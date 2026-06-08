The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, has issued his gracious order to promote and appoint (212) judges at the Ministry of Justice across various levels of the judicial system.

The Minister of Justice and Acting President of the Supreme Judicial Council, Sheikh Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, confirmed that the gracious order is a continuation of the ongoing support from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, for the judicial facility, and their commitment to enhancing its efficiency and improving the quality of its outputs.

He explained that the royal decree represents support for the development journey that the judicial facility is witnessing, contributing to enhancing the efficiency of judicial performance, improving the quality of rulings, and elevating the level of services provided; which positively reflects on improving the experience of beneficiaries and increasing their satisfaction, and achieving swift justice.

Dr. Al-Samaani expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the wise leadership for their continuous support, asking the Almighty - Glorified and Exalted - to grant success to the honorable judges in performing their duties in a way that fulfills the aspirations for establishing justice.