The Governor of Diriyah, Prince Rakan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, received today in his office in the province the advisor at the Royal Court and Secretary-General of the Board of Directors of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, Dr. Fahd bin Abdullah Tunis, accompanied by the team of the Secretariat of the Board of Directors of the Commission.

The Governor of Diriyah welcomed the Secretary-General of the Board of Directors of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City and his companions, praising the efforts of the Secretariat of the Board of Directors of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City in supporting the council's work and following up on issues related to its competencies.

After that, the Governor of Diriyah chaired a meeting during which he reviewed the system of the Board of Directors of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City as stipulated in the organizational arrangements, the committees arising from the council, and the committees affiliated with it, in addition to the efforts being made by the commission.

He emphasized the importance of continuing coordination between the relevant entities, which contributes to supporting the efforts made and enhancing the efficiency of activities related to development.