The Governor of Mahail, Mohammed bin Falah Al-Qarqah, chaired the meeting of the Traffic Safety Subcommittee in the governorate, with the attendance of committee members, as part of the efforts to enhance traffic safety and improve the quality of life in the governorate and its centers.

During the meeting, the committee reviewed several files related to traffic safety, foremost among them the black spots that experience a high density of accidents at the level of the governorate and its centers, in addition to discussing several locations that require traffic interventions. Appropriate technical solutions were presented, and necessary recommendations were approved in preparation for completing the regulatory procedures for their implementation, which contributes to improving the efficiency of the road network, enhancing safety elements, and reducing accident causes.

The governor emphasized that traffic safety represents a shared responsibility that requires ongoing coordination and integration among various relevant entities, stressing the importance of accelerating the implementation of interventions and solutions that contribute to providing a safer traffic environment, preserving lives and property, and meeting the aspirations of citizens and residents.

This meeting comes as part of the continuous efforts made by the Mahail governorate, in cooperation with the relevant government entities, to achieve the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, aimed at enhancing the quality of life, improving infrastructure efficiency, and developing the traffic safety system according to the highest standards.