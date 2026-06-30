وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أمس (390) سلة غذائية على العائدين من الدول المجاورة والنازحين والمحتاجين والأيتام في مديرية مرغاب بولاية غور في أفغانستان، استفاد منها (2,730) فرداً بواقع (390) أسرة، ضمن مشروع الأمن الغذائي والطوارئ في أفغانستان للعام 2026.
ويأتي ذلك امتداداً للمشاريع الإنسانية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنسانية مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لدعم الأمن الغذائي ومحاولة تخفيف معاناة الشعب الأفغاني الشقيق.
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed (390) food baskets yesterday to returnees from neighboring countries, displaced individuals, those in need, and orphans in the Marghab district of Ghor province in Afghanistan, benefiting (2,730) individuals, equivalent to (390) families, as part of the Food Security and Emergency Project in Afghanistan for the year 2026.
This comes as an extension of the humanitarian projects provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to support food security and attempt to alleviate the suffering of the Afghan brotherly people.