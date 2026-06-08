بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية تهنئة لرئيس وزراء جمهورية مالطا الدكتور روبرت أبيلا، بمناسبة إعادة انتخابه وأدائه اليمين الدستورية.

وعبَّر ولي العهد عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد لدولته، ولشعب جمهورية مالطا الصديق المزيد من التقدم والرقي.