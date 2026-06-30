The Director General of the General Administration of Mujahideen, Major General Abdulaziz Ali bin Saif, conducted a field visit to monitor the progress of work at the administration's branch in the Jazan region and to review the field efforts being implemented within his jurisdiction.

During the visit, Major General Abdulaziz bin Saif conveyed the greetings and appreciation of the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, to the branch's personnel, praising their efforts in carrying out their security duties.

The tour included monitoring the branch's missions and activities in supporting the security system, executing field duties, assisting security sectors, and preparing operational plans to achieve security integration in the region.