The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, arrived this evening in the city of Antalya in the Republic of Turkey.

He is scheduled to participate in the quadripartite meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the Republic of Turkey, as well as in the ministerial meeting of the Group of Eight regarding Gaza, which are being held on the sidelines of the Antalya Forum 2026.