توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس اليوم (الإثنين) هطول أمطار رعدية مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة على أجزاء من مناطق جازان، وعسير، والباحة، والأجزاء الجنوبية من مرتفعات منطقة مكة المكرمة.
ويبقى الطقس حارًا إلى شديد الحرارة على المنطقة الشرقية وعلى أجزاء من منطقتي الرياض والقصيم، في حين يستمر تأثير الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من تلك المناطق وعلى أجزاء من مناطق الحدود الشمالية، والجوف، وتبوك، والمدينة المنورة، وأجزاء من منطقة نجران تصل إلى شبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية على أجزاء من منطقة مكة المكرمة، خاصة الساحلية منها.
وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى غربية بسرعة 15-35 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، تصل إلى 45 كم/ساعة على الجزء الأوسط، وجنوبية غربية إلى شمالية غربية بسرعة 15-40 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 55 كم/ساعة مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى أعلى من مترين ونصف على الجزء الأوسط، مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج على الجزء الأوسط مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي.
وتكون الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي شمالية شرقية إلى شمالية غربية بسرعة 15-34 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي، وجنوبية شرقية إلى شمالية شرقية بسرعة 10-23 كم/ساعة على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر، وحالة البحر خفيف الموج.