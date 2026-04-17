لم تكن عملية إزالة المياه البيضاء التي خضع لها عشرات المرضى داخل مستشفى 6 أكتوبر للتأمين الصحي مجرد إجراء طبي روتيني، بل تحولت لاحقًا إلى واحدة من أكثر القضايا الطبية إثارة للصدمة في مصر، بعد أن انتهت لدى عشرات الحالات بفقدان البصر أو إصابات بصرية دائمة.
محكمة جنح الدقي قررت تأجيل محاكمة عشرة مسؤولين بالمستشفى إلى جلسة 29 أبريل الجاري، في القضية التي باتت تُعرف إعلاميًا باسم «حادثة العمى الجماعي»، وسط اتهامات ثقيلة بالإهمال الجسيم والتسبب في كارثة طبية واسعة النطاق.
وخلال جلسة المحكمة، قدّم ممثل النيابة العامة وصفًا بالغ القسوة لما حدث، معتبرًا أن ما جرى ليس مجرد خطأ طبي، بل «قصة ظلام وحكم بالإعدام البطيء»، مستعرضًا شهادات لمرضى فقدوا بصرهم بالكامل، وتحولت حياتهم اليومية إلى معاناة دائمة مع فقدان القدرة على الحركة والعمل.
وبحسب ما استمعت إليه المحكمة، فإن التحقيقات تشير إلى وجود خلل خطير في إجراءات التعقيم ومكافحة العدوى داخل غرف العمليات، إضافة إلى عدم الالتزام بالبروتوكولات الطبية المعتمدة، وهو ما أدى إلى انتشار عدوى بين المرضى عقب العمليات الجراحية.
القضية التي تضم عشرة متهمين بينهم خمسة أطباء أحدهم مدير المستشفى، إلى جانب مشرف وأربع ممرضات، تستند إلى تقارير طبية رسمية وأقوال الضحايا وتقارير الطب الشرعي، التي أكدت وجود عاهات مستديمة لدى عدد من المصابين.
وفي مشهد إنساني مؤثر داخل قاعة المحكمة، حضر عدد من الضحايا وقدموا دعاوى مدنية بلغت 16 مليون جنيه كتعويض مؤقت عن الأضرار التي لحقت بهم، بينما ارتفع عدد الحالات الموثقة من 75 إلى 78 حالة فقدان بصر أو إصابات دائمة.
كما طالب محامو الضحايا بإدخال مسؤولين كبار في القطاع الصحي، من بينهم وزير الصحة ورئيس الهيئة العامة للتأمين الصحي، باعتبارهم مسؤولين عن الإشراف والمتابعة داخل المنظومة الطبية.
وتعود جذور القضية إلى أغسطس 2025، حين دخل المرضى إلى العمليات أملاً في استعادة الرؤية، قبل أن تتحول التجربة إلى بداية مأساة غير متوقعة، بسبب التهابات حادة في العين انتهت بإعاقات بصرية خطيرة.
ومن المقرر أن تستكمل محكمة جنح الدقي نظر القضية في الجلسات القادمة، وسط ضغط شعبي يتزامن مع مطالبة أسر الضحايا بسرعة إصدار حكم يضع حدًا لهذه المأساة الطبية.
The cataract surgery undergone by dozens of patients at the October 6 Health Insurance Hospital was not just a routine medical procedure; it later turned into one of the most shocking medical cases in Egypt, as dozens of cases ended with loss of vision or permanent visual impairments.
The Doki Misdemeanor Court decided to postpone the trial of ten officials from the hospital to the session on April 29, in a case that has come to be known in the media as the "mass blindness incident," amid serious accusations of gross negligence and causing a widespread medical disaster.
During the court session, the public prosecutor presented a harsh description of what happened, considering that what occurred was not merely a medical error, but a "story of darkness and a slow death sentence," showcasing testimonies from patients who lost their sight completely, turning their daily lives into a constant struggle with the loss of mobility and the ability to work.
According to what the court heard, investigations indicate a serious failure in sterilization and infection control procedures within the operating rooms, in addition to a lack of adherence to approved medical protocols, which led to the spread of infections among patients following the surgeries.
The case, which includes ten defendants, five of whom are doctors including the hospital director, along with a supervisor and four nurses, is based on official medical reports, testimonies from the victims, and forensic reports, which confirmed the presence of permanent disabilities among several of the injured.
In a touching human scene inside the courtroom, several victims attended and filed civil lawsuits amounting to 16 million Egyptian pounds as temporary compensation for the damages they suffered, while the number of documented cases rose from 75 to 78 cases of vision loss or permanent injuries.
The victims' lawyers also demanded the inclusion of senior officials in the health sector, including the Minister of Health and the head of the General Authority for Health Insurance, as they are responsible for oversight and monitoring within the medical system.
The roots of the case date back to August 2025, when patients entered surgery hoping to restore their vision, only for the experience to turn into the beginning of an unexpected tragedy due to severe eye infections that resulted in serious visual impairments.
The Doki Misdemeanor Court is scheduled to continue hearing the case in the upcoming sessions, amid public pressure coinciding with the families of the victims demanding a swift ruling to put an end to this medical tragedy.