وقف مدير عام الإدارة العامة للمجاهدين المكلف اللواء عبدالعزيز علي بن سيف، ميدانياً على سير العمل في فرع الإدارة بمنطقة جازان، والاطلاع على الجهود الميدانية المنفذة في نطاق اختصاصه.

ونقل اللواء عبدالعزيز بن سيف خلال الزيارة، تحيات وتقدير وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز لمنسوبي الفرع، مشيداً بما يبذلونه من جهود في أداء مهماتهم الأمنية.

وشملت الجولة متابعة مهمات الفرع وأعماله في دعم منظومة الأمن، وتنفيذ الواجبات الميدانية ومساندة القطاعات الأمنية، والتجهيزات والخطط التشغيلية لتحقيق التكامل الأمني في المنطقة.