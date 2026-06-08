The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Malta, Dr. Robert Abela, on the occasion of his re-election and taking the oath of office.

The Crown Prince expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity for him, and for the friendly people of the Republic of Malta, wishing them further progress and advancement.