تعاون عسكري خفي بين موسكو وبكين يثير قلقاً أوروبياً متصاعداً

Confidential Russian documents, along with testimonies from European officials, have revealed a secret military training program hosted by China for members of the Russian armed forces during 2025. This move reflects the deepening military cooperation between Moscow and Beijing and raises increasing concerns within the European Union about the implications of this cooperation on the war in Ukraine.

According to a report published by Reuters, the training was conducted with the direct approval of Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, and involved at least four Russian and Chinese generals, indicating the strategic importance both sides attach to this type of military cooperation.

A classified Russian document (secret) showed that Belousov issued a decision in August 2025 to send a delegation from the Russian armed forces to China to participate in training programs at facilities belonging to the People's Liberation Army.

Training on Chemical and Radiological Warfare

According to the documents, the training programs included a three-week course in Beijing last November, focusing on protection against radiological, biological, and chemical hazards.

The courses also included lectures delivered by Chinese instructors to Russian military personnel on methods of chemical and radiological reconnaissance, ways to protect ventilation systems from contamination, in addition to training using a model of a nuclear reactor.

One European official confirmed that the inclusion of specialized training in the fields of chemical, biological, and radiological warfare reflects the strategic nature of military cooperation between the two countries, especially since these areas are among the most sensitive issues for modern armies.

Chinese Denial and Russian Silence

In contrast, the Chinese Foreign Ministry denied the accuracy of the report, asserting that Beijing's position on the war in Ukraine "has not changed," and described the information as "baseless."

Neither the defense ministries of China nor Russia issued any official comment on the documents, while the Kremlin had previously described similar Western reports as "misleading information."

Last month, Reuters reported from European intelligence sources that China trained about 200 Russian military personnel in November 2025, some of whom later joined the front lines in Ukraine.

Increasing European Concern

EU foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, confirmed on June 15 that Brussels had verified the occurrence of these trainings through its own channels and is currently assessing their political and security implications.

This information has sparked a discussion within the European Union about the need for additional measures against China, given the close trade relations between the two parties, while the EU had previously imposed sanctions on Chinese companies accused of supporting the Russian war effort.

An EU official in Brussels stated that the Union can no longer view China solely from an economic perspective, but must treat it as "a critical factor in supporting the Russian war," according to Kallas.

Details of the Participants

The documents indicate that the agreement organizing the training, signed on July 2, 2025, bore the signatures of Russian Major General Rustam Khusainov and Chinese Colonel Sun Dayun. The Russian delegation was led by Army General Rustam Muradov, Deputy Commander of the Russian Ground Forces, while Chinese Major General Li Jinsong, head of the Academy of Radiological, Chemical, and Biological Defense of the People's Liberation Army, participated in the opening of one of the courses. Russian Major General Vitaly Gerasimov also took part in one of the training courses held in the Chinese city of Bengbu.

Russian Assessment of the Training

Despite praising the level of Chinese equipment, the use of advanced simulation technologies, and the theoretical competence of the instructors, Russian military reports noted a remark regarding the "lack of actual combat experience" of the Chinese army, compared to Russian forces that have gained extensive experience over more than four years of fighting in Ukraine. In contrast, Andrei Kartapolov, head of the Defense Committee in the Russian State Duma, denied the accuracy of the report, asserting that the Russian army "does not need to learn anything from China," describing the information as "sheer nonsense."