أصدر خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز أمره الكريم، بترقية وتعيين (212) قاضياً بوزارة العدل في مختلف درجات السلك القضائي.

وأكد وزير العدل رئيس المجلس الأعلى للقضاء المكلّف الشيخ الدكتور وليد بن محمد الصمعاني، أن الأمر الكريم يأتي امتداداً للدعم المتواصل من خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء للمرفق العدلي، وحرصهما على تعزيز كفاءته ورفع جودة مخرجاته.

وأوضح أن الأمر الملكي يمثل دعماً لمسيرة التطوير التي يشهدها المرفق العدلي، ويسهم في تعزيز كفاءة الأداء القضائي، ورفع جودة الأحكام، والارتقاء بمستوى الخدمات المقدمة؛ بما ينعكس إيجاباً على تحسين تجربة المستفيدين ورفع مستوى رضاهم، وتحقيق العدالة الناجزة.

ورفع الدكتور الصمعاني الشكر والامتنان للقيادة الرشيدة على دعمها المتواصل، سائلاً المولى -عز وجل- التوفيق لأصحاب الفضيلة القضاة لأداء مهماتهم بما يحقق التطلعات في إقامة العدل.