The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed (390) food baskets yesterday to returnees from neighboring countries, displaced individuals, those in need, and orphans in the Marghab district of Ghor province in Afghanistan, benefiting (2,730) individuals, equivalent to (390) families, as part of the Food Security and Emergency Project in Afghanistan for the year 2026.

This comes as an extension of the humanitarian projects provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to support food security and attempt to alleviate the suffering of the Afghan brotherly people.