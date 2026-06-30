رأس محافظ محايل محمد بن فلاح القرقاح اجتماع لجنة السلامة المرورية الفرعية بالمحافظة، بحضور أعضاء اللجنة، في إطار متابعة الجهود الرامية إلى تعزيز السلامة المرورية والارتقاء بمستوى جودة الحياة في المحافظة ومراكزها.

واستعرضت اللجنة خلال الاجتماع عددًا من الملفات المتعلقة بالسلامة المرورية، وفي مقدمتها النقاط السوداء التي تشهد كثافة في الحوادث على مستوى المحافظة ومراكزها، إلى جانب مناقشة عدد من المواقع التي تتطلب معالجات مرورية، وجرى استعراض الحلول الفنية المناسبة لها، وإقرار التوصيات اللازمة تمهيدًا لاستكمال الإجراءات النظامية لتنفيذها، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة شبكة الطرق، وتعزيز عناصر السلامة، والحد من مسببات الحوادث.

وأكد المحافظ أن السلامة المرورية تمثل مسؤولية مشتركة تتطلب استمرار التنسيق والتكامل بين مختلف الجهات ذات العلاقة، مشددًا على أهمية تسريع تنفيذ المعالجات والحلول التي تسهم في توفير بيئة مرورية أكثر أمانًا، وتحافظ على الأرواح والممتلكات، وتلبي تطلعات المواطنين والمقيمين.

ويأتي هذا الاجتماعات في سياق الجهود المتواصلة التي تبذلها محافظة محايل، بالتعاون مع الجهات الحكومية ذات العلاقة، لتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، الرامية إلى تعزيز جودة الحياة، ورفع كفاءة البنية التحتية، وتطوير منظومة السلامة المرورية وفق أعلى المعايير.