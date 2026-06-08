صرّح المتحدث باسم وزارة الدفاع اللواء الركن تركي المالكي أنه وإلحاقًا للبيان الصادر مساء اليوم (الإثنين) الموافق 8 يونيو 2026 بشأن إطلاق صاروخ باليستي من اليمن واختفائه بالقرب من الحدود، فقد أظهرت نتائج التحقيقات والمراجعة الفنية أن إطلاق الصاروخ كان باتجاه دولة إقليمية، ولأسباب فنية تتعلق بالصاروخ الباليستي فقد أخفق وانحرف عن مساره، ما أعطى مؤشرات غير دقيقة عن وجهة الاستهداف، حيث سقط في منطقة خالية بالقرب من الحدود السعودية اليمنية.
«الدفاع السعودية»: التحقيقات أظهرت أن الصاروخ الباليستي كان باتجاه دولة إقليمية
8 يونيو 2026 - 18:59 | آخر تحديث 8 يونيو 2026 - 18:59
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تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
«عكاظ» (الرياض)
The spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, stated that following the statement issued this evening (Monday), June 8, 2026, regarding the launch of a ballistic missile from Yemen and its disappearance near the border, the results of the investigations and technical review indicated that the missile was launched towards a regional country. Due to technical reasons related to the ballistic missile, it failed and deviated from its course, which provided inaccurate indicators about the targeting direction, as it fell in an uninhabited area near the Saudi-Yemeni border.