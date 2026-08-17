توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس اليوم (الإثنين) هطول أمطار رعدية مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة على أجزاء من مناطق جازان، وعسير، والباحة، والأجزاء الجنوبية من مرتفعات منطقة مكة المكرمة.
ويبقى الطقس حارًا إلى شديد الحرارة على المنطقة الشرقية وعلى أجزاء من منطقتي الرياض والقصيم، في حين يستمر تأثير الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من تلك المناطق وعلى أجزاء من مناطق الحدود الشمالية، والجوف، وتبوك، والمدينة المنورة، وأجزاء من منطقة نجران تصل إلى شبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية على أجزاء من منطقة مكة المكرمة، خاصة الساحلية منها.
وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى غربية بسرعة 15-35 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، تصل إلى 45 كم/ساعة على الجزء الأوسط، وجنوبية غربية إلى شمالية غربية بسرعة 15-40 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 55 كم/ساعة مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى أعلى من مترين ونصف على الجزء الأوسط، مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج على الجزء الأوسط مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي.
وتكون الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي شمالية شرقية إلى شمالية غربية بسرعة 15-34 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي، وجنوبية شرقية إلى شمالية شرقية بسرعة 10-23 كم/ساعة على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر، وحالة البحر خفيف الموج.
«الأرصاد»: طقس حار على مناطق الشرقية والرياض والقصيم
توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس اليوم (الإثنين) هطول أمطار رعدية مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة على أجزاء من مناطق جازان، وعسير، والباحة، والأجزاء الجنوبية من مرتفعات منطقة مكة المكرمة.
The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report today (Monday) thunderstorms accompanied by hail showers and active winds in parts of the regions of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, and the southern parts of the highlands of the Makkah region.
The weather remains hot to very hot in the Eastern region and in parts of the Riyadh and Qassim regions, while the effect of active winds raising dust and sand continues in parts of those areas and in parts of the Northern Borders, Al-Jawf, Tabuk, Medina, and parts of the Najran region, reaching near-zero visibility in parts of the Makkah region, especially its coastal areas.
The report indicated that the surface winds on the Red Sea are northwesterly to westerly at a speed of 15-35 km/h in the northern and central parts, reaching 45 km/h in the central part, and southwesterly to northwesterly at a speed of 15-40 km/h reaching 55 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part, and wave heights from half a meter to one and a half meters, exceeding two and a half meters in the central part, with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part, and the sea condition is light to moderate with waves reaching choppy in the central part with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part.
The surface winds on the Arabian Gulf are northeasterly to northwesterly at a speed of 15-34 km/h in the northern part, and southeasterly to northeasterly at a speed of 10-23 km/h in the central and southern parts, with wave heights from half a meter to one meter, and the sea condition is light.