء الروسي رستم حسينوف والعقيد الصيني الكبير سون دايون. كما قاد الوفد الروسي الفريق أول رستم مرادوف، نائب القائد العام للقوات البرية الروسية، فيما شارك اللواء الصيني لي جينسون، رئيس الأكاديمية العسكرية للدفاع الإشعاعي والكيميائي والبيولوجي التابعة لجيش التحرير الشعبي، في افتتاح إحدى الدورات. وشارك أيضاً اللواء الروسي فيتالي جيراسيموف في إحدى الدورات التدريبية التي أُقيمت بمدينة بنغبو الصينية.

تقييم روسي للتدريبات

ورغم الإشادة بمستوى المعدات الصينية، واستخدام تقنيات المحاكاة المتقدمة، والكفاءة النظرية للمدربين، سجلت تقارير عسكرية روسية ملاحظة تتعلق بـ«افتقار الجيش الصيني إلى الخبرة القتالية الفعلية»، مقارنة بالقوات الروسية التي اكتسبت خبرة واسعة خلال أكثر من أربع سنوات من القتال في أوكرانيا. في المقابل، نفى رئيس لجنة الدفاع في مجلس الدوما الروسي أندريه كارتابولوف صحة ما ورد في التقرير، واعتبر أن الجيش الروسي «لا يحتاج إلى تعلم أي شيء من الصين»، واصفاً المعلومات بأنها «محض هراء».