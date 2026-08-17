The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report today (Monday) thunderstorms accompanied by hail showers and active winds in parts of the regions of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, and the southern parts of the highlands of the Makkah region.

The weather remains hot to very hot in the Eastern region and in parts of the Riyadh and Qassim regions, while the effect of active winds raising dust and sand continues in parts of those areas and in parts of the Northern Borders, Al-Jawf, Tabuk, Medina, and parts of the Najran region, reaching near-zero visibility in parts of the Makkah region, especially its coastal areas.

The report indicated that the surface winds on the Red Sea are northwesterly to westerly at a speed of 15-35 km/h in the northern and central parts, reaching 45 km/h in the central part, and southwesterly to northwesterly at a speed of 15-40 km/h reaching 55 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part, and wave heights from half a meter to one and a half meters, exceeding two and a half meters in the central part, with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part, and the sea condition is light to moderate with waves reaching choppy in the central part with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part.

The surface winds on the Arabian Gulf are northeasterly to northwesterly at a speed of 15-34 km/h in the northern part, and southeasterly to northeasterly at a speed of 10-23 km/h in the central and southern parts, with wave heights from half a meter to one meter, and the sea condition is light.