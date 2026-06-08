استقبل محافظ الدرعية الأمير راكان بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز في مكتبه بالمحافظة اليوم المستشار بالديوان الملكي الأمين العام لمجلس إدارة الهيئة الملكية لمدينة الرياض الدكتور فهد بن عبدالله تونسي، يرافقه فريق أمانة مجلس إدارة الهيئة.

ورحّب محافظ الدرعية بالأمين العام لمجلس إدارة الهيئة الملكية لمدينة الرياض ومرافقيه، مشيدًا بجهود أمانة مجلس إدارة الهيئة الملكية لمدينة الرياض في دعم أعمال المجلس ومتابعة الموضوعات المرتبطة باختصاصاته.

بعد ذلك، ترأس محافظ الدرعية اجتماعًا استعرض خلاله نظام مجلس إدارة الهيئة الملكية لمدينة الرياض المنصوص عليه في الترتيبات التنظيمية، واللجان المنبثقة عن المجلس واللجان التابعة له، إلى جانب الجهود التي تقوم بها الهيئة.

ونوّه بأهمية استمرار التنسيق بين الجهات ذات العلاقة، بما يسهم في دعم الجهود المبذولة وتعزيز كفاءة الأعمال المرتبطة بالتنمية.