The spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, stated that following the statement issued this evening (Monday), June 8, 2026, regarding the launch of a ballistic missile from Yemen and its disappearance near the border, the results of the investigations and technical review indicated that the missile was launched towards a regional country. Due to technical reasons related to the ballistic missile, it failed and deviated from its course, which provided inaccurate indicators about the targeting direction, as it fell in an uninhabited area near the Saudi-Yemeni border.