وصل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، مساء اليوم، إلى مدينة أنطاليا في الجمهورية التركية.

ومن المقرر أن يشارك في الاجتماع الرباعي لوزراء خارجية المملكة العربية السعودية، وجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية، وجمهورية مصر العربية، والجمهورية التركية، وكذلك المشاركة في الاجتماع الوزاري لمجموعة الثمانية بشأن غزة، المنعقدين على هامش منتدى أنطاليا 2026م.