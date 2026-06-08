استقبل محافظ الدرعية الأمير راكان بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز في مكتبه بالمحافظة اليوم المستشار بالديوان الملكي الأمين العام لمجلس إدارة الهيئة الملكية لمدينة الرياض الدكتور فهد بن عبدالله تونسي، يرافقه فريق أمانة مجلس إدارة الهيئة.
ورحّب محافظ الدرعية بالأمين العام لمجلس إدارة الهيئة الملكية لمدينة الرياض ومرافقيه، مشيدًا بجهود أمانة مجلس إدارة الهيئة الملكية لمدينة الرياض في دعم أعمال المجلس ومتابعة الموضوعات المرتبطة باختصاصاته.
بعد ذلك، ترأس محافظ الدرعية اجتماعًا استعرض خلاله نظام مجلس إدارة الهيئة الملكية لمدينة الرياض المنصوص عليه في الترتيبات التنظيمية، واللجان المنبثقة عن المجلس واللجان التابعة له، إلى جانب الجهود التي تقوم بها الهيئة.
ونوّه بأهمية استمرار التنسيق بين الجهات ذات العلاقة، بما يسهم في دعم الجهود المبذولة وتعزيز كفاءة الأعمال المرتبطة بالتنمية.
The Governor of Diriyah, Prince Rakan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, received today in his office in the province the advisor at the Royal Court and Secretary-General of the Board of Directors of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, Dr. Fahd bin Abdullah Tunis, accompanied by the team of the Secretariat of the Board of Directors of the Commission.
The Governor of Diriyah welcomed the Secretary-General of the Board of Directors of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City and his companions, praising the efforts of the Secretariat of the Board of Directors of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City in supporting the council's work and following up on issues related to its competencies.
After that, the Governor of Diriyah chaired a meeting during which he reviewed the system of the Board of Directors of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City as stipulated in the organizational arrangements, the committees arising from the council, and the committees affiliated with it, in addition to the efforts being made by the commission.
He emphasized the importance of continuing coordination between the relevant entities, which contributes to supporting the efforts made and enhancing the efficiency of activities related to development.