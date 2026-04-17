وصل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، مساء اليوم، إلى مدينة أنطاليا في الجمهورية التركية.
ومن المقرر أن يشارك في الاجتماع الرباعي لوزراء خارجية المملكة العربية السعودية، وجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية، وجمهورية مصر العربية، والجمهورية التركية، وكذلك المشاركة في الاجتماع الوزاري لمجموعة الثمانية بشأن غزة، المنعقدين على هامش منتدى أنطاليا 2026م.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, arrived this evening in the city of Antalya in the Republic of Turkey.
He is scheduled to participate in the quadripartite meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the Republic of Turkey, as well as in the ministerial meeting of the Group of Eight regarding Gaza, which are being held on the sidelines of the Antalya Forum 2026.