وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أمس (390) سلة غذائية على العائدين من الدول المجاورة والنازحين والمحتاجين والأيتام في مديرية مرغاب بولاية غور في أفغانستان، استفاد منها (2,730) فرداً بواقع (390) أسرة، ضمن مشروع الأمن الغذائي والطوارئ في أفغانستان للعام 2026.

ويأتي ذلك امتداداً للمشاريع الإنسانية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنسانية مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لدعم الأمن الغذائي ومحاولة تخفيف معاناة الشعب الأفغاني الشقيق.