وقف مدير عام الإدارة العامة للمجاهدين المكلف اللواء عبدالعزيز علي بن سيف، ميدانياً على سير العمل في فرع الإدارة بمنطقة جازان، والاطلاع على الجهود الميدانية المنفذة في نطاق اختصاصه.
ونقل اللواء عبدالعزيز بن سيف خلال الزيارة، تحيات وتقدير وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز لمنسوبي الفرع، مشيداً بما يبذلونه من جهود في أداء مهماتهم الأمنية.
وشملت الجولة متابعة مهمات الفرع وأعماله في دعم منظومة الأمن، وتنفيذ الواجبات الميدانية ومساندة القطاعات الأمنية، والتجهيزات والخطط التشغيلية لتحقيق التكامل الأمني في المنطقة.
The Director General of the General Administration of Mujahideen, Major General Abdulaziz Ali bin Saif, conducted a field visit to monitor the progress of work at the administration's branch in the Jazan region and to review the field efforts being implemented within his jurisdiction.
During the visit, Major General Abdulaziz bin Saif conveyed the greetings and appreciation of the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, to the branch's personnel, praising their efforts in carrying out their security duties.
The tour included monitoring the branch's missions and activities in supporting the security system, executing field duties, assisting security sectors, and preparing operational plans to achieve security integration in the region.