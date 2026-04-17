The cataract surgery undergone by dozens of patients at the October 6 Health Insurance Hospital was not just a routine medical procedure; it later turned into one of the most shocking medical cases in Egypt, as dozens of cases ended with loss of vision or permanent visual impairments.

The Doki Misdemeanor Court decided to postpone the trial of ten officials from the hospital to the session on April 29, in a case that has come to be known in the media as the "mass blindness incident," amid serious accusations of gross negligence and causing a widespread medical disaster.

During the court session, the public prosecutor presented a harsh description of what happened, considering that what occurred was not merely a medical error, but a "story of darkness and a slow death sentence," showcasing testimonies from patients who lost their sight completely, turning their daily lives into a constant struggle with the loss of mobility and the ability to work.

According to what the court heard, investigations indicate a serious failure in sterilization and infection control procedures within the operating rooms, in addition to a lack of adherence to approved medical protocols, which led to the spread of infections among patients following the surgeries.

The case, which includes ten defendants, five of whom are doctors including the hospital director, along with a supervisor and four nurses, is based on official medical reports, testimonies from the victims, and forensic reports, which confirmed the presence of permanent disabilities among several of the injured.

In a touching human scene inside the courtroom, several victims attended and filed civil lawsuits amounting to 16 million Egyptian pounds as temporary compensation for the damages they suffered, while the number of documented cases rose from 75 to 78 cases of vision loss or permanent injuries.

The victims' lawyers also demanded the inclusion of senior officials in the health sector, including the Minister of Health and the head of the General Authority for Health Insurance, as they are responsible for oversight and monitoring within the medical system.

The roots of the case date back to August 2025, when patients entered surgery hoping to restore their vision, only for the experience to turn into the beginning of an unexpected tragedy due to severe eye infections that resulted in serious visual impairments.

The Doki Misdemeanor Court is scheduled to continue hearing the case in the upcoming sessions, amid public pressure coinciding with the families of the victims demanding a swift ruling to put an end to this medical tragedy.