لم تكن عملية إزالة المياه البيضاء التي خضع لها عشرات المرضى داخل مستشفى 6 أكتوبر للتأمين الصحي مجرد إجراء طبي روتيني، بل تحولت لاحقًا إلى واحدة من أكثر القضايا الطبية إثارة للصدمة في مصر، بعد أن انتهت لدى عشرات الحالات بفقدان البصر أو إصابات بصرية دائمة.

محكمة جنح الدقي قررت تأجيل محاكمة عشرة مسؤولين بالمستشفى إلى جلسة 29 أبريل الجاري، في القضية التي باتت تُعرف إعلاميًا باسم «حادثة العمى الجماعي»، وسط اتهامات ثقيلة بالإهمال الجسيم والتسبب في كارثة طبية واسعة النطاق.

وخلال جلسة المحكمة، قدّم ممثل النيابة العامة وصفًا بالغ القسوة لما حدث، معتبرًا أن ما جرى ليس مجرد خطأ طبي، بل «قصة ظلام وحكم بالإعدام البطيء»، مستعرضًا شهادات لمرضى فقدوا بصرهم بالكامل، وتحولت حياتهم اليومية إلى معاناة دائمة مع فقدان القدرة على الحركة والعمل.

وبحسب ما استمعت إليه المحكمة، فإن التحقيقات تشير إلى وجود خلل خطير في إجراءات التعقيم ومكافحة العدوى داخل غرف العمليات، إضافة إلى عدم الالتزام بالبروتوكولات الطبية المعتمدة، وهو ما أدى إلى انتشار عدوى بين المرضى عقب العمليات الجراحية.

القضية التي تضم عشرة متهمين بينهم خمسة أطباء أحدهم مدير المستشفى، إلى جانب مشرف وأربع ممرضات، تستند إلى تقارير طبية رسمية وأقوال الضحايا وتقارير الطب الشرعي، التي أكدت وجود عاهات مستديمة لدى عدد من المصابين.

وفي مشهد إنساني مؤثر داخل قاعة المحكمة، حضر عدد من الضحايا وقدموا دعاوى مدنية بلغت 16 مليون جنيه كتعويض مؤقت عن الأضرار التي لحقت بهم، بينما ارتفع عدد الحالات الموثقة من 75 إلى 78 حالة فقدان بصر أو إصابات دائمة.

كما طالب محامو الضحايا بإدخال مسؤولين كبار في القطاع الصحي، من بينهم وزير الصحة ورئيس الهيئة العامة للتأمين الصحي، باعتبارهم مسؤولين عن الإشراف والمتابعة داخل المنظومة الطبية.

وتعود جذور القضية إلى أغسطس 2025، حين دخل المرضى إلى العمليات أملاً في استعادة الرؤية، قبل أن تتحول التجربة إلى بداية مأساة غير متوقعة، بسبب التهابات حادة في العين انتهت بإعاقات بصرية خطيرة.

ومن المقرر أن تستكمل محكمة جنح الدقي نظر القضية في الجلسات القادمة، وسط ضغط شعبي يتزامن مع مطالبة أسر الضحايا بسرعة إصدار حكم يضع حدًا لهذه المأساة الطبية.